Ukraine-Russia war: Drone strike sets fire to Moscow factory making missile microchips

A Ukrainian drone hit a factory on the outskirts of Moscow that manufactures microchips used in missile production, Ukraine’s military intelligence agency has claimed.

Videos shared on social media showed a plume of smoke rising over the southeastern suburb of Lyubertsy.

Sergei Sobyanin, Moscow’s Mayor, claimed the city’s air defences had thwarted the attack and shot down the drone.



“There were no casualties or damage, according to initial reports. Emergency services are on the scene,” he said.

10:04 AM BST

Ukraine 'ready to store and re-export gas to Europe this winter'

Ukraine is ready to store and re-export European gas for the 2023/2024 winter, the country’s gas transmission operator said, citing risk-assessment conducted with international partners.

The GTSOU, which runs Ukraine’s gas system, said that stress tests had been conducted to assess the risk of Russian military aggression hampering traders’ ability to safely store gas in Ukraine and transport it to the European Union (EU).

The operator said that Ukraine’s gas infrastructure proved its “high reliability and resilience” in the crisis situations modelled.

Multiple combinations of transport routes connecting storage plants and Ukraine-EU border points have been confirmed, which will allow easy and quick switching between routes, it said in the notice published late on Thursday.

EU gas storage is more than 90 per cent full and the utilisation of stored gas is crucial for steady energy supply and the prevention of price spikes, the GTSOU said. Those storage levels were equivalent to more than 93 billion cubic metres (bcm) of natural gas, the European Commission said last month.

09:29 AM BST

Russian and Belarusian leaders welcome at Nobel prizes

The Nobel Foundation that administers the prestigious awards, has reversed its invitation policy and invited Russia, Belarus and Iran, as well as the leader of a far-right Swedish party, who had previously been banned.

Vidar Helgesen, the executive director of the private foundation said in a statement that there was a global trend in which “dialogue between those with differing views is being reduced.”

To counter that, he said, “we are now broadening our invitations to celebrate and understand the Nobel Prize and the importance of free science, free culture and free, peaceful societies.”

The foundation said that invitation for the 2023 events was extended to all countries with diplomatic missions in Sweden and Norway and parties “that have parliamentary representation via democratic elections,” adding that “this common approach promotes opportunities to convey the important messages of the Nobel Prize to everyone, and in future this practice will be common to the entire organisation.”

Last year, the diplomatic envoys of Russia and Belarus were barred from attending the glittery prize ceremonies and banquets because of the war in Ukraine, and the ambassador of Iran was also excluded because of “the serious and escalating situation” in the country.

All the Nobel Prizes are handed out in Stockholm other than the Nobel Peace Prize, which is awarded in Oslo.

This year’s Nobel prize winners will be announced in early October.

08:31 AM BST

No 'sustainable' peace in Ukraine unless all occupied territories are freed, says Zelensky

There cannot be “sustainable peace” in Ukraine unless the country regains control of Crimea, Donbas and other territories occupied by Russia, Volodymyr Zelensky said on Friday.

The Ukrainian president was addressing the European House Ambrosetti business forum in Italy.

08:18 AM BST

Pictured: Evacuees from Russian-held territory travel to Kyiv

Ukrainian citizens from Russian-occupied territories on their way to Kyiv - Pierre Crom/Getty Images Europe

Dozens of evacuees have arrived in the Ukraine-controlled Sumy region. - Pierre Crom/Getty Images Europe

08:04 AM BST

Russian missile hits business in central Ukraine

Russian forces struck a business with a long-range cruise missile overnight in the central Ukrainian region of Vinnytsia, Ukrainian authorities said on Friday.

The strike damaged property and caused an unspecified number of injuries, said Governor Serhiy Borzov.

“Unfortunately, there are victims, they are being provided with all necessary assistance,” he wrote on Telegram.

Kyiv’s air force said it shot down one out of two incoming cruise missiles in the attack. The missile was downed over the central Kirovohrad region, the governor said.

07:43 AM BST

Flight restrictions at Moscow's Vnukovo airport lifted

Moscow’s Vnukovo airport resumed operations from 7.28am local time after restrictions linked to a Ukrainian drone attack, Russia’s aviation watchdog Rosaviatsiya said.

07:41 AM BST

Russian air defences shoot down drone near Moscow

Russian air defences shot down a drone that was approaching the city on Friday morning, Moscow mayor, Sergei Sobyanin, has said.

The drone was downed near Lyubertsy, southeast of the Russian capital.

07:31 AM BST

Ukrainian drones strike Russia's Kurchatov

Two Ukrainian drones attacked the Russian town of Kurchatov in the Kursk region early on Friday, Governor Roman Starovoit said.

The drones damaged an administrative building and a residential one, he wrote on Telegram, and emergency services were assessing the damage

