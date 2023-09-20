Ukraine-Russia war latest: Ukraine strikes fuel depot near Russian resort city airport

fire at a fuel tank near an airport in the Russian Black Sea resort of Sochi - FLASH

Ukraine struck a fuel depot in a likely drone attack near the airport of Russia’s Black Sea resort city of Sochi.

Images from the scene showed huge tanks on fire, while videos showed a big column of smoke rising over the city. Witnesses said before the fire broke out, explosions were heard.

It came as Russia struck the Kremenchuk oil refinery in the central Poltava region of Ukraine in an overnight drone attack, causing another fire.

Veniamin Kondratyev, governor of the Krasnodar region, said preliminary information indicated that there were no casualties in the Sochi duel depot attack.

Alexei Kopaigorodskyi, the city’s mayor, said the airport and entire transport system were operating as normal.

10:59 AM BST

EU 'amazed' by Ukraine reforms

10:41 AM BST

Pictured: Kim Jong Un returns to North Korea from Russia trip

North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un (C) receiving a welcome upon his return from Russia by train, at Pyongyang Station - STR/AFP

10:10 AM BST

Poland may ban more Ukrainian food products if row escalates, says PM

Poland could slap import bans on more Ukrainian food products, the prime minister said on Wednesday, as he warned Kyiv against escalating a row over grain imports.

Poland has been one of Ukraine’s staunchest allies since Russia invaded the country in 2022, but the countries are now embroiled in a deepening conflict over agricultural imports since Poland, along with Hungary and Slovakia, extended a ban on grain imports from their war-torn neighbour.

“I warn the Ukrainian authorities, because if they escalate this conflict in this way, we will add more products to the ban on import into the territory of the Republic of Poland,” he told Polsat news.

A World Trade Organization spokesperson confirmed on Tuesday that Ukraine had taken the first step in a trade dispute by filing a complaint to the global trade body.

09:38 AM BST

Fire at fuel tank in Russia's Sochi sea resort extinguished

A fire at a fuel tank near an airport in the Russian Black Sea resort of Sochi has been extinguished, the city’s mayor said.

“There were no casualties,” the mayor, Alexei Kopaigorodskyi, said on the Telegram messaging platform.

⚡️ In Sochi (russia), a reservoir with 1200 tons of kerosene is burning, reports the russian media.



The fire started around 5 am after the explosion. russian public writes that the reason is the drone attack.



Local authorities reports that the fire area is 96 squares, and… pic.twitter.com/dz049s3Nwd — FLASH (@Flash_news_ua) September 20, 2023

“The airport and the entire transport system are operating as normal.”

He said the cause of the fire is being investigated.

09:17 AM BST

Russia hits Ukrainian Kremenchuk oil refinery in drone attack

Russia hit the Kremenchuk oil refinery in the central Poltava region of Ukraine in an overnight drone attack causing a fire, governor Dmytro Lunin said.

Refinery operations have been temporarily stopped, he said on the Telegram messaging app, adding that there was no information about casualties.

09:10 AM BST

08:22 AM BST

Pictured: Olena Zelenska speaking in New York

First Lady of Ukraine Olena Zelenska speaks onstage during the Clinton Global Initiative - Noam Galai/Getty Images North America

08:11 AM BST

Here is a recap of what happened yesterday

Volodymyr Zelensky used his address at the UN General Assembly (UNGA) to warn against “shady dealings” to end the Russian war against Ukraine.

During his first in-person appearance at the annual gathering since the invasion began, Mr Zelensky, 45, invited delegates who “do tolerate any aggression” to join a peace summit, before stating: “I am aware of the attempts to make some shady dealings behind the scenes.”

In his much anticipated speech, Mr Zelensky told the 78th UNGA in New York: “Evil cannot be trusted, just ask Prigozhin”, referring to the former Wagner leader who died in a plane crash two months after mounting a mutiny against Vladmir Putin.

Doubling down on his aversion to a peace deal, Mr Zelensky said: “Look, for the first time in modern history we have a real chance to end the aggression on the terms of the nation which was attacked.”

08:06 AM BST

Zelensky expected to address UN Security Council

Volodymr Zelensky is set to go face to face with Russian officials for the first time since his country was invaded, as the UN Security Council meets for a potentially dramatic session.

He will address a special session on the war at the powerful Security Council, where Russia is a permanent member wielding veto power against any decisions, AFP is reporting.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky addresses the 78th Session of the U.N. General Assembly in New York on Tuesday. - MIKE SEGAR/REUTERS

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov arrived in New York late on Tuesday, with official media saying he flew a circuitous route to avoid European airspace.

It remains unclear if Moscow’s top diplomat - himself a former UN ambassador - will attend the Security Council session and face Mr Zelensky.

The potential showdown “could create one of those iconic UN moments,” said Marti Flacks, an expert at the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington.

07:47 AM BST

'Dig deep' and provide more air defence systems for Ukraine, says Lloyd Austin

“Dig deep” and provide more air defence systems for Ukraine to help it block increasing barrages of Russian missiles, US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin urged allied defense leaders, amid a growing debate in Congress over aid to Kyiv.

But while the allies said they will discuss how they can best help Ukraine’s counteroffensive in the coming winter months, they appeared no closer to commitments on the longer-range missiles that Kyiv’s leaders insist they need as they struggle to retake land gained by Russia earlier in the conflict.

“Air defence is saving lives,” Mr Austin said. “I urged allies and partners to dig deep and donate whatever air defence munitions they can as Ukraine heads into another winter of war.”

Speaking at the close of the meeting of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group at Ramstein Air Base in Germany, Mr Austin said allies have done a “credible job” of getting some air defences to the war, “but there’s much more work to be done. And that’s the message that we conveyed to our colleagues earlier today. And I have every belief that they will go back and dig a bit deeper.”

07:43 AM BST

Ukraine says 17 of 24 Russian drones destroyed overnight

Ukraine’s armed forces said Wednesday they had destroyed 17 out of 24 Russian drones launched overnight, while an oil refinery was hit, according to a regional governor.

During the night, Russia “attacked Ukraine with 24 kamikaze drones of the Shahed-136/131 type, 17 of which were destroyed by Ukrainian air defence,” the General Staff said in a daily update.

Information regarding the consequences of the unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) attacks was still being clarified, it added.

In the central Poltava region, an oil refinery was struck, according to the regional governor Dmytro Lunin.

“Tonight the Russians repeatedly attacked Poltava region. Our anti-aircraft defence worked well against enemy anti-aircraft missiles,” he said on Telegram.

07:41 AM BST

Good Morning

Good morning and welcome to today’s Ukraine liveblog.

We will be guiding you through all the latest updates on Ukraine.

