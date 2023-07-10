Ukraine-Russia news – live: Ukrainian troops make gains in Bakhmut as Zelensky claims ‘initiative’

Volodymyr Zelensky says Ukrainian forces have taken the “initiative” after making gains outside the eastern city of Bakhmut as part of a wider counteroffensive.

Stating that Ukraine is “advancing, albeit not as fast [as we would like]”, Mr Zelensky said: “We would all love to see the counteroffensive accomplished in a shorter period of time. But there is reality. Today, the initiative is on our side.”

On the 501st day of the war, Ukraine is attempting to retake territory and villages that were captured by Russia not long after its invasion began, to the east and south of the country.

It comes as US president Joe Biden is visiting the UK as part of a three-nation trip this week.

Before making his way to Windsor Castle, Biden will meet with Rishi Sunak in a session sure to be dominated by their continued efforts to back Ukraine.

The prime minister refused to back the US president on the question of providing Ukraine with cluster munitions and said the UK is one of 123 signatories of a convention banning the bombs because of their devastating impact on civilians.

“All of us, we want to do it faster because every day means new losses of Ukrainians. We are advancing. We are not stuck,” he said in an interview with US news network ABC, noting that the military had overcome a “kind of stagnation” in previous months.

Russian strike on Ukrainian aid distribution point killed four, Kyiv says

08:27 , Maryam Zakir-Hussain

Four people were killed in a Russian attack on a humanitarian aid distribution point in the southeastern Ukrainian region of Zaporizhzhia, Ukrainian officials said on Monday.

The General Prosecutor’s office said it had opened a criminal case into war crimes after the attack on the town of Orikhiv, which it said was carried out on Sunday afternoon.

Regional Governor Yuriy Malashko said a guided aviation bomb was used in the attack on a school building being used as an aid distribution point.

Malashko said on the Telegram messaging app that three women and a man, all in their 40s, had been killed. The General Prosecutor’s office said 13 had also been wounded.

Images from the scene posted by the interior ministry online showed rubble and debris scattered across a courtyard and street.

Reuters could not independently verify the reports. Russia, which began its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, denies deliberately targeting civilians.

Ukraine‘s military is conducting a counteroffensive to try to retake Russian-occupied territory in the Zaporizhzhia region.

What are cluster bombs and what is controversial about Biden sending them to Ukraine?

08:05 , Maryam Zakir-Hussain

The United States has announced that it is sending cluster munitions to Ukraine to help its military push back Russian forces entrenched along the front lines.

The administration of Joe Biden said that it will send thousands of them as part of a new military aid package worth $800m (£630m).

The move will likely trigger outrage from some allies and humanitarian groups that have long opposed the use of cluster bombs.

What are cluster bombs and what is controversial about Biden sending them to Ukraine?

Poland detains Russian spy, says interior minister

07:50 , Maryam Zakir-Hussain

Poland has detained another member of a Russian spy network, bringing the total number of people rounded up in an investigation to 15, Interior Minister Mariusz Kaminski said on Monday.

A hub for Western military supplies to Ukraine, Poland says it has become a major target of Russian spies and it accuses Moscow of trying to destabilise it.

“The Internal Security Agency has detained another member of the spy network working for Russian intelligence,” Mariusz Kaminski said in a post on Twitter

“The suspect kept surveillance of military facilities and seaports. He was systematically paid by the Russians.”

The Russian embassy in Warsaw did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.

In June, Poland detained a Russian professional ice-hockey player on spying charges.

In March, Poland said it had broken up a Russian espionage network and detained nine people it said were preparing acts of sabotage and monitoring rail routes to Ukraine.

The following month Poland said it was introducing a 200-metre exclusion zone around its Swinoujscie Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) terminal, citing concerns about Russian espionage.

Sunak warns alliances more important than ever as PM to host Joe Biden today

07:34 , Maryam Zakir-Hussain

Rishi Sunak has warned that international alliances are more important than ever ahead of his meeting with Joe Biden this week, after challenging the US president’s decision to send cluster bombs to Ukraine.

