Ukraine-Russia war latest: Moscow 'places explosives on Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant roof'

Anatoliy Khrapchynskyi and Yuriy Motov, who work for a firm developing Ukrainian electronic warfare technology, use an anti-drone gun during practice at an undisclosed location in Ukraine - ALINA SMUTKO/REUTERS

Ukraine has warned that Russia may have placed explosives on the roof of Europe’s biggest nuclear power plant.

Volodymyr Zelensky said Moscow may be planning to detonate them while blaming Ukrainian shelling for the damage.

The claim about explosives had earlier been made by the Ukrainian army, which warned of “possible preparation of a provocation on the territory of the Zaporizhzhia power plant in the near future”.

Mr Zelensky said that he warned Emmanuel Macron about “occupation troops preparing dangerous provocations” at the plant during a phone call on Tuesday.

In Moscow, an advisor to Russia’s Rosatom nuclear agency, Renat Karchaa, accused Kyiv of planning an attack on the plant overnight.

Kyiv and Moscow have regularly accused each other of putting the plant’s safety at risk since the outbreak of the war.

08:03 AM BST

Pictured: Two RAF jets scrambled to intercept Russian Tu-214

Two Royal Air Force (RAF) Typhoon jets were scrambled in Estonia to intercept a Russian Tu-214 aircraft flying in international airspace controlled by NATO allies.

The RAF said that the Russian jet was intercepted as “transited south and then north again with 2x Su-30M Flanker Hs between mainland Russia and the Kaliningrad Oblast”.

The Typhoons are deployed in Estonia as part of NATO’s Baltic Air Policing mission.

Two Royal Air Force (RAF) Typhoon's from 1 (fighter) Squadron were scrambled to intercept a Russian Tu-214 aircraft. - UK MOD/via REUTERS

07:50 AM BST

Ukraine 'destroys formation of Russian forces' in Makiivka

Ukraine’s military said late on Tuesday that it destroyed a formation of Russian forces in Moscow-controlled Makiivka in the Donetsk region.

“As a result of precision firing by Defence Forces units, another formation of Russian terrorists in the temporarily occupied Makiivka ceased to exist,” the strategic communication office of Ukraine’s Armed Forces said.

In an accompanying video on Telegram, the communication office showed what looked like explosions in a sparsely built-up area.

Russia-installed representatives said one man died and at least 36 people were injured. Denis Pushilin, the Russia-installed head, said among the injured were a 33-month-old baby and a seven-year-old boy.

“Late in the evening, the enemy launched fierce attacks on residential areas and a hospital complex,” Mr Pushilin said on his Telegram channel.

07:49 AM BST

