Ukraine-Russia war latest: Japanese PM makes surprise visit to Ukraine to counter Xi-Putin summit

Prior to departing for Poland en route to Ukraine, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida met his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi. - AFP

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida began a surprise visit to Ukraine early on Tuesday, hours after Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived in neighboring Russia for a three-day visit.

The Japanese leader, the first to visit a warzone since World War Two, will meet President Volodymyr Zelensky in the Ukrainian capital in a summit that directly coincides with longtime rivals holding crunch talks in Moscow.

Mr Kishida will show his “absolute rejection of Russia’s one-sided change to the status quo by invasion and force,” during his visit to Ukraine, the Japanese Foreign Ministry said in announcing his trip to Kyiv.

Japan, which has territorial disputes over islands with both China and Russia, is particularly concerned about the close relationship between Beijing and Moscow, which have conducted joint military exercises near Japan’s coasts.

Ukraine waiting for confirmation of Zelensky call with China's Xi, say reports

Kyiv is waiting to hear if a call will take place between Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky and Chinese leader Xi Jinping, Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said in an interview published on Tuesday.

"I don't know, we are waiting for confirmation," Vereshchuk said when asked whether a call between the two leaders will take place. "That would be an important move. They have things to say to each other," Vereshchuk told the Corriere della Sera Italian daily.

Ukraine in pictures

Ukrainian T64 tanks move towards Bakhmut direction, in Donetsk Oblast region - ARIS MESSINIS/AFP

A Ukrainian serviceman shoots with his rifle at a drone near Bakhmut - ARIS MESSINIS/AFP

Ukrainian servicemen fire with a S60 anti-aircraft gun at Russian positions near Bakhmut - ARIS MESSINIS/AFP

Latest MoD update

Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine - 21 March 2023.



Find out more about Defence Intelligence's use of language: https://t.co/3cNBwujMx7



🇺🇦 #StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦

Russian cruise missiles destroyed in strike in drone strike on train in Crimea

Ukraine's defence ministry said on Monday that an explosion in Dzhankoi in the north of the Crimean peninsula destroyed Russian cruise missiles intended for use by the Kremlin's Black Sea fleet.

It said the missiles, designed to be launched from surface ships, had an operational range of more than 2,500km (1,550 miles) on land and 375km at sea.

"An explosion in Dzhankoi city in the north of temporarily occupied Crimea destroyed Russian Kalibr-KN cruise missiles as they were being transported by rail," the ministry's main intelligence directorate said in social media posts.

