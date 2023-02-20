Ukraine-Russia war latest: US notified Russia about Biden's Ukraine visit 'hours before'

President Joe Biden poses for a photograph with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and his wife Olena Zelenska, upon his arrival at the Mariinsky Palace in Kyiv - EVAN VUCCI/AFP

The United States warned Russia "hours" ahead of President Joe Biden's "risky" surprise trip to Kyiv on Monday to avoid any chance of conflict, a senior White House aide has said.

03:20 PM

Five things Joe Biden’s visit to Kyiv shows ahead of war’s first anniversary

When the world believed he was in Poland to mark the one-year anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Joe Biden slipped into Kyiv undetected in perhaps his most vital show of support yet, writes Joe Barnes.

Officials close to Volodymyr Zelensky hailed the moment as a "symbolic and strategic" victory for Ukraine, at a time when Russia is attempting to ratchet up the pressure in the east.

Joe Biden meeting Volodymyr Zelensky - Evan Vucci/AFP via Getty Images

For the US president, it presented him with the perfect opportunity to face down the naysayers that are claiming Washington's support for Kyiv is reaching its limits.

03:01 PM

Good afternoon

Dominic Penna here, The Telegraph's Political Reporter, guiding you through the rest of today's Ukraine news.

In today's episode of our Ukraine: The Latest podcast, David Knowles is joined by Danielle Sheridan, our Defence Editor, Dominic Nicholls, our Associate Editor (Defence), and Francis Dearnley, our Assistant Comment Editor.

Have a listen in full below:

02:46 PM

Olena Zelenska: Together we will win!

Extremely pleased to meet @POTUS in Kyiv, where sirens are still heard — but I believe that soon there will be a peaceful sky all over Ukraine. This support, especially now, means that 🇺🇦 is closer to victory. We are grateful to Mr.President and 🇺🇸 nation! Together we will win! pic.twitter.com/a6Zum8Vcrx — Олена Зеленська (@ZelenskaUA) February 20, 2023

02:30 PM

02:25 PM

In pictures: Biden and Zelensky

US President Joe Biden walks next to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky as he arrives for a visit in Kyiv - DIMITAR DILKOFF/AFP

US President Joe Biden (R) is greeted by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (L) - DIMITAR DILKOFF/AFP

U.S. President Joe Biden, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and Head of Ukraine's Presidential Office Andriy Yermak meet - GLEB GARANICH/REUTERS

02:20 PM

The Ukrainian refugees invoking Britain’s Blitz spirit

Anna Pisliariuk is reading law at the University of Westminster and is the model of a hard-working student. She has reason to be so well motivated: she dreams of bringing the Russian war criminals who have terrorised her homeland to justice. It’s been almost a year since the then 18-year-old awoke to a chorus of car sirens and bombs, and saw tanks lining the streets of Kyiv. “The neighbours were screaming,” said Ms Pisliariuk, recalling the first day of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. “We lived on the fourteenth floor of a tower block, and the lifts started going up and down, up and down.”

02:02 PM

China's top diplomat urges end to hostilities ahead of Moscow visit

China and Hungary are ready to work with other countries to bring current hostilities to a halt, Beijing's top diplomat Wang Yi said in Budapest on Monday ahead of a visit to Moscow.

"China and Hungary are peace-loving countries, therefore, I am glad to meet you again," Wang Yi said in a Facebook video during a meeting with Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto.

"Let me echo what we have just heard (from you) and jointly declare to the world that China and Hungary gladly work together with other peace-loving countries to bring the current hostilities to a halt as soon as possible."

01:45 PM

White House: Biden felt it was key to send message of support to Ukraine

Jake Sullivan, the White House National Security Adviser, has said that President Joe Biden felt it was important to send a message of enduring support for Ukraine in making a trip there.

Mr Sullivan said the US president spoke with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky about the war and its needs in terms of energy, infrastructure, and economic and humanitarian support.

Mr Biden made an unannounced visit to Kyiv on Monday, promising to stand with Ukraine for as long as necessary.

01:43 PM

Pictured: King Charles III meets with Ukrainian recruits in Wiltshire

King Charles III meets with Ukrainian recruits being trained by British and international partner forces in Wiltshire - Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson Collection

01:27 PM

Russia's elite units sustaining 'high losses' in Vuhledar

Russia's elite units have sustained "very high losses" in Vuhledar and are likely "combat ineffective", the Ministry of Defence has said.

"Russia continues to pursue several offensive axes in eastern Ukraine: Vuhledar, Kremina, and Bakhmut," the MoD said.

