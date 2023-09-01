Ukraine-Russia war: Russia threatens to bomb UK defence firms in Ukraine

Smoke rises over the Moscow suburb of Lyubertsy after a drone attack

Russia has said it disapproves of BAE Systems, the UK defence firm, establishing a presence in Ukraine and has suggested it will become a target for airstrikes.

“Of course, any facilities for the production of weapons, especially if these weapons fire at us, they become objects of special attention for our military,” said Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

BAE Systems announced on Thursday it would set up a base in Ukraine to support supplies of weapons and equipment.

It came as a Ukrainian drone hit a factory on the outskirts of Moscow that manufactures microchips used in missile production, Ukraine’s military intelligence agency has claimed.

Videos shared on social media showed a plume of smoke rising over the southeastern suburb of Lyubertsy.

Sergei Sobyanin, Moscow’s Mayor, claimed the city’s air defences had thwarted the attack and shot down the drone.

12:55 PM BST

One dead in Russian shelling of Kherson

One man has been killed and three others were wounded after a Russian shelling attack on Kherson, southern Ukraine.

A 34-year-old man was hit in a residential area of Kherson close to 12:50 p.m. local time and died, Ukrainian officials said.

The three civilians were wounded when a Russian missile struck a business in Vinnytsia region.

“They are being provided with all necessary assistance,” a local official said.

12:28 PM BST

Ukrainian intelligence: large drone strike on Russian airport came from Russian territory

Ukraine’s military intelligence has said Friday that a drone attack on an airport in northwestern Russia was launched from within Russian territory.

“The drones used to attack the ‘Kresty’ air base in Pskov were launched from Russia,” Ukraine’s intelligence chief Kyrylo Budanov.

“Four Russian IL-76 military transport planes were hit as a result of the attack. Two were destroyed and two were seriously damaged,” he added.

His comments will cause more embarrassment for Russia which, having failed to take over Ukraine, now faces escalating attacks from within its own territory.

11:54 AM BST

11:49 AM BST

Ukraine thanks "dear" Ben Wallace

Ukraine’s defence ministry has published a video on X thanking Ben Wallace, the recently resigned defence minister, and bidding him farewell.

11:39 AM BST

Erdogan, Russia will meet at Sochi resort

The Kremlin has just confirmed that Monday’s Putin-Erdogan meeting will take place in the resort of Sochi, perhaps better known as being the site of the 2014 Winter Olympics.

“Negotiations will indeed take place in Sochi on Monday,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

11:27 AM BST

What is the Black Sea grain deal?

The Black Sea grain deal, or Black Sea initiative, is an agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine, Turkey and the United Nations after the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Since the invasion halted grain exports from Ukraine, leading to a hike in global food prices, a deal was secured in which grain could be exported safely from certain ports.

However Russia - which is suspected of attacking ships carrying grain - suspended its participation in the deal in July, complaining about its own grain shipments facing restrictions.

As of today the deal has not been restored, though Turkey hopes to change this.

11:18 AM BST

Putin, Erdogan to meet on Monday

Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdogan will meet in southern Russia on Monday, the Kremlin has just announced.

The meeting will likely address attempts to restore the Black Sea grain deal.

No further details were disclosed by the Kremlin.

11:05 AM BST

Two more ships set sail through Black Sea corridor

Two more ships are sailing through a temporary corridor set up by Kyiv to ensure safe navigation through the Black Sea.

“Two vessels are sailing through a temporary corridor from Ukraine’s Black Sea ports to the Bosphorus,” Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov said on Friday.

10:58 AM BST

Bomb threats at Kyiv schools as children return from summer

Kyiv’s police reported bomb threats to the Ukrainian capital’s schools on Friday, saying its forces were checking educational facilities as children returned to classrooms for a second academic year since Russia’s invasion.

“We have received information about explosives in Kyiv’s schools,” police spokesperson Yulia Girdvilis said.

“All educational institutions are being checked by Kyiv police forces with the involvement of the State Emergency Service.”

10:43 AM BST

Drone attack on Russian airport launched from inside Russia, Ukraine says

Ukraine’s military intelligence chief said Friday that a recent drone attack on an airport in Russia that damaged several transport planes was carried out from within Russian territory.

The attack this week on Pskov airport - more than 400 miles from Ukraine - marked the latest strike to rock Russian territory since Kyiv vowed to “return” the conflict to Russia in July.

“The drones used to attack the ‘Kresty’ air base in Pskov were launched from Russia,” Kyrylo Budanov wrote on social media Friday.

“Four Russian IL-76 military transport planes were hit as a result of the attack. Two were destroyed and two were seriously damaged,” he added.

Maj Gen Budanov said the aircraft had been used by the defence ministry to transport troops and cargo.

