Ukraine-Russia war, California shooting suspect, White House hosts Obama: 5 things to know Tuesday

Zelenskyy set to talk to UN Security Council as Russia preps offensive

Russian forces on Tuesday were preparing for an offensive in Ukraine's southeast, the Ukrainian military said, as President Volodymyr Zelenskyy prepared to talk to the U.N. Security Council amid outrage over evidence Moscow's soldiers deliberately killed civilians. Russian President Vladimir Putin's government is pouring soldiers into Ukraine's east to gain control of the industrial heartland known as the Donbas. That follows a Russian withdrawal from towns around the capital, Kyiv, which led to the discovery of corpses, prompting accusations of war crimes and demands for tougher sanctions on Moscow. President Joe Biden joined a growing chorus of world leaders on Monday who condemned Russia after Ukrainian officials said the bodies of 410 civilians were found in Kyiv-area towns that were recently retaken from Russian forces. In Bucha, 280 people were buried in mass graves, according to Oleksiy Arestovych, an adviser to Zelenskyy, who visited the city Monday.

Suspect arrested in connection with Sacramento shooting to appear in court

A suspect who was arrested in connection with the shooting in Sacramento that left six people dead and 12 others injured is set to appear in court Tuesday. Dandrae Martin, 26, is scheduled to appear in Sacramento Superior Court, according to jail records. Martin was taken into custody Monday in connection with the shooting and faces charges of assault with a deadly weapon and illegal firearms possession, Sacramento police said. Martin is the lone suspect arrested thus far and is being held without bail, jail records show. More than 100 rounds were fired early Sunday in downtown Sacramento amid a chaotic altercation outside the city's entertainment district, which was packed with people leaving bars.

Obama heads back to the White House to promote the Affordable Care Act

Former President Barack Obama is set to return to the White House on Tuesday to promote improvements to the Affordable Care Act, his signature health care legislation. The visit by Obama would be his first at the White House since leaving office in 2017, and comes as President Joe Biden is expected to announce new actions to enhance the ACA. Democrat-backed efforts to expand health insurance subsidies and close the Medicaid coverage gap as part of Biden's Build Back Better legislation has stalled in the Senate.

California election to fill House seat left by Trump ally Nunes

Voters in California's sprawling farm belt will fill a congressional seat Tuesday left vacant after Republican Rep. Devin Nunes resigned in the middle of his term to lead former President Donald Trump's fledgling media company, Truth Social. The seat in the state’s Central Valley – sometimes called the nation's salad bowl because of its agricultural production – is expected to stay in Republican hands. There are six candidates on the ballot – four Republicans and two Democrats. Nunes' unexpected departure in January created an unusual situation for his former constituents: the winner of the election will serve only months in Congress, and the district will vanish next year because of redrawn boundaries. Early returns point to a sparse turnout. With Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the pandemic dominating headlines, campaigns say voters they contact are sometimes surprised to find out an election is taking place, or are not aware that Nunes, a prominent Trump loyalist while in Congress, had resigned.

Tiger Woods to speak as anticipation builds for possible Masters return

Tiger Woods will speak to the media on Tuesday, as he determines if he will be fit enough to play in the 86th Masters. Woods, who is scheduled to speak at 11 a.m. ET Tuesday, could withdraw from the tournament right up until his tee time on Thursday. "It will be a game-time decision on whether I compete," wrote Woods in a tweet Sunday. Woods has not competed in an official event since the 84th edition of the Masters in November 2020. He was involved in a horrific, single-car crash north of Los Angeles in February 2021. The crash left Woods with multiple, serious injuries to his right leg and foot, and he was bed-ridden for months before slowly building back his body.