"Casualties reportedly remain high, particularly in Bakhmut and Vuhledar," it said, adding that, "specifically, the 'elite' 155th and 40th Naval Infantry Brigades have sustained very high losses in Vuhledar and are likely combat ineffective."

01:11 PM

Russian officials are denying ammunition to Wagner fighters, claims Prigozhin

Yevgeny Prigozhin, the founder of Russia's mercenary group Wagner, accused unspecified officials of deliberately denying his fighters sufficient ammunition as part of an ongoing rivalry between himself and parts of the Russian elite.

In a seven-minute long audio message published on Monday by his press service, Prigozhin said he was required to "apologise and obey" in order to secure ammunition for his troops.

He said: "I'm unable to solve this problem despite all my connections and contacts."

Prigozhin said Russia's military production was now sufficient to supply the forces fighting at the front, and that the supply difficulties his fighters were experiencing were the result of conscious decisions.

"Those who interfere with us trying to win this war are absolutely, directly working for the enemy", he said.

01:07 PM

Navalny says Russia's military defeat in Ukraine 'inevitable'

Russia's jailed opposition politician Alexei Navalny said Moscow's military defeat in Ukraine is "inevitable" even if the Kremlin sends more troops to the pro-Western country.

"The lives of tens of thousands of Russian soldiers have been senselessly ruined," Navalny said in a statement released ahead of the first anniversary of Russia's offensive in Ukraine.

"The final military defeat can be delayed at the cost of the lives of hundreds of thousands additional reservists, but on the whole it is inevitable."

12:35 PM

Watch: Joe Biden makes surprise visit to Kyiv

12:33 PM

'Slava Ukraini'

12:26 PM

Zelensky says Macron is ‘wasting his time’ over dialogue with Vladimir Putin

Volodymyr Zelensky on Sunday attacked Emmanuel Macron after the French president said Russia should not be “crushed”.

The Ukrainian president accused his French counterpart of “wasting” his time trying to end the war through diplomacy and not a military victory for Kyiv.

It came after Mr Macron talked down the prospect of a “total defeat of Russia”, in comments that echoed his suggestion Vladimir Putin should not be humiliated over the invasion.

12:18 PM

Ukraine-Russia in pictures

A man takes pictures of a carnival float featuring Vladimir Putin, who has six arms with the flags of Ukraine, Germany, Europe, Nato, the US and Britain, equating them all with nazis, during a Rose Monday street carnival parade in Dusseldorf - INA FASSBENDER/AFP

Ukrainian tanks move on snow covered road as military mobility continues within the Russian-Ukrainian war in Donbas - Anadolu Agency/Anadolu

Ukrainian soldiers wearing white camouflage for fighting in snow complete a training mission - Scott Peterson/Getty Images Europe

12:08 PM

Biden has left Kyiv

Joe Biden has departed Kyiv after making a surprise visit to the Ukrainian capital.

The US president spoke with Volodymr Zelensky and pledged long-term support for Ukraine, saying that "freedom is priceless. It's worth fighting for for as long as it takes."

Speaking about the visit, the Ukrainian president said: "Our negotiations were very fruitful."

12:01 PM

Zelensky: There would be a 'world war' if China allied itself with Russia

There would be a world war if China allied itself with Russia, Volodymr Zelensky has warned.

The Ukrainian president warned China in a newspaper interview on Monday against supporting Russia in its war on Ukraine and said doing so would bring on a world war.

"For us, it is important that China does not support the Russian Federation in this war. In fact, I would like it to be on our side," he told German daily Die Welt. "At the moment, however, I don't think it's possible."

"But I do see an opportunity for China to make a pragmatic assessment of what is happening here," he added.

"Because if China allies itself with Russia, there will be a world war, and I do think that China is aware of that."

11:41 AM

Moldova urges EU sanctions on oligarchs aiding Russia

Moldova has urged the EU to impose sanctions on oligarchs it accuses of helping Russia to destabilise the country, after allegations Moscow was plotting to overthrow the pro-Western government.

The former Soviet republic, wedged between Ukraine and Romania, is facing multiple crises aggravated by the Kremlin's year-old war against Kyiv.

Last week Moldova accused Russia - which has forces in the country's breakaway Transnistria region - of conspiring to carry out a coup that would see "saboteurs" attack state institutions.

"It is not the first time Moldova faces such situations in the last year," Foreign Minister Nicu Popescu said on Monday at a meeting with EU foreign ministers in Brussels.

"There have been several instances of such concerns, it is just this time they are more public."

He added that "the risks are there, but Moldova has a good record in fending them off."