The prime minister is set to attend a Nato summit in Lithuania on Tuesday, where he will urge allies to increase their defence spending and warn that they face “unprecedented” security challenges.

He will first host Mr Biden in the UK today, after he refused to back the US president on the question of providing Ukraine with cluster munitions.

Sunak warns alliances more important than ever ahead of Nato summit

Russia's Gerasimov shown in a video, first time since failed June 24 mutiny

07:30 , Maryam Zakir-Hussain

Valery Gerasimov, chief of the general staff of Russia‘s armed forces, was shown by the defence ministry listening to a report about Ukrainian missile attacks, his first appearance in public since the June 24 mutiny.

The defence ministry said the footage showed Gerasimov at a meeting on Sunday. It used his current title, chief of the general staff of Russia‘s armed forces.

It said Russia had thwarted a Ukrainian missile attack on Crimea and the Rostov and Kaluga regions on Sunday. Russia annexed Crimea from Ukraine in 2014.

Four civilians killed, 11 wounded in Russia strikes on Zaporizhzhia town - Ukraine

07:15 , Maryam Zakir-Hussain

Four people died and 11 were injured in Russia‘s bombing of a residential area of the frontline town of Orikhiv in Ukraine‘s Zaporizhzhia region when distribution of humanitarian aid was taking place, the governor of the region said on Monday.

Governor Yuriy Malashko said those killed included three woman and a man, all in their 40s. He added that Russia carried out 36 targeted strikes on 10 settlements of the Zaporizhzhia region.

Reuters could not independently verify the report. Both sides deny targeting civilians in the 500-day war that Russia has been waging against its neighbour.

A Ukrainian soldier gestures as he fires toward Russian position on the frontline in Zaporizhzhia region (AP)

Russia sees 400 casualties per day in Ukraine war, facing medical aid crisis – UK MoD

07:01 , Arpan Rai

Russia is almost certainly struggling with a crisis of combat medical provision, after suffering an average of around 400 casualties a day for 17 months, the British Ministry of Defence said today.

“The influx of military casualties has likely undermined the normal provision of some Russian civilian medical services, especially in border regions near Ukraine. It is likely that many dedicated military hospitals are being reserved for officer casualties,” the ministry claimed in its latest intelligence update.

It added that as claimed by the head of the Kalashnikov company’s combat medicine training division, it is “likely that up to 50 per cent of Russian combat fatalities could have been prevented with proper first aid”.

“Very slow casualty evacuation, combined with the inappropriate use of the crude in-service Russian combat tourniquet, is reportedly a leading cause of preventable fatalities and amputations,” the ministry said.

Chechen leader says unit fighting in Bakhmut as Kyiv confirms fierce battle

06:30 , Arpan Rai

Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov has said his “Akhmat” special forces unit is active “in the difficult Bakhmut sector”, previously held by regular Russian troops after being handed over from Wagner.

He posted a video of a commander atop an armoured vehicle near Klishchiivka.

This comes as Ukraine’s deputy defence minister, Hanna Maliar, confirmed heavy fighting raged in two areas of the southeast.

“We are consolidating our gains in those areas,” she wrote.

She said Russian troops were defending Bakhmut, while Ukrainian forces had registered “a certain advance” on the city’s southern flank.

There were no changes in position to the north of Bakhmut, and Ukrainian forces remained engaged in heavy fighting west of Bakhmut and near Lyman, further north in the Donetsk region.

Cluster bombs: What are the controversial explosives and why is Biden sending them to Ukraine?

06:08 , Arpan Rai

The US is dispatching controversial cluster munitions to Ukraine as it helps its military push back Russian forces entrenched along the frontlines.

The administration of Joe Biden said that it will send thousands of them as part of a new military aid package worth $800m (£630m).

The move is expected to trigger outrage from some allies and humanitarian groups that have long opposed the use of cluster bombs.

