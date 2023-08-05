Ukraine-Russia war latest: Russia 'captures village' amid heavy fighting in northeastern Ukraine

Russia claims to have captured a settlement in Kupiansk, northeastern Ukraine, where Kyiv has reported increased attacks.

Ukraine launched its counteroffensive in the east and south in July, but officials have pointed to an intensification of Russian fighting near Kupiansk and nearby Lyman, towns in the northeast retaken by Ukraine late last year.

On Saturday, the Russian defence ministry said it had “liberated” the settlement of Novoselivske in the area of Kupiansk “as a result of the competent and professional actions of the military units of the Western command”.

It added “offensive operations on a broad front... improved the situation” of Russian forces.

On Friday the Ukrainian army said it was confronted with a growing number of attacks in the east.

“The number of enemy attacks has increased. Heavy fighting is taking place,” army spokeswoman Ganna Malyar said.

Ms Malyar said Russian troops were aiming to draw Ukrainian resources to that area, as Ukraine is pursuing its counteroffensive in the south.

01:06 PM BST

Six Russian Black Sea ports in 'war risk area', Ukraine warns

Six Russian Black Sea ports are in a “war risk area”, the Ukrainian agency for navigation and hydrographic services warned on Saturday.

The agency said in a statement on its website that the warning applied to the ports of Anapa, Novorossiysk, Gelendzhik, Tuapse, Sochi, and Taman.

12:59 PM BST

Naval drone attack damages sanctions-busting Russian tanker off Crimea

A Ukrainian drone attacked a Russian tanker in the Black Sea, tearing a hole in the vessels engine room.

”Overnight the (Ukrainian Security Service) SBU blew up the ‘SIG’, a large oil tanker of the Russian Federation that was transporting fuel for Russian troops,” a source in the security service said.

The vessel has been sanctioned by the US for transporting fuel to Russian forces in Syria.

No one was killed in the attack, but Vladimir Rogov, a Russian-installed official in the southern Ukrainian region of Zaporizhzhia, had earlier said several members of the ship’s crew of 11 were injured by broken glass.

Story continues

12:27 PM BST

Latest Russian combat losses, according to Ukraine

"No one has an absolute right to govern others... Whosoever governs must consider it as much his duty to avoid war, as it is that of the captain of a vessel to avoid shipwreck."

Guy de Maupassant



Total combat losses of the enemy from February 24, 2022 to August 5, 2023: pic.twitter.com/wT4HtEPOMb — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) August 5, 2023

12:13 PM BST

Russia says seized settlement in northeast Ukraine

Russia said it captured a settlement in northeastern Ukraine, where Kyiv has reported increased attacks.

“In the area of Kupiansk, as a result of the competent and professional actions of the military units of the Western command, the settlement of Novoselivske was liberated,” the Russian defence ministry said on Saturday.

Ukraine’s military launched a counteroffensive in the east and south in July. But officials have pointed to an intensification of Russian activity near Kupiansk and nearby Lyman, towns in the northeast retaken by Ukraine late last year.

11:53 AM BST

The state of Ukraine's counter-offensive

To say Ukraine’s counter-offensive has not progressed as quickly as it had hoped is to state an objective fact, writes Dominic Nicholls.

To say, however, that it has not progressed as quickly as it should have, or that it would have been more successful if only Ukraine had employed “proper” Western tactics, is to reveal to the world one’s utter ignorance of military matters. That view was one taken by the German military who in a leaked assessment of the counter-offensive earlier this month, lashed out at Kyiv’s alleged failure to adopt the lessons its troops have been learning in Western boot camps. The fact is, as General Mark Milley, chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staffs said last month, the task facing Kyiv’s forces in the south is about the hardest a military can undertake: an opposed advance across pre-prepared minefields towards professionally constructed defensive positions, all without command of the air, and all while Russia re-seeds minefields with artillery-launched munitions. Add to that the fact that Ukraine is leaning heavily on new recruits with limited combat experience while trying to integrate onto new, Western equipment and transform their operating concepts away from Soviet models, and the Herculean nature of their task becomes clear.

Read the full analysis

11:37 AM BST

'SIG was travelling to Syria almost monthly'

A reporter with the Kyiv Post says the SIG was travelling to Syria almost monthly.