Destroyed cargo aircraft at the Pskov air base. - Planet Labs PBC via AP

10:33 AM BST

Russian nuclear energy infrastructure is target of Ukrainian strikes

Russia’s state nuclear corporation Rosatom has warned that Russia’s nuclear energy infrastructure remains a target of Ukrainian strikes.

It comes after a Ukrainian drone struck the town of Kurchatov, near the Kursk nuclear power station.

10:28 AM BST

Ukraine lawmaker says two ships spotted leaving port in Odesa

Two ships have been spotted leaving port in the southern Ukrainian city of Odesa, local lawmaker Oleksiy Honcharenko has said.

He also posted a photograph on the Telegram app which showed two ships in the water. Reuters could not immediately verify the date or location of the photo.

10:04 AM BST

Ukraine 'ready to store and re-export gas to Europe this winter'

Ukraine is ready to store and re-export European gas for the 2023/2024 winter, the country’s gas transmission operator said, citing risk-assessment conducted with international partners.

The GTSOU, which runs Ukraine’s gas system, said that stress tests had been conducted to assess the risk of Russian military aggression hampering traders’ ability to safely store gas in Ukraine and transport it to the European Union (EU).

The operator said that Ukraine’s gas infrastructure proved its “high reliability and resilience” in the crisis situations modelled.

Multiple combinations of transport routes connecting storage plants and Ukraine-EU border points have been confirmed, which will allow easy and quick switching between routes, it said in the notice published late on Thursday.

EU gas storage is more than 90 per cent full and the utilisation of stored gas is crucial for steady energy supply and the prevention of price spikes, the GTSOU said. Those storage levels were equivalent to more than 93 billion cubic metres (bcm) of natural gas, the European Commission said last month.

09:29 AM BST

Russian and Belarusian leaders welcome at Nobel prizes

The Nobel Foundation that administers the prestigious awards, has reversed its invitation policy and invited Russia, Belarus and Iran, as well as the leader of a far-right Swedish party, who had previously been banned.

Vidar Helgesen, the executive director of the private foundation said in a statement that there was a global trend in which “dialogue between those with differing views is being reduced.”

To counter that, he said, “we are now broadening our invitations to celebrate and understand the Nobel Prize and the importance of free science, free culture and free, peaceful societies.”

The foundation said that invitation for the 2023 events was extended to all countries with diplomatic missions in Sweden and Norway and parties “that have parliamentary representation via democratic elections,” adding that “this common approach promotes opportunities to convey the important messages of the Nobel Prize to everyone, and in future this practice will be common to the entire organisation.”

Last year, the diplomatic envoys of Russia and Belarus were barred from attending the glittery prize ceremonies and banquets because of the war in Ukraine, and the ambassador of Iran was also excluded because of “the serious and escalating situation” in the country.

All the Nobel Prizes are handed out in Stockholm other than the Nobel Peace Prize, which is awarded in Oslo.

This year’s Nobel prize winners will be announced in early October.

08:31 AM BST

No 'sustainable' peace in Ukraine unless all occupied territories are freed, says Zelensky

There cannot be “sustainable peace” in Ukraine unless the country regains control of Crimea, Donbas and other territories occupied by Russia, Volodymyr Zelensky said on Friday.

The Ukrainian president was addressing the European House Ambrosetti business forum in Italy.

08:18 AM BST

Pictured: Evacuees from Russian-held territory travel to Kyiv

Ukrainian citizens from Russian-occupied territories on their way to Kyiv - Pierre Crom/Getty Images Europe

Dozens of evacuees have arrived in the Ukraine-controlled Sumy region. - Pierre Crom/Getty Images Europe

08:04 AM BST

Russian missile hits business in central Ukraine

Russian forces struck a business with a long-range cruise missile overnight in the central Ukrainian region of Vinnytsia, Ukrainian authorities said on Friday.

The strike damaged property and caused an unspecified number of injuries, said Governor Serhiy Borzov.

“Unfortunately, there are victims, they are being provided with all necessary assistance,” he wrote on Telegram.

Kyiv’s air force said it shot down one out of two incoming cruise missiles in the attack. The missile was downed over the central Kirovohrad region, the governor said.

07:43 AM BST

Flight restrictions at Moscow's Vnukovo airport lifted

Moscow’s Vnukovo airport resumed operations from 7.28am local time after restrictions linked to a Ukrainian drone attack, Russia’s aviation watchdog Rosaviatsiya said.

07:41 AM BST

Russian air defences shoot down drone near Moscow

Russian air defences shot down a drone that was approaching the city on Friday morning, Moscow mayor, Sergei Sobyanin, has said.

The drone was downed near Lyubertsy, southeast of the Russian capital.

07:31 AM BST

Ukrainian drones strike Russia's Kurchatov

Two Ukrainian drones attacked the Russian town of Kurchatov in the Kursk region early on Friday, Governor Roman Starovoit said.

The drones damaged an administrative building and a residential one, he wrote on Telegram, and emergency services were assessing the damage