Ukraine war latest: 'Drone strikes Russian airfield bordering Ukraine'

A drone has attacked an airfield in Russia's Kursk region bordering Ukraine a day after Moscow blamed Ukraine for drone strikes at two other Russian airfields.

"As a result of a drone attack in the area of the Kursk airfield, an oil storage tank caught fire. There were no casualties," local governor Roman Starovoyt said, adding that they were trying to contain the fire.

Mr Starovoyt did not specify where the drone originated.

The attack follows a series of explosions at Russian airfields on Monday widely thought to have been carried out by Ukraine.

Russia's defence ministry said Ukraine "attempted to strike" the Dyagilevo airfield in the Ryazan region and the Engels airfield in the Saratov region with "Soviet-made drones".

The drones were intercepted but debris fell and exploded on the airfields, the ministry added.

Ukraine energy operator applies emergency cuts in all regions due to strikes

Ukrainian energy operator Ukrenergo warned that emergency shutdowns would be applied in all regions across the country as it contends with the consequences of a new wave of Russian attacks.

"Due to the consequences of shelling... to maintain the balance between the production and consumption of electricity, a regime of emergency shutdowns will be introduced in all regions of Ukraine," Ukrenergo said.

"In priority, electricity will be supplied to critical infrastructure facilities."

"The situation is difficult, but under control," the operator said, after Kyiv's forces announced they destroyed more than 60 out of the 70 missiles launched by Moscow.