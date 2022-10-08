Ukraine war latest: Key bridge linking Crimea and Russia on fire after major explosion

A view shows a fire on the Kerch bridge at sunrise in the Kerch Strait, Crimea - REUTERS/Stringer

The Kerch bridge between Crimea and mainland Russia has been partially destroyed in an apparent Ukrainian strike.

An explosion on the rail section of the bridge was reported early on Saturday morning.

Footage from the scene later showed a train of oil tanker wagons ablaze, and one lane of the parallel road bridge collapsed into the sea.

In one video a driver parked near the blaze was heard saying on the phone: "Tolya, I'll be late. Briefly, the bridge is on fire."

No casualties were immediately reported.

A Russian-appointed local official said a fire had broken out on the oil train and that it was being extinguished.

Vladimir Putin ordered construction of a bridge across the strait of Kerch following the annexation of Crimea in 2014.

07:52 AM

'Everything illegal must be destroyed,' says Zelensky's adviser

Crimea, the bridge, the beginning. Everything illegal must be destroyed, everything stolen must be returned to Ukraine, everything occupied by Russia must be expelled. pic.twitter.com/yUiSwOLlDP — Михайло Подоляк (@Podolyak_M) October 8, 2022

07:41 AM

Motorists filmed the bridge on fire as they tried to cross it

“Tolya, I’m going to be in late, in short, the bridge is on fire.” 12/https://t.co/CRO70Oe9dY pic.twitter.com/eMsoPHFykw — Rob Lee (@RALee85) October 8, 2022

07:37 AM

Footage of the blaze

Crimean bridge. Ooops. Someone was smoking again in an unauthorized area 🤷‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/Exmagn6N8r — Lesia Vasylenko (@lesiavasylenko) October 8, 2022

07:28 AM

Fire caused by car bomb, says Russian anti-terrorism committee

The huge fire that has broken out on the Crimea bridge caused by a car bomb, reports citing Russia's national anti-terrorism committee said Saturday.

"Today at 6:07 am (03:07 GMT) on the road traffic side of the Crimean bridge... a car bomb exploded, setting fire to seven oil tankers being carried by rail to Crimea," the committee was quoted as saying.

07:17 AM

Fire erupted after missile strikes

The fire occurred hours after explosions rocked the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv early Saturday, sending towering plumes of smoke into the sky and triggering a series of secondary explosions.

Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov said on Telegram that the early-morning explosions were the result of missile strikes in the center of the city. He said that the blasts sparked fires at one of the city's medical institutions and a nonresidential building. There were no immediate reports of casualties.

07:07 AM

Moscow says fire breaks out on key Crimean bridge

Moscow authorities confirmed a fire has broken out on a key road and rail bridge linking Crimea to Russia.

"An oil tanker caught fire at the end of a train," Crimea's rail service said.

The bridge, which was built on the orders of President Putin, was a key transport link for carrying military equipment to Russian soldiers fighting in Ukraine.

06:54 AM

Putin marks 70th birthday with little fanfare

Russian President Vladimir Putin marked his 70th birthday with little fanfare and a decree targeting a key Western energy investment, but signs grew that key parts of his Ukraine invasion were unravelling to trigger unprecedented criticism at home.



News programmes made only glancing references to Friday's event and celebrations were low-key – in contrast to just a week ago, when Putin held a huge concert on Red Square to proclaim the annexation of nearly a fifth of Ukrainian land.



On the world stage, in a clear repudiation of Putin's record, the Nobel Peace Prize was awarded to Russia's most prominent human rights group, Memorial, which Moscow shut down at the end of 2021. A Ukrainian human rights group and a jailed campaigner against abuses by the pro-Russian government in Belarus also shared the award.

05:09 AM

