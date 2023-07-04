Ukraine-Russia war latest: Kyiv launched 'terrorist' drone attack on Moscow airport, says Kremlin

A rescuer helps a local resident to carry his belongings out from a five-storey residential building partially destroyed after drone attacks killed two and wounded 19 in the eastern Ukrainian city of Sumy - SERGEY BOBOK/AFP

Moscow has intercepted several drones which caused disruption to the Vnukovo international airport, the Kremlin has claimed.

Foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Telegram on Tuesday: “An attempt by the Kyiv regime to attack a zone where civil infrastructure is located, including an airport that receives international flights, is a new terrorist act.”

At least three drones were intercepted in the skies over the Moscow region early on Tuesday, Russian news agencies reported citing emergency services, and one in the neighbouring Kaluga region.

Another drone was shot down in the area of the town of Kubinka, about 40 miles west of Moscow, RIA reported. A Russian air base is near Kubinka.

No casualties or damage were reported. The reports did not say where exactly the drones had originated.

07:40 AM BST

Latest MoD update: Russia 'prioritised and refined tactics' aimed at slowing Ukraine counteroffensive

The British Ministry of Defence has said that Russia has “prioritised and refined tactics aimed at slowing Ukrainian armoured counter-offensive operations in southern Ukraine” in recent weeks, in particular with the “very heavy use of anti-tank mines”.

In its latest daily Intelligence Update, the ministry said: “Having slowed the Ukrainian advance, Russia has then attempted to strike Ukrainian armoured vehicles with one-way attack uncrewed aerial vehicles, attack helicopters and artillery.”

The MoD said that Moscow had achieved “some success” in the early stages of the Ukrainian counter-offensive, but Russian forces continue to suffer from “key weaknesses”.

Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine - 4July 2023.



Find out more about Defence Intelligence's use of language: https://t.co/NrXBzGy3WF



🇺🇦 #StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/nLJmQiKznq — Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) July 4, 2023

07:35 AM BST

Operations at Moscow airport resume after alleged drone attack

Moscow’s Vnukovo airport resumed operations from 8 a.m. local time (0500 GMT), Russia’s aviation watchdog Rosaviatsiya said, following an alleged drone attack on the city.

Landings and takeoffs at the airport had been restricted on Tuesday morning “for technical reasons beyond the control of the airport”.

Rosaviatsiya later announced on Telegram that operations had resumed.

07:32 AM BST

Two dead in shelling on Kherson city

A man and a woman have died in the morning shelling of the southern city of Kherson, the local prosecutor’s office said in a statement on Tuesday.

The number of wounded is being ascertained. Damage to property has also been reported, it said.

07:30 AM BST

Good morning

Good morning and welcome to today’s Ukraine liveblog.

We will be guiding you through all the latest updates from Ukraine.