🇷🇺 TANKER WAS AIDING 🇷🇺 IN SYRIA 🇸🇾



The attacked 🇷🇺 tanker, “SIG,” was supplying aviation fuel to the 🇷🇺 air group in Syria 🇸🇾.



The vessel was under 🇺🇸 US sanctions since 2019.



For several years, it had been traveling to Syria almost monthly. Interestingly, near Cyprus 🇨🇾 it… pic.twitter.com/bKQW1JHEEe — Jason Jay Smart (@officejjsmart) August 5, 2023

11:33 AM BST

Sea drone that hit SIG was carrying 450kg of TNT

Ukrainian intelligence source says sea drone that hit Russian SIG tanker was carrying 450kg of TNT. The source added that the tanker was transporting fuel for Russian troops.

11:18 AM BST

Vessel damaged in naval base attack worst since Moskva sinking, says MoD

The damage to a Russian vessel suffered in an attack on a naval base on Friday is the worst since the sinking of the Moskva cruiser early into the war, according to the MoD.

Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine - 05 August 2023.



Find out more about Defence Intelligence's use of language: https://t.co/qasQhQEXpW pic.twitter.com/vhvSUghNGM — Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) August 5, 2023

10:58 AM BST

Pictured: The SIG tanker and the moment a marine drone approaches to attack it

The Russian-flagged SIG tanker sails across the Bosphorus in Istanbul in March last year - REUTERS/Yoruk Isik

The moment a naval drone approaches the SIG - https://twitter.com/ChristopherJM/status/1687694633248096257

10:46 AM BST

Saudi dives into Ukraine peace push with Jeddah talks

Saudi Arabia is hosting talks on the Ukraine war on Saturday in the latest flexing of its diplomatic muscle, though expectations are mild for what the gathering might achieve.

The meeting in the Red Sea coastal city of Jeddah underscores Riyadh’s “readiness to exert its good offices to contribute to reaching a solution that will result in permanent peace”, the official Saudi Press Agency said on Friday.

Invitations were sent to around 30 countries, Russia not among them, according to diplomats familiar with the preparations.

10:34 AM BST

Friday drone attack second in one day

Friday night’s attack was the second sea attack involving drones in one day.

Ukraine said its sea drones also struck a major Russian port on Friday. The attacks underline Kyiv’s growing naval capabilities as the Black Sea becomes an increasingly important battleground in the war.

The strike on the port, which damaged a warship, in Novorossiysk halted maritime traffic for a few hours and marked the first time a commercial Russian port has been targeted in the nearly 18-month-old conflict.

The port has a naval base, shipbuilding yards and an oil terminal, and is key for exports. It lies about 110 kilometers (about 60 miles) east of Crimea.

10:17 AM BST

Details about hit Russian oil tanker

According to the website Marine Traffic, SIG, the Russian ship hit by a drone, was built in 2014 and is capable of carrying 6619 tons. Her overall length is 141m and her width is 16.9m.

09:56 AM BST

Head of Ukraine SBU says attack on Russian ships was 'logical'

Vasyl Malyuk, head of Ukraine’s SBU security service, has not directly said that Ukraine attacked the Russian vessel, but he said that any incident with Russian ships or the Crimean bridge was “an absolutely logical and efficient step towards the enemy”.

“Moreover, such special operations are conducted in the territorial waters of Ukraine and are completely legal,” Mr Malyuk said.

09:45 AM BST

Watch: Apparent footage of drone attack on Russian tanker

Last night, the Security Service of Ukraine (the SBU) blew up the large oil tanker "SIG" belonging to russia, which was transporting fuel for the russian troops.



As it was reported: surface drone, 450 kg of TNT, explosion. One of the most powerful russian oil tankers (built in… pic.twitter.com/LUqzJg1W38 — Maria Drutska 🇺🇦 (@maria_drutska) August 5, 2023

09:30 AM BST

Moscow says it repelled attack over Crimea

Moscow said it had repelled an attack over Crimea similar to the one carried out on a Russian navy ship on Friday.

The number of attacks in the Black Sea has increased from both sides since Moscow exited a deal last month that had allowed Ukrainian grain exports via the shipping hub during the conflict between the two countries.

Russia said it had stopped an attempted attack on the base by the Ukrainian armed forces “with the use of two unmanned sea boats”.