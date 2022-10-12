Ukraine-Russia war latest: Ukraine repels attacks along front line

Valery looks at the bullet that was lodged in his chin after a successful operation at a hospital where military are treated on October 9 - Paula Bronstein/Getty

Ukrainian forces have repelled Russian attacks along the front line, its defence ministry has said.

In a statement, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said Russian offensives had been extinguished in Mykolaivka, Soledar, Bakhmutske, Bakhmut, Mayorsk, Pervomaiske and Krasnohorivka.

The victories for Ukraine have also come at a cost for the Russians - in the form of medics.

"As a result of the successful actions of the Defence Forces of Ukraine and due to the large number of wounded, there is a shortage of medical workers in the temporarily occupied territories of the Luhansk region," the statement continued.

"In order to replenish the staff of hospitals, the self-proclaimed leadership of the region sent a request for the secondment of medical personnel from the central and eastern regions of the Russian Federation."

Ukrainian forces have also made ground in the air, as fifteen strikes targeted Russian weapons and military equipment, as well as two enemy air defence systems, both of which have been damaged.

The defence ministry said: "Over the past day, rocket forces and artillery hit twelve control points, seventeen areas of concentration of manpower, weapons and military equipment, four ammunition depots, as well as more than twenty other important enemy facilities."

08:16 AM

Polish find leak in oil pipeline

Polish operator PERN has detected a leak in one pipeline in the Druzhba system that carries oil from Russia to Europe, it said on Wednesday, an event that will add to concerns about Europe's energy security after the Nord Stream gas leak.

The discovery of the leak, which PERN said it found on Tuesday evening, comes as Europe faces a severe energy crisis in the aftermath of Moscow's invasion of Ukraine which has cut supplies of gas in a continuing stand-off.

PERN said at this point the causes of the leak are unknown. It was detected in a section of the pipe around 70 kilometres from the central Polish city of Plock.

The Druzhba oil pipeline, whose name means "friendship" in Russian, is one of the world's largest, supplying Russian oil to much of central Europe including Germany, Poland, Belarus, Hungary, Slovakia, the Czech Republic and Austria.

08:11 AM

Another brutal day, in pictures

Firefighters battle a fire following Russian missile attacks in Zaporizhzhia - MEGA

A serviceman carries an artillery shell from a 152-mm howitzer at a position after firing at Ukrainian troops at an undisclosed location in Donetsk - Alexei Alexandrov/AP

The frontline in Donetsk - Anadolu

07:58 AM

Ukraine receives first Iris-T defence system missile shields from Germany

Ukraine has received the first Iris-T defence system from Germany, Ukrainian Defence Minister Oleksiy Reznikov has said.

"IRIS-Ts from (Germany) are already here. (American) NASAMS are coming. This is only the beginning. And we need more," Reznikov tweeted late on Tuesday. "There is a moral imperative to protect the sky over (Ukraine) in order to save our people."

Germany had promised delivery of the first Iris-T missile shield "in the coming days" after Russia unleashed deadly attacks across Ukraine on Monday, killing at least 19 people and wounding more than 100, according to Ukrainian authorities.

The Ukrainian defence ministry said Monday that Russia had fired 83 missiles at Ukraine, of which its air defences shot down 52, among which were 43 cruise missiles.

07:44 AM

Russia detains eight suspects over Crimea bridge blast

Russia has detained eight suspects over the deadly explosion on the bridge linking annexed Crimea to Russia, the FSB security service said in a statement quoted by news agencies on Wednesday.

The "terrorist attack" was organised by Ukrainian secret services, the statement said. The explosives were stored in plastic film rolls that left the Ukrainian port of Odessa in August and transited through Bulgaria, Georgia and Armenia before entering Russia, it said.

07:31 AM

Joe Biden says Putin has ‘totally miscalculated’ invasion

Joe Biden believes Vladimir Putin is a “rational actor” who has “totally miscalculated” the invasion of Ukraine and the suppression of its people.

The US president told CNN Tonight with Jake Tapper that Putin wrongly believed that Ukrainians would submit to Russian forces and ridiculed his claims that the Eastern European country belongs to the Kremlin.

While Mr Biden said he believed Putin was rational, he said his aims in Ukraine and claims to Kyiv's territory were fanciful.

Mr Biden said: “I think he is a rational actor who has miscalculated significantly.

“You listen to what he says. If you listen to the speech he made after when that decision was being made, he talked about the whole idea of – he was needed to be the leader of Russia that united all of Russian speakers.

