Ukraine-Russia war latest: Drone attack on Moscow repelled, Russia says

A Ukrainian soldier of the 28th brigade launches a drone at the frontline close to Bakhmut, Ukraine - AP Photo/Libkos

Russia was forced to shut major Moscow airports as it shot down at least three Ukraine-launched drones targeting the capital.



The Russian defence ministry said that its air defence systems had destroyed two unmanned aerial vehicles over the Kaluga and Tver regions, which border the Moscow region.

Another was downed closer to the capital, over the Istra district of the Moscow region, the ministry claimed.

Russian news agencies reported that almost 50 flights were cancelled or postponed early Tuesday from the four major airports around the capital - Vnukovo, Domodedovo, Sheremetyevo and Zhukovsky.



Drone attacks on Russian targets have become a regular occurrence since early May. Ukraine rarely takes direct responsibility for the strikes.

07:29 AM BST

Kim Jong-un to travel to Russia for possible arms deal

Kim Jong-un’s reported plans to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin this month reveal the lengths the North Korean leader would be willing to go to woo Moscow as a strategic partner in countering US interests, Nicola Smith writes.

The reclusive leader is famously paranoid about his security, rarely stepping beyond the sealed borders of his regime, and shunning air travel where possible in favour of a bottle green train of 21 bulletproof carriages.

If Kim does personally make the trip to Vladivostok, it suggests the meeting with Mr Putin goes far beyond an arms deal and reinforces a deeper alliance of convenience between two pariah states who increasingly view an opportunity to upset Washington’s policies in Ukraine and the Indo-Pacific.

07:22 AM BST

'Human trafficking network' coercing Cubans to fight for Russia

Cuba claimed it had uncovered a human trafficking ring that has coerced its citizens to fight for Russia in the war in Ukraine.

The statement from Cuba’s foreign ministry on Monday said that authorities were working to “neutralize and dismantle” the network.

It gave few details, but noted the trafficking ring was operating both within the Caribbean island nation, thousands of miles from Moscow, and in Russia.

“The Ministry of the Interior...is working on the neutralization and dismantling of a human trafficking network that operates from Russia to incorporate Cuban citizens living there, and even some from Cuba, into the military forces participating in war operations in Ukraine,” the statement said.

Russian has not commented on the allegations.