Ukraine-Russia war latest: China rebukes Russia over missile attack on funeral

Ukrainian rescuers work amongst rubbles of a destroyed shop and cafe after a Russian strike in the village of Groza - ANATOLII STEPANOV/AFP

China has rebuked Russia over a missile attack at a funeral in Ukraine that killed 52 people.

Geng Shuang, China’s deputy UN ambassador, said Beijing finds the heavy civilian casualties in the attack on the village “concerning.”

At least 52 people were killed in Thursday’s strike by a Russian Iskander ballistic missile, which hit a memorial service. It is one of the biggest losses of life since the war in Ukraine began.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov denied last Friday that Russia was responsible for the Hroza attack.

Follow all the latest updates below.

08:09 AM BST

'Dramatic increase' in rail traffic between North Korea and Russia

Recent satellite photos show a sharp increase in rail traffic along the North Korea-Russia border, according to a US think tank.

The Centre for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), which runs the Beyond Parallel project, observed satellite imagery showing that rail traffic between North Korea and Russia “dramatically increased” since Vladimir Putin met with North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un in September.

This satellite photo from Planet Labs PBC shows increased activity at the Tumangang Rail Facility in North Korea - Planet Labs PBC/Planet Labs PBC

The CSIS saw a difference in the external characteristics of containers and equipment compared to those seen in recent years, assessing that it is “probable that these shipments are, or include munitions and artillery.”

07:55 AM BST

Ukraine 'making headway' in east and south

Ukrainian forces are making some headway in both the eastern and southern theatres of their four-month-old counteroffensive, military officials said.

Russian accounts of the fighting said Moscow’s forces had repelled Ukrainian attacks near the devastated eastern city of Bakhmut and inflicted heavy casualties in strikes on Ukrainian positions outside the city.

Ilia Yevlash, a spokesperson for Ukraine’s eastern group of forces, said troops had scored a “partial success” near Andriivka, which they captured last month along with the nearby locality of Klishhiivka.

“We are repelling constant attacks near Klishchiivka and Andriivka, Yevlash told national television.

Story continues

07:43 AM BST

Ukraine says downed 27 Russian drones overnight

Ukraine’s air force has claimed that it had destroyed 27 of 36 Russian attack drones overnight in the south of the country.

Ukrainian forces downed 27 “Shahed-136/131” drones in the southern Kherson, Mykolaiv and Odesa regions, the air force said on the messaging platform Telegram.

In all, Moscow had launched 36 of the Iranian-made drones from the Crimean peninsula, which Moscow annexed in 2014, it said.

The air force did not say which targets the nine other drones may have struck.

The governor of Mykolaiv, Vitaliy Kim, said on Telegram that one of the drones had been destroyed over his region.

07:40 AM BST

Good Morning

Good morning, and welcome to today’s Ukraine liveblog.

We will be guiding you through all the latest updates on Ukraine.