Ukraine-Russia war: Putin's 'spontaneous' trip to Mariupol was not planned, insists Kremlin

Vladimir Putin's trip to Mariupol in Ukraine was "spontaneous", the Kremlin has insisted, after the Russian leader drove himself through the city in a suprise visit.

"It was all very spontaneous," Dmitry Peskov, the Kremlin spokesman, told reporters, referring to Putin's first trip to the annexed territory since the conflict began last year.

"Movements around the city were not planned either," nor was his meeting with local residents, he added. Mr Putin met residents who praised the rebuilding of the city in what appeared to be carefully choreographed meet-and-greet.

The Russian president arrived in Mariupol by helicopter and then drove himself around the city's “memorial sites”, concert hall and coastline, according to Russian state media.

Mykhaylo Podolyak, the Ukrainian presidential aide, said: "The criminal always returns to the crime scene... the murderer of thousands of Mariupol families came to admire the ruins of the city and (its) graves. Cynicism and lack of remorse."

Three civilians were killed and two wounded in Russian shelling of a residential building in the southern Ukrainian region of Zaporizhzhia on Sunday, regional officials said.

Three civilians killed in Russian shelling of Zaporizhzhia region

The region's military administration said Russian troops fired grad rockets at the small village of Kamyanske which had a pre-war population of some 2,600 people.

The authorities warned residents in the region that the danger of shelling was constant near the front lines and urged them to evacuate.

Russia tries to boost its flagging army by changing conscription age range

The Kremlin wants to shift the age of army conscripts to boost the number of combat personnel under its command to 1.5 million.

The age bracket for conscription will be moved from 17-27 to 21-30 in order to close a loophole used by students to avoid conscription, according to the British Ministry of Defence (MoD).

“Many 18 to 21-year-old men currently claim exemption from the draft due to being in higher education,” it said.

Pictured: Emergency service workers extinguish a fire in a house after a Russian shelling in Kostiantynivka

Emergency service workers extinguish a fire in a house after a Russian shelling in Kostiantynivka, Ukraine - Anadolu Agency/Anadolu

Is this the man in America turning the Ukraine war for Vladimir Putin?

"Ukraine is not a democracy," Tucker Carlson told viewers tuning into his Fox News show in late February, 2022 as Russian tanks rolled towards the Ukrainian border. "It’s a colony with a puppet regime essentially managed by the US State Department."

It is not clear if the popular television host had tuned into President Vladimir Putin’s national address a day earlier, but the talking points were near-identical.

Since Russia's invasion, Mr Carlson has advocated forcefully for the dismantling of Nato and repeatedly amplified Kremlin messaging to his some three million viewers, earning him the nickname “Putin’s parrot”.

Defiant Vladimir Putin drives himself around the Mariupol streets he bombed to the ground

The Russian leader capped a weekend of surprise visits to occupied territory by visiting the only major city captured from Ukraine in a snub to the West ahead of a two-day summit with the Chinese president starting on Monday.

On his first visit to territory captured by his army last year, the Russian president met residents of a rebuilt apartment block and toured a reconstructed orchestra hall.

South Africa aware of legal obligations regarding Putin visit

South Africa is aware of its legal obligation, a spokesperson for President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Sunday, referring to a proposed visit by Vladimir Putin after an international court issued an arrest warrant against the Russian leader.

Russian President Putin was expected to visit South Africa in August to attend a BRICS summit.

"We are, as the government, cognisant of our legal obligation. However, between now and the summit we will remain engaged with various relevant stakeholders," spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said.

While there has been no official confirmation of Putin's visit, he has been expected to attend the 15th BRICS summit, as he did in 2013.

Pictured: A dog sits while children receive support kits from 'The NGO Day in Action' at the village of Krushivka

A dog sits while children receive support kits from 'The NGO Day in Action' at the village of Krushivka in Kharkiv, Ukraine - Anadolu/Anadolu

Serbian president criticizes ICC arrest warrant for Putin

Issuing an international arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin will have negative consequences and will only prolong the war in Ukraine, Serbia’s president said Sunday.

The International Criminal Court issued the warrant for the Russian leader on Friday, accusing him of war crimes.

The ICC accused him of bearing personal responsibility for the abductions of children from Ukraine during Russia’s full-scale invasion of its neighbor that started almost 13 months ago.

But Serbian populist President Aleksandar Vucic, who had in the past boasted about his personal relation with the Russian leader, criticized the court’s decision.

“I think issuing an arrest warrant for Putin, not to go into legal matters, will have bad political consequences and it says that there is a great reluctance to talk about peace (and) about truce” in Ukraine, Vucic told reporters in Belgrade.

'The criminal always returns to the crime scene'

The criminal always returns to the crime scene. As the civilized world announces the arrest of the "war director" (VV Putin) in case of crossing its borders, the murderer of thousands of Mariupol families came to admire the ruins of the city & graves. Cynicism & lack of remorse. — Михайло Подоляк (@Podolyak_M) March 19, 2023

Putin visited Mariupol at night 'as befits a thief'

President Vladimir Putin's surprise visit to the port city of Mariupol, which fell under Russian control last year, took place during the night "as befits a thief", Ukraine's defence ministry has said.

