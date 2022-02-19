Ukraine-Russia tensions, Olympics wrap up, Executive Order 9066: 5 things to know this weekend

Editors
·6 min read

Separatists in Ukraine mobilize troops amid Russia invasion fears

Russian-backed separatist leaders in eastern Ukraine ordered a general military mobilization Saturday of all men "able to hold weapons in their hands" The leaders of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic and Luhansk People's Republic issued decrees, published on Russian state media, to take up arms after baselessly claiming that Ukraine was on the verge of launching an assault on the breakaway territories. There is no evidence to that claim as monitoring groups, U.S. intelligence and independent journalists and activists in the area all say it is false. The development comes as the Biden administration continued to warn it believes Russia will attack Ukraine in the coming days and use a fabricated pretext to justify an invasion. Addressing the nation about the unfolding crisis, President Joe Biden said Friday he was "convinced" Russian President Vladimir Putin has made the decision to invade Ukraine and that he was relying on "significant intelligence capability" to reach that conclusion.

2022 Winter Olympics wrap up with final events, closing ceremony

The 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics will come to an end Sunday with the closing ceremony at Beijing's National Stadium. Known as being less formal than the opening ceremony, the event will be broadcast live on Peacock at 6:30 a.m. ET. NBC will air it in primetime at 8 p.m. ET/PT. During the event, the Olympic flag will be lowered and handed to the mayors of the Italian cities Milan and Cortina-D'Ampezzo, the host cities of the 2026 Winter Games. Before that, however, some medals still need to be decided. The men's freeski halfpipe final gave the U.S. its best chance for a medal Saturday, and the Americans capitalized as David Wise and Alex Ferreira claimed the silver and bronze medals, respectively. Skier Mikaela Shiffrin, who has struggled mightily in Beijing, will get her final chance at a medal in the the mixed team parallel Alpine skiing event. Also, American bobsledders Kaillie Humphries and Elana Meyers Taylor, both medal winners in the monobob, will have a chance to win another medal in the two-woman event.

80 years later, Executive Order 9066 still impacts what's happening today

Saturday marks the 80th anniversary of President Franklin D. Roosevelt signing Executive Order 9066, which paved the way for the rounding up and internment of 120,000 Japanese Americans by the American government, including tens of thousands of U.S.-born citizens. This dark and shocking chapter of American history is often forgotten, especially as survivors of the detention camps dwindle each year. Government officials created the camps in 1942 after the Pearl Harbor attack in December 1941 and the United States' entry into World War II, but the move capped decades of anti-Asian sentiment in the U.S. as white farmers and fishermen claimed the newcomers were taking their jobs. The last camp didn't close until March 1946. Throughout the weekend, the National Park Service, Smithsonian National Museum of American History and Heart Mountain Wyoming Foundation will co-host a series of events addressing what happened, how it impacts what's still happening today and what can be done moving forward.

Life after the NFL: NBA All-Stars, Daytona 500 in the sports spotlight

The 2021 NFL season ended last weekend when the Los Angeles Rams won Super Bowl 56. Now that the NFL is in hibernation, the NBA and NASCAR will have the chance to grab the torch and shine bright this weekend. Looking at the NBA first, the league's All-Star Game will be played Sunday night in Cleveland (8 p.m. ET, TNT) and will feature Team LeBron taking on Team Durant as the main event. Before that on All-Star Saturday Night (8 p.m. ET, TNT), the league will gather for the Skills Challenge, the 3-Point Contest and the Slam Dunk contest. The weekend got started Friday night with the Rising Stars Challenge, which saw Detroit Pistons rookie Cade Cunningham being named MVP. In the world of NASCAR, the sport will kick off its season with its own Super Bowl, the 64th Daytona 500, which will be held Sunday at Daytona International Speedway in Florida. Hendrick Motorsports dominated qualifying again as defending Cup Series champion Kyle Larson won the pole. Larson's teammate Alex Bowman will start second.

'Much more fun': John Oliver speaks out ahead of Season 9 premiere

HBO's late-night comedy series "Last Week Tonight with John Oliver," which has collected 23 Emmy Awards – including outstanding variety talk series in each of the last six years – returns for a ninth season Sunday (11 p.m. ET/PT). Oliver, the British comedian and former "Daily Show" correspondent, may be known for bits like his crush on actor Adam Driver, or his taunting of Danbury, Connecticut, which led the city's mayor to rename a sewage plant in his honor. But the heart of the show is Oliver's educational deep dives into often arcane subjects mixed with comedic asides. Last season featured segments on the meatpacking industry, ransomware, the power grid and union-busting tactics, which you're unlikely to see Kimmel or Fallon tackle. Oliver recently spoke to USA TODAY and while he doesn't wish to preview upcoming segments ("We don't know what's going to work ..."), he did talk about the challenges of covering President Biden vs. Trump, Joe Rogan, Whoopi Goldberg, and his new parent company.

