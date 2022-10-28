Ukraine-Russia war latest: Biden questions why Putin keeps 'talking about' nuclear weapons

An elderly couple hug each other while sitting on a bench in the frontline town of Bakhmut, in eastern Ukraine's Donetsk region - DIMITAR DILKOFF/AFP

US President Joe Biden has expressed scepticism about Russian president Vladimir Putin's comment that he had no intention of using a nuclear weapon in Ukraine.

Putin, in a speech earlier in the day, played down a nuclear standoff with the West, insisting Russia had not threatened to use nuclear weapons and had only responded to nuclear "blackmail" from Western leaders.

"If he has no intention, why does he keep talking about it? Why is he talking about the ability to use a tactical nuclear weapon?" Mr Biden said in an interview with NewsNation.

"He's been very dangerous in how he's approached this."

Putin and other Russian officials have repeatedly said in recent weeks that Russia could use nuclear weapons to protect its territorial integrity, remarks interpreted in the West as implicit threats to use them to defend parts of Ukraine that Russia claims to have annexed.

04:00 AM

South Korea denies giving Ukraine lethal weapons

South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol said on Friday that Seoul had not provided any lethal weapons to Ukraine, after Russian president Vladimir Putin said such a decision would destroy their bilateral relations.

Putin made the remark at a conference in Moscow on Thursday, accusing the West of inciting the war in Ukraine.

"We have been in solidarity with the international community for peaceful, humanitarian aid to Ukraine and have not provided any lethal weapons, but that's in any regard a matter of our sovereignty," Mr Yoon told reporters when asked about Putin's remark.

A US ally, South Korea has maintained that it would not provide Ukraine with lethal aid, and has sought to avoid antagonising Russia, both for economic reasons and the influence that Moscow can exert with North Korea.

"We are putting efforts to maintain peaceful, good relations with every country in the world, including Russia," Mr Yoon said.

03:51 AM

US takes 'dirty bomb' talk seriously

In an interview on CNN, White House national security spokesperson John Kirby said it was possible Russia was considering the use of a so-called dirty bomb and was setting up a pretext to blame Ukraine.

But he said the United States still had not seen any signs that was necessarily the case.

"They often blame others for that which they are doing themselves or about to do. So that's why we have to take that seriously," Mr Kirby said of Vladimir Putin's allegations.

"I'll also tell you that we're not seeing any signs, even today, that the Russians are planning to use a dirty bomb or to even make preparations for that."

03:46 AM

'Why does he keep talking about it?'

03:37 AM

