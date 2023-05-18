Ukraine-Russia war latest: Mystery blast derails train in Crimea

Smoke rises after a Russian missile strike in Kyiv - STRINGER/REUTERS

Rail traffic has been suspended between two major cities of the Crimean peninsula after a freight train carrying grain was derailed, the region’s Russian-installed leader said on Thursday.

Rail services were halted between Simferopol, the capital of the annexed peninsula, and the city of Sevastopol following the derailment, which Crimean railways said was caused by “interference by outsiders” in a statement following the incident. There were no reported injuries.

Baza, a Kremlin-aligned Telegram channel which has links to Russian security services, reported an explosion on a railway line in the region of Simferopol at 08:20 am local time.

“About 50 metres of track were damaged. A large crater was found at the site of the IED explosion. A total of eight cars came off the tracks, five of which overturned.” The channel also shared purported images of the overturned train, which showed two carriages on their side.

Earlier this month, two freight trains were derailed in Russia's Bryansk region following explosions on the tracks. Kyiv has not claimed responsibility for any of the incidents.

Ukraine tells China envoy it won't cede territory to Russia to achieve peace

Ukraine’s foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba told a visiting Chinese official that his government wouldn’t accept any proposal to end Russia’s invasion that involved the loss of territory or the “freezing” of conflict, Sophia Yan reports.

Mr Kuleba discussed with special envoy Li Hui “ways to stop Russian aggression”, the Ukrainian foreign ministry said in a statement.

He also stressed “the principles of restoring a stable and just peace based on respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine.”

Overnight strikes across Ukraine cause casualties in Odesa

One person has been killed and two others injured in strikes on the southern Ukrainian city of Odesa, officials have said.

Overnight strikes also targeted Kyiv, with the head of the capital’s military administration writing on Telegram that the city was attacked by cruise missiles but all were downed by air defences.

Serhii Popko wrote: "A series of air attacks on Kyiv, unprecedented in their power, intensity and variety, continues."

Falling debris caused two fires in the city, but there were no casualties from either of the incidents, according to the city’s mayor Vitaly Klitschko.



Pictured: Train derailed in Crimea

Baza, a Kremlin-aligned Telegram channel, shared what they claimed were the "first photos" of the train derailed in Crimea on Thursday morning. Baza reported that the incident occurred at 08:20am near the village of Chistenkoe, near Simferopol, the second-largest city in Crimea.

Sergei Aksyonov, the Russian-installed head of the annexed region, said in a statement on Telegram that a freight train carrying grain was derailed in the Simferopol district and that nobody was injured.

Train derailed following an alleged IED blast - Baza via Telegram

