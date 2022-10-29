War latest: UN chief urges extension of Ukraine-Russia grain deal

Russian-controlled Azov Sea port city of Mariupol in southeastern Ukraine - Getty

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has urged "all parties" to "make every effort" to extend the agreement on Ukrainian grain exports, including facilitating shipments of Russian grain.

The so-called Black Sea deal, signed in July by the UN, Ukraine, Russia and Turkey, has allowed more than nine million tons of Ukrainian grain to be exported – easing the global food crisis caused by the war. Uncertainty about whether the agreement will last has already led to rising prices.

The confusion has come from Russian statements blasting the country's inability to export its own grain and fertiliser as part of a second agreement.

The initial agreement was set to last 120 days, with the option for renewal on November 19 "if no party objects", Mr Guterres' spokesman, Stephane Dujarric, said.

"We urge all parties to make every effort to renew the Black Sea Grain Initiative and implement both agreements to their fullest, including the expedited removal of any remaining impediments to Russian grain and fertiliser export," he said.

"We do not underestimate the challenges, but we know they can be overcome.

"Governments, shipping companies, grain and fertiliser traders and farmers all over the world are now looking for clarity on the future."

06:16 AM

Russia ends mobilisation drive

Russia’s partial military mobilisation that triggered an exodus of men from the country has been completed, Russian defence minister Sergei Shoigu has said.

Speaking at a meeting with Vladimir Putin, Gen Shoigu said: “Today we have stopped the deployment of the citizens who have been called up.

“The target put forward to us to call up 300,000 people has been completed. We are not planning any additional intakes.”

READ MORE: Russia ends mobilisation drive, saying 300,000 men called up

05:56 AM

‘Send blankets and generators or we’ll freeze to death’

Despite praising the West's humanitarian support, Vitali Klitschko said that such help has been ‘too slow’ to arrive - Heathcliff O’Malley for The Telegraph

Ukrainians will freeze to death this winter if the West does not urgently send blankets and generators to keep them warm, Vitali Klitschko has warned.

The 51-year-old mayor of Kyiv, and former heavyweight boxing champion of the world, told The Telegraph that increasing Russian attacks on power plants have left his country on the brink of a fresh humanitarian crisis.

“We are doing everything we can do to save the lives of our people and to protect them,” he said.

“But this winter will definitely be a huge challenge for us.”

READ MORE: Vitali Klitschko’s plea to West: ‘Send blankets and generators or we’ll freeze to death’

04:57 AM

Dutch military intelligence warns of Russian front companies

The Dutch military intelligence service has warned companies that Moscow is trying to obtain high-tech assets for its war in Ukraine through front companies, local media has reported.

Jan Swillens, head of the military intelligence service of the Netherlands (MIVD) said Russian secret services had set up dozens of "front companies" in the Netherlands to evade Western sanctions.

These companies were buying technology in the Netherlands and then importing it into Russia for military purposes, he told the Financieele Dagblad (FD) daily.

His comments were confirmed by the Dutch defence ministry, according to the Dutch news agency ANP and NOS public television.

A defence spokesman was quoted by ANP as saying: "The tougher the sanctions, the more difficult it becomes for Russian intelligence, and the more inventive they have to be to get around the sanctions."

It was therefore "difficult" for entrepreneurs to realise they were doing business indirectly with Russia, he said.

12:24 AM