11:30 AM

Biden: 'Brutal' and 'unjust' war far from won

"I thought it was critical that there not be any doubt, none whatsoever, about US support for Ukraine in the war," Joe Biden said in his first visit to Kyiv since the war began.

The US president recalled speaking with Volodymr Zelensky on the night of the invasion, saying, "That dark night one year ago, the world was literally at the time bracing for the fall of Kyiv. Perhaps even the end of Ukraine."

Mr Biden warned that the "brutal and unjust war" is far from won. "The cost that Ukraine has had to bear has been extraordinarily high. And the sacrifices have been far too great," Mr Biden said. "We know that there'll be very difficult days and weeks and years ahead. But Russia's aim was to wipe Ukraine off the map. Putin's war of conquest is failing."

"He's counting on us not sticking together," Mr Biden said of the Russian leader. "He thought he could outlast us. I don't think he's thinking that right now. God knows what he's thinking, but I don't think he's thinking that. But he's just been plain wrong. Plain wrong."

11:07 AM

Zelensky: Russia has 'no chance'

Volodymyr Zelensky said that Russia did not stand a chance of winning its war after Joe Biden promised additional arms supplies on a surprise visit to Kyiv.

"This is an unequivocal signal that Russian attempts to win will have no chance," the Ukrainian president said, referring to the US leader's visit and new pledges of military support.

"Together we will protect our cities, our people from the terror of Russia," he said.

11:00 AM

Pictured: Biden in Kyiv

Biden and Zelensky - Twitter/ @michaelh002/Twitter/ @michaelh002

US President Joe Biden (L) walks next to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (R) as he arrives for a visit in Kyiv on February 20, 2023 - DIMITAR DILKOFF/AFP

10:57 AM

Germany welcomes Biden's visit to Ukraine

Joe Biden's visit to Ukraine is a "good signal", a German government spokesperson has said.

Steffen Hebestreit said during a government press conference that the visit was a "good signal," but declined to provide further comment.

10:50 AM

'Security concerns' mean Biden's real-time movements not shared

"Security concerns" mean that Joe Biden's real-time movements in Kyiv are not being shared, it has emerged.

"Due to security concerns, pool has agreed not to share real-time updates on the president's movements," the pool travel report says.

"Full details of how he got here and methods of transportation are also being held until the president is safely out of the country," it says.

10:23 AM

Biden: 'One year later, Kyiv stands'

“I’m here to show our unwavering support for the nation’s independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity,” President Biden tells Volodymr Zelensky in Kyiv.

Speaking at Mariinsky Palace, Joe Biden said: "One year later, Kyiv stands. And Ukraine stands. Democracy stands."

10:18 AM

Biden will announce new military aid package worth $500million

Joe Biden will announce a new military aid package for Ukraine worth $500 million on Tuesday.

The package will include more military equipment including artillery ammunition, more javelins and Howitzers, CNN reported.

Volodymr Zelensky said that he discussed "long-range weapons and the weapons that may still be supplied to Ukraine even though it wasn’t supplied before.” during the US president's visit to Kyiv on Monday.

10:14 AM

Biden meets Zelensky

Welcoming Joe Biden to Kyiv, Volodymr Zelensky has posted a picture of the pair of them together on Instagram.

He wrote: "Joseph Biden...welcome to Kyiv! Your visit is an extremely important sign of support for all Ukrainians."

10:01 AM

Biden walking about Kyiv

Biden’s here — on walkabout in central Kyiv. pic.twitter.com/l9uus74Dke — Oliver Carroll (@olliecarroll) February 20, 2023

09:56 AM

Breaking: Joe Biden has arrived in Kyiv

Biden is in Kyiv. A historic visit. pic.twitter.com/Ap5S8J885j — Myroslava Petsa (@myroslavapetsa) February 20, 2023

09:43 AM

China supplying Russia arms would be 'red line' for EU, says Borrell

The EU's foreign policy chief on Monday warned China against providing Russia weapons for its war on Ukraine, after Beijing slammed US claims it could make the move.

Josep Borrell said he told China's top diplomat Wang Yi that "for us, it would be a red line in our relationship. He told me that they are not going to do it, that they don't plan to do it. But we will remain vigilant."

09:41 AM

Delivering ammunition to Ukraine could determine outcome of war, Borrell says

The European Union needs to ensure that Ukraine has enough ammunition to continue its fight against the Russian invasion, the EU's top diplomat said on Monday.

"It is the most urgent issue. If we fail on that, the result of the war is in danger," Josep Borrell said before a meeting with foreign affairs ministers from the EU countries in Brussels.