"As befits a thief, Putin visited Ukrainian Mariupol, under the cover of night. First, it is safer. Also, darkness allows him to highlight what he wants to show, and keeps the city his army completely destroyed and its few surviving inhabitants away from prying eyes," the ministry said on Twitter.

Pictured: The destroyed dome of the Orthodox Church of the Holy Mother of God Joy of All Who Sorrow

The dome of the Orthodox Church of the Holy Mother of God Joy of All Who Sorrow lies next to its building, destroyed as a result of shelling in the village of Bohorodychne - VIOLETA SANTOS MOURA/VSM/

Kremlin says Putin visit to Mariupol was 'spontaneous'

Xi heads to Russia on Monday

President Xi Jinping will head to Russia on Monday hoping to deliver a breakthrough on Ukraine as China seeks to position itself as a peacemaker.

Announcing the trip Friday, foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said China would "play a constructive role in promoting peace talks".

"Stopping the war is everyone's wish, given Europe stands to lose such a lot and the United States may not be able to support Ukraine for as long as it thinks it can," said Wang Yiwei, director of the Institute of International Affairs at Beijing's Renmin University of China.

"China can put forth its views on both sides - it can say it is a trusted friend of both Ukraine and Russia. I think this is very significant."

Mariupol's exiled city council blasts visit by 'international criminal' Putin

The exiled city council of Ukraine's Mariupol on Sunday blasted the visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to the embattled port city that fell under Moscow's control last year after a long siege.

"The international criminal Putin visited occupied Mariupol. He watched the 'rebuilding of the city'... at night. Probably in order not to see the city, killed by his 'liberation', in the light of day," the city council said on its Telegram account.

Trip to Mariupol in darkness

Putin's trip to Mariupol took place in darkness.

State TV showed him at the wheel of a car, driving through the city in the company of his deputy prime minister, Khusnullin, and being briefed in detail on the rebuilding of housing, bridges, hospitals, transport routes and a concert hall.

State media said he visited a new residential neighbourhood that had been built by Russian military with the first people moving in last September.

"Do you live here? Do you like it?" Putin was shown asking residents.

"Very much. It's a little piece of heaven that we have here now," a woman replied, clasping her hands and thanking Putin for "the victory".

Residents have been "actively" returning, Khusnullin told Putin.

Pictured: Putin in Mariupol

On a visit to Mariupol, Vladimir Putin gestures while speaking to Russian Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin, left, at the Mariupol theatre - POOL Russian TV/POOL Russian TV

Vladimir Putin, escorted by Marat Khusnullin, Russian Deputy Prime Minister, visits the theatre in Mariupol - POOL Russian TV/POOL Russian TV

On a surprise visit to Mariupol, Russian President Vladimir Putin talks with local residents during his trip - POOL Russian TV/POOL Russian TV

Putin in Mariupol

Putin arrived in Mariupol by helicopter and then drove himself around the city’s “memorial sites,” concert hall and coastline, Russian news reports said, without specifying exactly when the visit took place.

They said Putin also met with local residents in the city’s Nevskyi district.

Speaking to the state RIA agency Sunday, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnulin made clear that Russia was in Mariupol to stay. He said the government hoped to finish the reconstruction of its blasted downtown by the end of the year.

“People have started to return. When they saw that reconstruction is under way, people started actively returning,” Khusnulin told RIA.

Latest MoD update

General Colonel Mikhail Teplinsky has likely been dismissed as one of Russia's top commanders in Ukraine, the MoD has said.

Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine - 19 March 2023.



Find out more about Defence Intelligence's use of language: https://t.co/6px8VoJGNP



🇺🇦 #StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/QlZt6nxLdx — Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) March 19, 2023

Pictured: Emergency service workers extinguish a fire in a house after a Russian shelling in Kostiantynivka

Emergency service workers extinguish a fire in a house after a Russian shelling in Kostiantynivka, Ukraine - Anadolu Agency/Anadolu Agency

Russian teachers and parents resisting Kremlin's attempts to brainwash children

When Maria, an English teacher at a prestigious private school outside Moscow, first heard that the Education Ministry was introducing a new weekly class to promote the Kremlin’s world view, she was “appalled”.

The “Talking about What’s Important” sessions were initially intended to extol the virtues of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine among other things when they were launched last year.

However, they have since been watered down to revolve around more innocuous subjects such as Russia’s greatest scientists or national holidays, according to lesson plans seen by The Telegraph.

Two killed and 10 wounded in eastern Ukraine

Russian strikes killed two people and wounded 10 in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kramatorsk on Saturday, a regional governor said, accusing Moscow of using cluster bombs in the attack.

Pavlo Kyrylenko, governor of Donetsk region - where Kramatorsk is located - said on his official Telegram channel that Russian forces had targeted a park and damaged "a dozen residential buildings", and fired "cluster munitions".

"They purposefully hit the city, trying to kill as many of its civilians as possible," Kyrylenko said.

09:16 AM

