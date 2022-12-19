Ukraine-Russia war latest: Kyiv under drone attack as blasts rock city

Despite incoming Russian fire near a bridge in besieged Bakhmut on Sunday, Ukrainian soldiers try to get across - Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Kyiv has come under attack early this morning, with nine Iranian-made Shahed drones shot down in the city's airspace, the capital's military administration said on Telegram.

"Air alert continues in Kyiv," the administration said.

"The enemy is attacking the capital with 'Shahed' barrage ammunition. Air defence is being at work."

Several loud blasts were heard in Kyiv and the region that surrounds the Ukrainian capital, Reuters witnesses reported.

The Governor of the Kyiv region, Oleksiy Kuleba, said that the region was under a drone attack.

Earlier, air raid warnings were heard in Kyiv and parts of eastern Ukraine.

03:37 AM

Zelensky says holding besieged Bakhmut in the east is 'critical'

President Volodymyr Zelensky said Ukrainian forces are still in control of the besieged eastern town of Bakhmut despite Russia’s renewed push in the Donetsk region.

"The battlefield in Bakhmut is critical," he said. "We control the town even though the occupiers are doing everything so that no undamaged wall will remain standing."

The local Russian-installed leader in the invaders’ part of Donetsk, Denis Pushilin, said Ukrainian forces had shelled a hospital in Donetsk city, killing one person and injuring several others, but this could not be verified.

Mr Zelensky, in his nightly video address to Ukrainians on Sunday, also urged Western nations to provide Kyiv with better air defences.

"Protecting our border, both with Russia and Belarus - is our constant priority," he said after a meeting on Sunday of Ukraine's top military command. "We are preparing for all possible defence scenarios."



03:35 AM

Russian troops 'begin exercises' in Belarus with Putin visit reported

With Vladimir Putin reportedly due to visit allied Belarus before a possible renewed attack on Ukraine from its north, Russian troops who were moved to Belarus in October will conduct battalion tactical exercises, according to the Russian Interfax news agency reported on Monday, citing the Russian defence ministry.

"The final assessment of the combat capability and combat readiness of the units will be given by the command at the final stage of coordination - after the battalion tactical exercises have been conducted," Interfax cited the ministry's statement.

It was not immediately clear when and where in Belarus the exercises will be conducted.

The Belarus defence ministry said in October that 9,000 Russian troops were moving to the country as part of a "regional grouping" of forces to protect its borders.



03:33 AM

Sunak to announce new artillery aid at Joint Expeditionary Force summit

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is visiting Latvia today where he is expected to announce a major new artillery package for Ukraine during a meeting of Nordic, Baltic and Dutch counterparts in Riga.

AFP reported Mr Sunak will discuss ongoing efforts to counter Russian aggression in the Nordic and Baltic region with fellow members of the Joint Expeditionary Force.

Mr Sunak will call on the leaders to maintain or exceed 2022 levels of support for Ukraine in 2023, according to a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office.

He would also announce that the UK will supply "hundreds of thousands of rounds of artillery ammunition next year under a £250 million contract that will ensure a constant flow of critical artillery ammunition to Ukraine throughout 2023", the statement said.

The UK had led the way in "providing defensive aid to Ukraine including sending Multiple Launch Rocket Systems and recently 125 anti-aircraft guns", it said.

Mr Sunak last month visited Kyiv to offer further support to Ukraine in its fight against Russian forces following the February invasion.

03:22 AM

Welcome to today's live blog

Good morning.

Several loud blasts have been heard in Kyiv early this morning, with the city waking to a drone attack.

Vladimir Putin is also reportedly due to visit Belarus today.

Follow our live blog today for the latest updates on the war.