"The Russian artillery shoots about 50,000 shots a day, and Ukraine needs to be at the same level of capacity. They have cannons but they lack ammunition."

09:00 AM

Beijing slams 'false' US claims that China may arm Russia

Beijing has slammed what it called "false" claims by the United States that China is considering arming Russia in its war against Ukraine.

"We do not accept the United States' finger-pointing on China-Russia relations, let alone coercion and pressure," foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told a regular briefing, accusing Washington of "spreading false information".

08:59 AM

Pictured: A Ukrainian officer stands amid snow-covered trenches along the frontline in Druzhba

Ukrainian officer Vladyslav Kivish (right) and Oleksandr Sheva stand amid snow-covered trenches along the frontline in the southern Donbas area of Druzhba - Scott Peterson/Getty Images Europe

08:30 AM

Your essential guide to the weapons of Ukraine

Since the outbreak of war in February 2022, The Telegraph has been tracking donations and deliveries of weapons to Ukraine.

Our correspondents have reported on their use on the battlefield and our experts have analysed their effectiveness.

We look at game-changing American weapons, high precision modern weapons, the weapons Russia fears most, and more.

This is not a comprehensive list of all weapons in Ukraine.

Read more about this guide from Connor James Ibbetson, Louis Emanuel, Arthur Scott-Geddes & Dominic Nicholls, here.

08:14 AM

China's top diplomat arrives in Moscow for talks on Ukraine

China's top diplomat, Wang Yi, has arrived in Moscow for talks on a possible peace plan for Ukraine, the Kommersant newspaper reported.

"The main purpose of his trip is to increase the role of Beijing in the Ukrainian settlement," Kommersant said.

At the annual Munich Security Conference, Wang accused the United States of violating international norms with "hysterical" behaviour.

Wang reiterated a call for dialogue and suggested European countries "think calmly" about how to end the war.

Wang also said there were "some forces that seemingly don't want negotiations to succeed, or for the war to end soon," without specifying to whom he was referring.

07:57 AM

Zelensky: Ukraine will defend Bakhmut 'but not at any price'

President Volodymyr Zelensky has said that Ukraine would maintain its months-long defence of the eastern city of Bakhmut "but not at any price and not for everyone to die".

He told the Italian daily Corriere della Sera: "It is not a particularly big town.

"In fact, like many others in Donbas, [it's been] devastated by the Russians. It is important for us to defend it, but not at any price and not for everyone to die."

His comments come as debate rages over whether Kyiv's outnumbered forces should remain in the eastern Ukraine city, which Russian shelling has all but destroyed.

Bakhmut, in the frontline Donetsk region, had a pre-war population of 70,000 but now Ukrainian officials estimate fewer than 5,000 civilians remain.

07:43 AM

The first phase of Putin’s war is over – now the West needs a new strategy

A swift Russian victory, with its troops parading in victory through the streets of Kyiv. A collapse of power in the Kremlin, with Vladimir Putin despatched in a palace coup. Or perhaps even a quickly negotiated peace settlement, with small parcels of land changing hands as the borders were redrawn. When Russian troops moved across the frontier a year ago this week, there were plenty of different possible outcomes to the war. There was one, however, that we did not expect. An endless war of attrition.

07:34 AM

Bakhmut in pictures

A local resident rests as he walks with empty ammunition boxes on a street in the front line city of Bakhmut - STRINGER/REUTERS

Residents on an empty street in Bakhmut - STRINGER/REUTERS

07:31 AM

Zelenksy: Russian losses in Vuhledar 'extraordinarily significant'

Russia suffered "extraordinarily significant" losses near the town of Vuhledar in the eastern Donbas region, Volodymr Zelensky has claimed.

The Ukrainian president said: "The situation is very complicated. And we are fighting. We are breaking down the invaders and inflicting extraordinarily significant losses on Russia.

Referring to several towns where fighting has been focused for months, he said "the more losses Russia suffers there, in Donbas - in Bakhmut, Vuhledar, Marinka, Kreminna - the faster we will be able to end this war with Ukraine's victory".

07:29 AM

Latest MoD update

Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine - 20 February 2023



Find out more about Defence Intelligence: https://t.co/WmgdSo26nd



🇺🇦 #StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/nCbHIkxusO — Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) February 20, 2023

07:28 AM

Good Morning

Good morning and welcome to today's Ukraine liveblog.

Top Republicans have told Joe Biden that Ukrainian pilots should be trained on F-16s from “today”.

A senior Whitehall source has said that Rishi Sunak must put Britain on a war footing and boost defence spending.

We will be guiding you through all the latest updates on Ukraine.