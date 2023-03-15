Ukraine-Russia war latest: Ben Wallace rebukes Russia after drone crash

This handout photo from the US Air Force shows an MQ-9 Reaper unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV or drone) flying over the Nevada Test and Training Range in January 2020. - WILLIAM ROSADO/AFP

Ben Wallace, the British Defence Secretary, has urged Moscow to respect international airspace, after the United States said that Russia had caused one of its drones to crash into the Black Sea on Tuesday.

"The key here is that all parties respect international air space and we urge the Russians to do so," Mr Wallace told Reuters at the DSEI Japan defence show in Chiba prefecture, near Tokyo. "The Americans have said they think it is unprofessional," he added.

The incident involving a Russian Su-27 fighter jet fighter plane and a U.S. military MQ-9 drone is the first such direct encounter between the two powers since Russia invaded Ukraine over a year ago and risks deepening tensions between Washington and Moscow.

Russia said it viewed the incident as a provocation.

10:19 AM

Ukraine says Putin wants to 'expand' war after US drone crash

Kyiv accused Russian leader Vladimir Putin on Wednesday of trying to widen the conflict in Ukraine after Washington said Russian fighter jets intercepted a US drone over the Black Sea, causing it to crash.

"The incident with the American MQ-9 Reaper UAV - provoked by Russia over the Black Sea - is Putin's way of signalling his readiness to expand the conflict to involve other parties.

The purpose of this all-in tactic is to always be raising the stakes," Ukraine's National Security and Defence Council secretary Oleksiy Danilov said on social media.

10:09 AM

'Embarrassing' situation for Bashar al-Asaad in Moscow

During his visit in #Moscow, there was an embarrassing situation for #Syrian dictator Bashar al-#Assad.



At the laying of flowers at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, he did not understand what to do with the wreath and for some reason tried to snatch it from the guard of honor. pic.twitter.com/XW4D6AOlEP — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) March 15, 2023

10:03 AM

Pictured: Trees burn next to a Ukrainian military vehicle

Trees burn next to a Ukrainian military vehicle, after white phosphorus munitions exploded in the air, at the village of Chasiv Yar near Bakhmut - ARIS MESSINIS/AFP

09:41 AM

Russia moves to suspend tax treaties with 'unfriendly' countries

Russia has proposed suspending its double taxation agreements with what it calls "unfriendly countries" - those that have imposed sanctions on Moscow, the Finance Ministry said on Wednesday.

Story continues

"The Russian Finance Ministry and Foreign Ministry proposed that the President of Russia issue a decree suspending double taxation agreements with all countries that introduced unilateral economic restrictive measures against Russia," it said.

09:23 AM

Danish govt to set up $1 bn fund for Ukraine aid

Denmark will set up a $1 billion fund for aid to Ukraine in 2023, the Danish government announced on Wednesday following agreement by almost all parties in parliament.

"The government has agreed to establish a fund for Ukraine with a total framework of around seven billion kroner ($1 billion) in 2023," the finance ministry said in a statement, a project supported by 159 of 179 members of parliament.

09:05 AM

Tennis-Swiatek calls for more support for Ukrainian players

World number one Iga Swiatek has called for more support to be offered to Ukrainian players on the women's tour after Lesia Tsurenko said she withdrew from her match against Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka at Indian Wells due to a panic attack.

Tsurenko said the attack was triggered by a chat she had with WTA Chief Executive Steve Simon about tennis's response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Belarus has been a key staging ground for what Moscow calls a "special military operation".

Poland's Swiatek, who wears a Ukrainian flag on her cap during matches, has previously condemned Russia's invasion and said the action taken by the tennis leadership had not been enough.

08:42 AM

New Russian law would strip acquired citizenship for discrediting Ukraine operation

Proposed amendments to Russia's citizenship law would allow for the stripping of acquired citizenship for treason and discrediting the military operation in Ukraine, Russian media reported on Wednesday.

Soon after sending its army into Ukraine just over a year ago Russia introduced sweeping wartime laws to silence dissenting voices. It has been extending censorship ever since.

Russia calls its action in Ukraine a "special military operation," while Ukraine and its allies say that is a euphemism for a full blown aggression to grab land.

08:22 AM

Latest MoD update

Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine - 15 March 2023



Find out more about Defence Intelligence's use of language: https://t.co/BxlPSchzOy



🇺🇦 #StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/FftfJs4bJP — Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) March 15, 2023

07:58 AM

Don’t panic – here’s why drone collision won’t lead to all-out US-Russia war

Drones and other US, UK and Swedish intelligence collection aircraft have been operating for months over the Black Sea. They are visible on any decent flight tracking website such as Flightradar24.

The US MQ-9 Reaper drone would have been obvious to the Russian pilot and, with a top speed of about 480km/h (298mph), much slower than the Russian Su-27 fighter. It is also much less manoeuvrable.

The Russian Air Force is known to act in a cavalier and provocative fashion around Western aircraft.

Read more from Dominic Nicholls here

07:53 AM

Pictured: Units of one of the territorial defence brigade participate in military drills on a training ground in Zaporizhzhia

Units of one of the territorial defence brigade participate in military drills on a training ground in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine - Kateryna Klochko/AP

07:47 AM

Russia calls on US to halt 'hostile' flights after collision

Russia's ambassador to the United States on Wednesday called on Washington to stop "hostile" flights near his country's border, after an American drone was intercepted by Russian fighters over the Black Sea.

"We assume that the United States will refrain from further speculation in the media and stop flights near Russian borders," ambassador Anatoly Antonov wrote on Telegram. "We consider any action with the use of US weaponry as openly hostile."

07:46 AM

‘Reckless’ Russian fighter jet smashes into US drone over Black Sea

A Russian fighter jet smashed into a $32 million (£26 million) US surveillance drone which plummeted into the Black Sea and was destroyed.

Joe Biden, the US president, was immediately briefed on the incident as the White House condemned Moscow’s “reckless” actions, while the Pentagon warned about the risk of escalation.

On Tuesday night, Russia's ambassador to the US accused Washington of "provocation" after he was summoned to a meeting by the Department of State.

Read the full story here

07:44 AM

Good morning

Good morning and welcome to today's Ukraine liveblog.

We will be guiding you through all the latest developments on Ukraine.