“I mean, it’s just... I just think it’s irrational.”

Mr Biden added: “I think he thought he was going to be welcomed with open arms, that this was the home of Mother Russia in Kyiv, and that where he was going to be welcomed, and I think he just totally miscalculated.”

07:19 AM

Chancellor says economic challenges fuelled by 'barbaric' Putin

Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng said: "Countries around the world are facing challenges right now, particularly as a result of high energy prices driven by Putin's barbaric action in Ukraine.

"That is why this Government acted quickly to put in place a comprehensive plan to protect families and businesses from soaring energy bills this winter.

"Our growth plan will address the challenges that we face with ambitious supply-side reforms and tax cuts, which will grow our economy, create more well-paid skilled jobs and, in turn, raise living standards for everyone."

06:37 AM

Russians fleeing Putin's call-up sail to S.Korea

Desperate to avoid military call-up to fight in Ukraine, more than 20 Russians have sailed in yachts from North Pacific ports to South Korea, but most have been refused entry, according to a media report.

South Korean broadcaster KBS reported that at least 21 Russians had arrived aboard yachts at ports in the south of the country, but only two had been granted entry, while others were refused as authorities deemed their purpose "ambiguous".

A yacht with five Russian men aboard departed on Tuesday from the South Korean island of Ulleung, having arrived there on Sept. 30 after sailing from the eastern Russian city of Vladivostok, a coast guard official told Reuters on Wednesday.

The official said the yacht was "taking cover from bad weather" and the people aboard had received food and other aid, but he declined to specify why they were not granted entry, referring immigration-related queries to the justice ministry.

KBS reported that three yachts had docked in the south-eastern port city of Pohang over the past several days, mostly carrying Russian men in their 20-30s.

One of the yachts had nine Russian men and one woman aboard, while a smaller vessel had four men aboard, it said.

05:33 AM

Taiwan: China watching Ukraine war to develop 'hybrid warfare'

China is looking at the experience of the war in Ukraine to develop "hybrid warfare" strategies against Taiwan including using drones and psychological pressure, a senior Taiwanese security official said on Wednesday.

Taiwan has been carefully studying the lessons of the Ukraine war to inform how it may react should China, which views the democratically ruled island as its own territory, ever makes good on threats to use force to enforce its sovereignty claim.

China mounted military exercises around Taiwan in August to express its anger at a visit to Taipei by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and it has maintained its military activities since, though at a scaled-back pace.

Speaking in parliament, Taiwan's National Security Bureau Director-General Chen Ming-tong said China was also paying attention to what was happening in Ukraine.

"This year, the communist military has borrowed from the experience of the Russia-Ukraine war to develop 'hybrid warfare' against Taiwan and strengthen its combat training and preparation against strong enemies," he told lawmakers.

05:06 AM

Putin and UAE leader agree on 'engaging in dialogue'

Vladimir Putin said the United Arab Emirates could play a “significant” role in efforts to reach a resolution in his war in Ukraine as he held talks with the Gulf nation’s ruler.

“I am aware of your concerns about how the situation is developing in general and of your wish to help with resolving all controversial issues, including the crisis that’s happening now,” the Russian president said at the start of their meeting on Tuesday in St Petersburg.

“I’d like to point out that it’s indeed a substantial factor that allows us to use your influence for moving toward resolving the situation.”

Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan said that he and Putin had agreed on “the importance of engaging in dialogue to reduce tensions and arrive at a diplomatic solution”, in comments on Twitter after the talks.

04:20 AM

Zelensky asks for air shield help

Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky has urged wealthy Western nations to help Kyiv create an "air shield" after a rash of deadly Russian aerial attacks.

Mr Zelensky, who told the G7 club of rich nations "millions of people would be grateful" for help fending off attacks from the sky, warned Russia "still has room for further escalation" after Monday's bloody missile salvoes across Ukraine.

03:48 AM

Biden promises 'consequences' for Saudi Arabia

Joe Biden pledged on Tuesday that "there will be consequences" for US relations with Saudi Arabia after Opec announced last week that it would cut oil production despite White House objections.

Mr Biden's announcement came a day after powerful Democratic Senator Bob Menendez, chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, said the US must immediately freeze all cooperation with Saudi Arabia, including arms sales.

The US president, in an interview on CNN, would not discuss what options he was considering.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said a policy review would be conducted but gave no timeline for action or information. The US will be watching the situation closely "over the coming weeks and months," she said.