Contributing: The Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Ukraine-Russia tension, Olympics finish: 5 things to know this weekend

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Norway repeats Olympic team pursuit gold; Japan skater falls

    BEIJING (AP) — Japan had another Olympic gold medal in its sights. Just one turn to go. Then, the unthinkable happened. Nana Takagi lost her balance and crashed into the padding at the Beijing speedskating oval coming through the final corner of women's team pursuit, costing the defending champions a second straight gold. Canada cruised across the line for the improbable victory, while Takagi was reduced to tears by her untimely mistake. “My mind hasn't recovered from the fall,” she said through

  • Peterson lifts Stars to 1-0 win in SO against Blackhawks

    CHICAGO (AP) — Jacob Peterson scored the deciding goal in the sixth round of the shootout, leading the Dallas Stars to a 1-0 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday night. Chicago’s Alex DeBrincat and Dallas’ Jason Robertson scored in the first shootout round. After that, goaltenders Marc-Andre Fleury and Jake Oettinger each stopped four shots. Oettinger stopped a fifth, by Jake McCabe, before Peterson faked Fleury and beat him between the legs for the victory. Dallas won its second straig

  • Thomas leads Nets back from 28 down to stun Knicks 111-106

    NEW YORK (AP) — Rookie Cam Thomas led Brooklyn back from a 28-point deficit with 16 of his 21 points in the fourth quarter, and the Nets stunned the New York Knicks 111-106 on Wednesday night. Thomas hit a deep 3-pointer to clinch it with 6.8 records remaining, a shot that had Kevin Durant dancing far off the bench in delight. The Nets didn't have Durant or Kyrie Irving, but it didn't matter with Thomas doing a good impression of either All-Star. Just 2 for 11 through three quarters, Thomas spar

  • Canada earns another shot at Olympic women's hockey gold, downs Swiss 10-3 in semis

    BEIJING — Canada's women have rewritten Olympic hockey's record book en route to the final in Beijing. A gold medal is more important to them. In a 10-3 win over Switzerland in Monday's semifinal, Canada blitzed the record for most goals scored in the tournament (54) and set new marks for the fastest four and five goals in a game. Canada has reached every final since women's hockey made its Olympic debut in 1998. Canada will face defending champion United States in pursuit of a fifth gold medal

  • BEIJING SNAPSHOT: Promises of a 'fried-chicken pension'

    SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — As he leaves Beijing with two Olympic medals, South Korean short-track speedskater Hwang Daeheon sounds giddy about a “fried chicken pension” waiting at home. Hwang, who won the gold in the men’s 1,500 meters and a silver in the 5,000-meter relay, has been promised a lifetime supply of fried chicken by food industry tycoon Yoon Hong-geun, chairman of the BBQ delivery franchise who also served as the chief of South Korea’s athletic mission at the Games. “The first thing

  • Shiffrin responds to those 'who have so much apparent hate'

    BEIJING (AP) — Not long after Mikaela Shiffrin skied off-course for the third time in five races at the Beijing Olympics, she wondered aloud to reporters about what sort of vitriol might be directed her way. “There’s going to be a whole chaotic mess ... that people are saying about how I just fantastically failed these last couple weeks in the moments that actually counted,” the two-time gold medalist at other Winter Games said after failing to finish the slalom run of the two-leg Alpine combine

  • Morris returns from concussion to send Nuggets past Warriors

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Monte Morris hit a 3-pointer over Stephen Curry from the right wing as the final buzzer sounded and the basket held up on replay review, sending the Denver Nuggets past the Golden State Warriors 117-116 in a frenzied final minute Wednesday night. Curry hit an off-balanced 20-foot jumper over Morris moments before and converted the three-point play with 5.9 seconds left to finish with 25 points. Curry had just missed a step-back 3 with 21.2 seconds to play, when Morris secure

  • Daredevil they call 'Tao-Tao' brings Olympic gold to China

    ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — Her scream pierced through the glacial nighttime air. Not far away, a few cars parked near the Olympic aerials course honked their horns to celebrate. Xu Mengtao — the daredevil they call “Tao-Tao” — has spent the last 16 years traveling the globe looking for little victories wrapped up in all those twists and spins. On Monday night, China's most successful female jumper of this generation earned her biggest win ever. “It's a sense of honor, and a sense of mission fulfi

  • Canada's Jennifer Jones beats Russia to end three-game losing skid at Games

    BEIJING — A matchup against last-place Russia was just what Canada's Jennifer Jones needed at the Beijing Olympics on Monday. A followup victory over Great Britain helped too. The potential for a poor showing from the women's team seems to have passed. Jones delivered in a big way and displayed the form that led her to an Olympic title eight years ago. It was vintage Jones - intense high-fives with teammates, clutch shotmaking, pistols when needed - in a performance that should send a shiver thr

  • Family, NHL stars laud Marie-Philip Poulin's scoring prowess in gold-medal games

