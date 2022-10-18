Ukraine-Russia war latest: Death toll from plane crash rises to six

Emergencies personnel work at the crash site of a Sukhoi Su-34 military jet in the courtyard of a residential area in the town of Yeysk

The death toll from a Russian plane crash into a block of flats has risen to at least six with 19 injured, Russia said late on Monday.

Moscow on Monday stepped up attacks across Ukraine, cutting electricity and killing eight people, including in kamikaze drone strikes in the capital, as a Russian warplane crashed near the border.

The plane struck a residential area of Yeysk, a town in southwestern Russia, according to Russian authorities.

Moscow is thought to be trying to counter battlefield losses in its eight-month war in Ukraine by waging a punitive policy of striking energy facilities before winter in a move President Vladimir Putin hopes will weaken resistance.

In his nightly address on Monday, President Volodymyr Zelensky said: "Throughout the day, the clearing of rubble continues in those places where the Russian terrorists managed to hit today.

"In Kyiv, they killed a young family, targeting an apartment building with an Iranian "Shahed". A guy and a 6 months pregnant girl... Vladimir Putin can mark another "achievement" - he killed another pregnant woman."

Follow the latest updates below.

03:58 AM

Ukraine says 108 women freed in swap with Russia

Ukraine announced Monday it had swapped more than 100 prisoners with Russia in what it said was the first all-female exchange with Moscow after nearly eight months of war.

"Another large-scale exchange of prisoners of war was carried out today... we freed 108 women from captivity. It was the first all-female exchange," the Ukraine presidency's chief of staff, Andriy Yermak, said on social media.

In his daily address late on Monday, President Zelensky said "96 [of the swapped prisoners] are servicewomen, including 37 evacuees from Azovstal, and 12 are civilians."

Story continues

Mr Zelensky thanked "all involved for this success... the more Russian prisoners we have, the sooner we will be able to free our heroes."

03:32 AM

Pilot of plane crash ejected, say Russian news agencies

Military news channel Zvezda published video appearing to show explosions aboard the Sukhoi Su-34 supersonic medium-range fighter-bomber as it plunged towards the apartments. Russian agencies said the pilots had ejected.

Local officials told federal emergencies minister Alexander Kurenkov that six people had died and six more were missing, Tass said. President Vladimir Putin ordered him to go to the scene shortly after the accident.

Footage from the site showed large parts of the nine-storey building on fire after the crash. Local authorities later said the blaze had been put out.

03:06 AM

US Commerce issues order targeting Russian carrier Ural Airlines

The US Commerce Department said on Monday it had issued an order denying export privileges to Russian carrier Ural Airlines, citing what it said were ongoing export violations.

The order terminates the right of Ural to participate in transactions subject to US export regulations. The Biden administration has stepped up its crackdown against Russian airlines in recent months after Russia's invasion of Ukraine, seeking to deny them access to spare parts, refueling and other services.

02:41 AM

Take more prisoners, Zelensky urges troops

President Zelensky urged his troops to take more prisoners, saying this would make it easier to secure the release of soldiers being held by Russia.

Mr Zelensky made his remarks hours after the two sides carried out one of the biggest prisoner swaps so far, exchanging a total of 218 detainees, including 108 Ukrainian women.

"I thank everyone involved in this success, and I also thank all those who replenish our exchange fund, who ensure the capture of enemies," he said in an evening address.

"The more Russian prisoners we have, the sooner we will be able to free our heroes. Every Ukrainian soldier, every front-line commander should remember this."

02:39 AM

Today's top stories