Mr Biden denied a suggestion by CNN host Jake Tapper that the US had been "played" by Saudi Arabia after Mr Biden visited Jeddah in July and was photographed fist-bumping Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (R) bumps fists with US President Joe Biden at Al-Salam Palace in the Red Sea port of Jeddah - GETTY IMAGES

03:33 AM

Putin may ‘defend Crimea with nuclear attack’

Elon Musk is at the centre of claims that Vladimir Putin told him he would use nuclear weapons if Ukraine tried to reclaim Crimea, Josie Ensor writes.

The billionaire SpaceX founder denied reports that he had spoken with the Russian president before publishing a “peace plan” on Twitter that heavily favoured Russian demands.

Putin is said to have told Mr Musk that he was “prepared to negotiate” with Ukraine if the Crimean peninsula - annexed by Moscow in 2014 - remains in Russian hands and Ukraine “accepts a formal status of neutrality”.

"The alternative being major escalation. And further, if Zelensky invaded Crimea, Russia would retaliate with a nuclear strike on Ukraine. Elon said everything needed to be done to avoid that outcome," reported Mr Bremmer.

The 51-year-old South African, who has American citizenship, denied the reports, saying he had only spoken to the Russian leader once, 18 months ago, about space.

Read more: Putin ‘told Elon Musk he would use nuclear weapons if Ukraine tried to retake Crimea’

Elon Musk - REUTERS

03:04 AM

Biden open to diplomacy with Putin

Joe Biden left the door open to diplomacy with Moscow to end the invasion of Ukraine, refusing to rule out talks with Vladimir Putin at the meeting of G20 nations in Bali in November.

"Look, I have no intention of meeting with him," Mr Biden told CNN.

"But for example, if he came to me at the G20 and said I want to talk about the release of (detained basketball star) Brittney Griner, I'd meet with him.

"I mean, it would depend."

02:44 AM

Biden doesn't believe Putin will use nuclear weapon

President Biden told CNN during an interview broadcast on Tuesday that he did not think Vladimir Putin would use a tactical nuclear weapon in the war with Ukraine.

Mr Biden, asked by CNN anchor Jake Tapper how realistic he believed it would be for the Russian leader to use a tactical nuclear weapon, responded: "Well, I don’t think he will."

The US president refused to discuss possible red lines for the White House should Putin escalate his attack on Ukraine with nuclear weapons:

Exclusive: Without detailing specifics, President Biden says contingencies have been gamed out should Russia use tactical nuclear weapons https://t.co/kIOeJ27ULY pic.twitter.com/9JJgNsaAJv — CNN (@CNN) October 12, 2022

02:37 AM

Nato warning over Russian sabotage

Russian sabotage on Western targets could be grounds for triggering Nato’s Article 5, the alliance’s secretary-general warned on Tuesday, amid suspicions that Moscow planted explosives on underwater gas pipelines, James Crisp, Danielle Sheridan and Dominic Nicholls write.

“Any deliberate attack against Allies’ critical infrastructure would be met with a united and determined response,” Jens Stoltenberg said before Wednesday's meeting of Nato defence ministers in Brussels.

At a virtual meeting on Tuesday, the G7 said it was “deeply troubled” by the Sept 26 underwater explosions on the Nord Stream pipelines, which link Russia and Germany and lie on the bed of the Baltic Sea.

Mr Stoltenberg said Nato allies had stepped up security around possible targets after the North German rail network was downed for three hours after communication cables were cut on Saturday.

Read more: Nato warns Russian sabotage on Western targets 'could trigger Article 5'

01:55 AM

Zelensky expects West to boost military aid

Volodymyr Zelensky said that he expects a positive response on Wednesday from Western allies in Brussels to his requests for a rapid increase in military aid as the country's cities faced more Russian missile strikes.

After intense attacks, Mr Zelensky appealed to the leaders of the G7 nations on Tuesday for more air defence capabilities as the group vowed to support Kyiv for "as long as it takes".

A US-led coalition of 50 countries known as the Ukraine Defence Contact Group will meet in Brussels on Wednesday on the sidelines of a Nato defence ministers meeting.

"I am anticipating from our partners progress on matters of anti-aircraft and anti-missile defences and agreements on new supplies of different weapons and ammunition vital for us," Mr Zelensky said in an evening address.

Volodymyr Zelensky speaking to G7 leaders on Tuesday - EPA

01:40 AM