    Marie-Philip Poulin's clutch performance in another gold-medal game had all of hockey talking Thursday as her own family members tried to explain how she keeps rising to the challenge in big moments. Poulin, 30, led with two goals, including the game-winner, and an assist as Canada regained its status as Olympic women's hockey champions with a 3-2 win over the United States. “For us, it’s almost normal now,” joked brother Pier-Alexandre Poulin in a phone interview. “It’s impressive.” The Canadia

  • Blazers overcome Morant's 44 points, beat Grizzlies 123-119

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Jusuf Nurkic had 32 points and eight rebounds, Anfernee Simons added 31 points and six assists and the Portland Trail Blazers overcame Ja Morant's 44-point performance, beating the Memphis Grizzlies 123-119 on Wednesday night. Josh Hart added 22 points, six assists and seven rebounds for the Trail Blazers, who won their fourth straight after leading most of the game and weathering a frantic finish. Morant matched his career high in scoring as Memphis had its six-game winnin

  • This blind gamer winning against sighted ones

    Blindness has never slowed Zoe down. With a lot of patience and determination she can overcome everything, whether in the world of gaming or beyond.

  • Germany's Friedrich says Olympic bobsled track is worn out

    BEIJING (AP) — Olympic bobsled champion Francesco Friedrich may skip Friday’s final day of training for this weekend’s four-man event, for two reasons. One, he may need a break. Two, he thinks the ice needs a break as well. Friedrich complained about the quality of the ice at the Yanqing Sliding Center after completing another day of four-man training Thursday, doing so after he posted one of the slowest times in the field — placing 25th out of 28 sleds in his final run, a massive dip from his u

  • Missing Olympics still disappointing for Team Canada fan Connor McDavid

    This isn't how Connor McDavid expected to watch the Beijing Olympics. The Edmonton Oilers superstar planned to be on the ice and in the athletes village in China. Instead, he's catching the action from his couch. "It’s always been a dream of mine to play at the Olympics since I was a little kid. So to have that kind of squashed as we were getting close was disappointing," McDavid told The Canadian Press in a phone interview. "But just to be able to watch the athletes do their thing and put on a

  • McCollum leads hot-shooting Pelicans past Raptors, 120-90

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — CJ McCollum scored 23 points, and the New Orleans Pelicans shot a season-best 58.4% to defeat the Toronto Raptors 120-90 on Monday night. Brandon Ingram had 10 points and 11 rebounds and eight assists, leaving him two short of his first triple-double when he was pulled after playing 29 minutes because the game was not close — and because New Orleans plays again Tuesday night. Jonas Valanciunas had 18 points and nine rebounds in 28 minutes, and reserve big man Jackson Hayes add

  • Oh baby! Rams' Jefferson wins Super Bowl, welcomes a son

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Van Jefferson won the Super Bowl on Sunday, and it wasn't even the best part of his weekend. The Rams receiver welcomed a newborn son hours after Los Angeles beat the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20. Jefferson's wife, Samaria, attended the Super Bowl, but left on a stretcher during the game after going into labor. Samaria had already told the Rams not to tell her husband if their second child decided to arrive during the game. After the Rams finished off Cincinnati, Jefferson rushed

  • Olympian fires back at haters 12 years later: 'I am not a helpless little b-tch'

    Jenise Spiteri's epic response to her haters was over a decade in the making.

  • Canadian skeleton athletes display heritage with helmets prepared for Beijing Games

    After a disappointing result on the World Cup circuit, Canadian slider Jane Channell knew she needed something to motivate herself beyond getting better results on the skeleton track. To create a tangible goal for herself, she commissioned a brand new helmet that she would only wear at the Beijing Olympics. That is, if she made Canada's Olympic team. "It was my worst result in a World Cup ever and so just being able to have that to hold on to was massive motivation," said Channell after she fini

  • Valieva case boosts drive to raise age limit at Olympics

    BEIJING (AP) — The doping case involving Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva has led to many more questions than answers. Some skaters think it's time to ask another: Should a 15-year-old be in the Olympics at all? “You want these athletes to have an opportunity to have this be a profession, not a one-year run at it,” Mariah Bell, at 25 the oldest U.S. national champion in nearly a century, said after skating Tuesday. “If we had an age (minimum) limit, I think it would promote that idea of long

  • Auger-Aliassime through to Marseille semifinal one week after first title win

    MARSEILLE, France — Félix Auger-Aliassime is through to the semifinals of the Open 13 in Marseille. The Canadian beat Ilya Ivashka in 6-3 and 6-4 in the winning effort. The success comes a week after Auger-Aliassime won his first ATP title in nine attempts. He upset top-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas in his title-winning match at the ABM Ambro in Rotterdam. The 21-year-old lost his previous eight finals dating back to 2019. Auger-Aliassime will meet Roman Safiullin in one semifinal, while second-seed