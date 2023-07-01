Russia-Ukraine war: Counteroffensive 'advancing steadily', says US army general

US Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman General Mark Milley speaks at the National Press Club on Friday - Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images North America

Ukrainian troops are “advancing steadily” in their counteroffensive but progress remains unsurprisingly slow, said the US’s top military officer.|

Army General Mark Milley said troops were being hampered by “very difficult minefields” but are covering some “500 meters a day, 1,000 meters a day, 2,000 meters a day, that kind of thing.”

Gen Milley said he was unsurprised that progress was slower than some people and computers might have predicted given the realities of war.



”War on paper and real war are different. In real war, real people die. Real people are on those front lines and real people are in those vehicles. Real bodies are being shredded by high explosives,” he told an audience at the National Press Club in Washington.



He added, “What I had said was this is going to take six, eight, 10 weeks, it’s going to be very difficult. It’s going to be very long, and it’s going to be very, very bloody. And no one should have any illusions about any of that.”

The head of Ukraine’s armed forces on Friday hit back at comments that the counter-offensive was moving more slowly than expected, saying it “p----d me off”. Gen Valery Zaluzhny said progress would be better if troops were fully supplied with the weapons and ammunition they need.

Zelensky orders tighter security at Ukraine-Belarus border

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky ordered security to be beefed up at his country’s border with Belarus, where fighters from the Russian paramilitary group Wagner have been offered exile.

Following Wagner’s short-lived mutiny against Moscow last week, the Kremlin gave fighters from the private army the choice of signing contracts with the Russian defence ministry, returning to civilian life or going into exile in Belarus, whose authoritarian leader is an ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Mr Zelensky said he had been informed on Friday of the situation in Belarus by the Ukrainian intelligence service GUR, foreign intelligence services and border guards.

