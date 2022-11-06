Ukraine-Russia war latest: Biden administration asks Zelensky to show willing to negotiate with Putin

Ukrainian soldiers fires a round from a former Russian tank, in Bakhmut - Reuters

The United States is privately encouraging Ukraine to signal an openness to negotiate with Russia or risk weakening support from other nations, according to US media reports, even as the State Department acknowledged that Moscow was seeking to escalate the war.

The Washington Post cited unnamed sources as saying the request by American officials was not aimed at pushing Ukraine to the negotiating table, but a calculated attempt to ensure Kyiv maintains the support of other nations.

U.S. and Ukrainian officials said that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's ban on talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin had generated concern in parts of Europe, Africa and Latin America, where the war's effects on costs of food and fuel are felt most sharply, the Post said.

Mr Zelensky has said he would only be willing to negotiate with Russia after Mr Putin's rule ends.

"Ukraine fatigue is a real thing for some of our partners," an unnamed U.S. official said.

12:01 PM

Dam damaged in occupied Kherson, Russians claim

Russian occupiers in Kherson are claiming today that a dam has been damaged by a Ukrainian HIMARS strike.

"Today at 10:00 (0800 GMT) there was a hit of six HIMARS rockets. Air defence units shot down five missiles, one hit a lock of the Kakhovka dam, which was damaged," Russian agencies quoted local emergency services as saying.

Ukrainian officials have long warned that Russian forces in Kherson are planning to sabotage infrastructure to cause flooding, which they would then blame on Ukraine.

11:14 AM

'Hourly' destruction in the East - Ukrainian state TV

The Associated Press reports that Russian forces are stepping up their strikes in a fiercely contested region of eastern Ukraine, worsening conditions for residents and the defending army following Moscow's illegal annexation and declaration of martial law in Donetsk province:

The attacks have almost completely destroyed the power plants that serve the city of Bakhmut and the nearby town of Soledar, Pavlo Kyrylenko, the region's Ukrainian governor, said. Shelling killed one civilians and wounded three, he reported late Saturday.

"The destruction is daily, if not hourly," Kyrylenko said in a state television interview.

Moscow-backed separatists controlled part of Donetsk for nearly eight years before Russia invaded Ukraine in late February. Protecting the separatists' self-proclaimed republic there was one of Russian President Vladimir Putin's justifications for the invasion, and his troops have spent months trying to capture the entire province.

Ukrainian troops in eastern Ukraine - Reuters

09:59 AM

Iran 'lying' over military support for Russia

Volodymr Zelensky has accused Iran of lying and cooperating with terrorists over the regime's supply of drones to Russian forces.

Mr Zelensky said:

We know for sure that Iranian instructors taught Russian terrorists how to use drones, and Tehran is generally silent about it. And if Iran continues lying about the obvious, it means that the world will make even more efforts to investigate the terrorist cooperation between the Russian and Iranian regimes and what Russia is paying Iran for such cooperation. There will be no such thing in the modern world that any of the terrorists or their accomplices will remain unpunished."

Iran had initially claimed it wasn't providing Russia with weapons and then shifted its story, claiming that some were delivered before the outbreak of the war.

09:03 AM

Another Russian officer sacked over operational shambles

This morning's intelligence update from the UK Ministry of Defence say that yet another high-ranking Russian officer has been sacked over the army's "poor performance on the battlefield."

Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine - 06 November 2022



Find out more about the UK government's response: https://t.co/EaX9aGJYIq



— Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) November 6, 2022

08:28 AM

Dispatch: How a history lesson, a pro-Russian politician and dozens of cement mixers saved the key city of Kryvyi Rih

Oleksandr Vilkul had no military experience before the war, yet when he was awoken by a phone call in the early hours of Feb 24, he knew exactly what needed to be done. Russian missiles had started raining down across the country, including on Kryvyi Rih. As the largest city in central Ukraine, a vital gateway between Kyiv and the east, and President Vlodomyr Zelensky’s hometown, he knew its loss to Moscow so early on would be catastrophic. When The Telegraph met Mr Vilkul, 48, at a secretive location in Kryvyi Rih recently, he had a map of the country rolled out on the table and was wearing fatigues.

