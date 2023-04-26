Ukraine-Russia war latest: British forces intercept Russian planes over Baltic Sea

British and German forces were deployed to intercept three Russian military aircraft flying without transponder signals over the Baltic Sea, the Luftwaffe said on Wednesday

British and German forces were deployed to intercept three Russian military aircraft flying without transponder signals over the Baltic Sea, the Luftwaffe said on Wednesday.

Two Sukhoi Su-27 fighter aircraft and one Ilyushin Il-20 aircraft were identified flying within international airspace over the Baltic Sea, the German air force said on Twitter on Wednesday morning.

The Luftwaffe posted pictures of the aircraft mid-flight.

09:50 AM

Zelensky on Chernobyl anniversary: Give Russia 'no chance' to 'blackmail' Ukraine and world with nuclear threat

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has said the world must “give no chance to the terrorist state to use nuclear power facilities to blackmail Ukraine and the entire world”, on the 37th anniversary of the Chernobyl disaster.

Russian forces seized the nuclear power plant last year, and Mr Zelensky said that with its seizure they “endangered the entire world again”. It was later taken back by Ukraine at the end of March.

Writing on Telegram, Mr Zelensky said: “37 years ago, the Chornobyl NPP accident left a huge scar on the whole world. The radiation leak turned a once cozy and developed area into an exclusion zone. Today, the 30-kilometer zone around the Chornobyl nuclear power plant remains a dangerous place with a high concentration of radiation.

“Last year, the occupier not only seized the nuclear power plant, but also endangered the entire world again. It’s been more than a year after the liberation already, scientific and security enterprises in the Chornobyl zone have already returned to normal operation.

“Ukraine and the world have paid a high price for the liquidation of the consequences of the disaster, which continues to this day. We must do everything to give no chance to the terrorist state to use nuclear power facilities to blackmail Ukraine and the entire world.”

09:36 AM

Former opposition mayor goes on trial in Yekaterinburg

Popular former mayor and high-profile Kremlin critic Yevgeny Roizman has appeared in court over accusations of discrediting the Russian army over the war in Ukraine.

Mr Roizman, 60, became the most prominent opposition mayor when he assumed office in Ekaterinburg in 2013. He held the position for five years.

The ex-mayor openly denounces Vladimir Putin, and has said he knows he could go to prison at any time, AFP reports.

Russian opposition politician Yevgeny Roizman, who is accused of discrediting the Russian army, speaks to the media as he arrives for a court hearing in Yekaterinburg - NATALIA CHERNOKHATOVA/REUTERS

Authorities launched a criminal probe against Mr Roizman in August 2022, and he stands accused of “discrediting” the Russian army in comments about Moscow’s military intervention in Ukraine.

He pleaded not guilty at the start of the trial in Yekaterinburg.

09:18 AM

Russian commanders use smartphone GPS app for operations in Bakhmut

Russian commanders in Bakhmut use the Alpine Quest GPS app on smartphones to plot coordinates of targets and advance routes, a Ukrainian commander has said.

In an interview with Interfax-Ukraine, commander of the eastern group of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, General Oleksandr Syrsky, said that commanders of Russian assault groups in the area were using Alpine Quest GPS to plot “firepower, objects of attack, routes of advance to them, as well as the tasks of neighbouring units”.

“The commanders of the assault groups use smartphones with special software Alpine Quest GPS, in which the coordinates of the positions of our firepower, objects of attack, routes of advance to them, as well as the tasks of neighbouring units are plotted," General Syrsky said.

08:55 AM

Latest MoD update: Fighting in Bakhmut

The latest update from the Ministry of Defence concentrates on Bakhmut in the Donetsk region, the site of one of the bloodiest battles of the war in Ukraine so far.

The ministry said that there has been fighting on the outskirts of the town as Ukrainian forces seek to keep hold of the 0506 road which is their key supply route, as other resupply options “are likely complicated by muddy conditions on unsurfaced tracks”.

In their daily intelligence update posted on Twitter, the ministry said: “A key development over the last week has been fighting on the outskirts of the town, especially near the village of Khromove, as Ukraine seeks to maintain control of its 0506 supply route.

“Ukraine’s other resupply options into Bakhmut are likely complicated by muddy conditions on unsurfaced tracks.

“With the town having now been under attack for over 11 months, the Ukrainian defences of Bakhmut have now been integrated as one element of a much deeper defensive zone, which includes the town of Chasiv Yar to the west.”

Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine - 26 April 2023.



Find out more about Defence Intelligence's use of language: https://t.co/wtiXllWpl9



🇺🇦 #StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/olhe70Sfw5 — Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) April 26, 2023

08:41 AM

Ukraine military achieving ‘impressive results’ on eastern bank of Dnipro, says official

Ukrainian forces are achieving “impressive results” in counter-battery combat against Russia on the eastern bank of the Dnipro, a spokeswoman for the Ukrainian Southern Operational Forces has said.

The US-based Institute for the Study of War said that Nataliya Humenyuk had claimed on Tuesday that Ukrainian forces hit and destroyed Russian artillery systems, tanks, armoured vehicles and air defence systems on the Russian-occupied left bank.

Ms Humenyuk added that forces were working to clear the frontline on the east bank in a “counter-battery mode”.

Last week the institute said that Ukrainian soldiers had crossed the river for the first time since the early days of the invasion and had built positions there.



08:25 AM

In pictures: Aftermath of missile attack in Kupiansk

President Volodymyr Zelensky said Russia was trying to erase Ukraine's history and culture after a missile strike on a museum killed two people and wounded 10.

One of the two women killed was reportedly an employee "who was trying to save the exhibits", Ukrainian internal affairs adviser Anton Gerashchenko said on Twitter on Tuesday.

Ukraine regained Kupiansk, a key rail hub in northeastern Ukraine, in September, but fears had mounted that Russia was trying to retake the city which prompted an evacuation order for vulnerable residents in March.

A local resident looks at an explosion crater next to the local history museum destroyed following Russian missile strike in the town of Kupiansk, Kharkiv - SERGEY BOBOK/AFP

A Ukrainian policeman walks next to the local history museum destroyed following Russian missile strike in the town of Kupiansk, Kharkiv region - SERGEY BOBOK/AFP

08:12 AM

Russian government seizes assets of two foreign firms, warning of possible further action

Russian president Vladimir Putin has signed a decree to establish temporary control of the Russian assets of two foreign energy firms, in a step signalling that Moscow could take similar action against other companies.

The decree noted the possibility of retaliation if Russian assets abroad were seized, and said that Moscow would need to take urgent measures to unspecified actions in the United States and other countries it said were “unfriendly and contrary to international law.”

Moscow has taken action against Uniper SE’s Russian division and the assets of Finland’s Fortum Oyj, with shares placed in the temporary control of Rosimushchestvo, the federal government property agency, Reuters reported.

08:02 AM

Pictured: Three Russian aircraft intercepted above Baltic Sea, says German air force

Aufklärungsflieger abgefangen. 🇩🇪 und 🇬🇧 #Eurofighter wurden alarmiert, um 3 Militärmaschinen zu identifizieren. Die zwei SU-27 Flanker und eine IL-20 aus 🇷🇺 flogen erneut ohne Transpondersignal im int. Luftraum über der Ostsee. #SecuringTheSkies #VAPB @NATO @GermanyNATO…

08:00 AM