A cluster munition is a bomb that opens in the air and releases smaller “bomblets” across a wide area. The bomblets are designed to take out tanks and equipment, as well as troops, hitting multiple targets at the same time.

Read the full story here:

What are cluster bombs and what is controversial about Biden sending them to Ukraine?

Russia accuses US of ‘war crimes’ over cluster munitions sent to Ukraine

05:47 , Arpan Rai

The Russian embassy in the US has accused its host nation of “committing war crimes” over agreeing to send cluster munitions to Ukraine in the continuing war.

“We paid attention to (White House national security spokesperson John) Kirby’s statements about the supply of cluster munitions to Ukraine. The official admitted de facto to committing war crimes by the United States in the Ukrainian conflict,” the Russian embassy in the US said on the Telegram messaging app today.

The US has announced that it is sending cluster munitions to Ukraine to help its military push back Russian forces entrenched along the frontline.

Despite concerns from human rights group over the use of cluster munitions in a war, both Russia and Ukraine have accused each other of already using cluster munitions as the war rages on for more than 500 days.

Cluster munitions cover a larger target area than regular artillery shells, and their use in a military context is not inherently a war crime.

Their use in civilian areas or against civilian targets, however, is considered a war crime, and more than 100 countries have signed an international treaty banning them altogether due to their indiscriminate nature.

Neither Russia, the US nor Ukraine are not parties to this treaty.

Last week, Ukraine promised that the munitions shipped by the US will not be used in Russia, hinting that they will likely be used in the areas of Ukraine where Russian forces are still active and fighting.

Putin’s aide Medvedev threatens attack on nuclear plants in Kyiv and Europe

05:21 , Arpan Rai

Vladimir Putin’s close aide Dmitry Medvedev has threatened to attack Ukraine’s nuclear power plants and other nuclear facilities in eastern Europe in retaliation over unconfirmed allegations on Telegram that Ukrainian forces tried to strike a nuclear power plant in Russia’s Smolensk with British missiles.

“If the attempted Nato missile attack on Smolensk Nuclear Power Plant is confirmed, then it is necessary to consider the scenario of a Russian strike on the south Ukraine nuclear power plant, Rivne nuclear power plant, and Khmelnytskyi nuclear power plant, as well as nuclear facilities in eastern Europe,” he said in a post on Telegram messaging app.

The former Russian president and now deputy chairman of the Security Council of Russia was referring to online claims about an attempted attack – not reported by any authorities – on Russia’s Smolensk nuclear facility by Ukraine’s armed forces.

The same report claimed there had been an attempted strike on a military air base in the Kaluga region using either 5Ð28 or British Storm Shadow missiles.

The claims were made by the popular Telegram channel Mash, which said Russian air defence systems shot down the missiles.

No Russian state media reports of the attack have been broadcast so far, and officials in the Smolensk and Kaluga regions did not report any incidents on Sunday.

The Russian nuclear facility said its two power units are operating routinely, while the third unit is under scheduled repairs.

‘Important’ call between US and Ukraine’s top diplomats before Nato summit

05:11 , Arpan Rai

An ‘important’ call between US secretary of state Antony Blinken and Ukraine’s foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba took place late last night ahead of the critical Nato Summit in Vilnius.

“I had an important discussion with Ukrainian foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba today ahead of this week’s Nato Summit,” Mr Blinken said on Twitter last night.

The two leaders also spoke about “progress in Ukraine’s counteroffensive”, US Department of State spokesperson Matthew Miller said.

In Kyiv, Mr Kuleba said details of the Nato summit were discussed on the call, hinting towards a “win” for Ukraine.

“I had a productive call with Secretary Blinken ahead of Vilnius,” Mr Kuleba said on Twitter. “With 48 hours left, we are working to make its final decisions a win for all: Ukraine, Nato and global security.”

The summit starts tomorrow in Lithuania’s Vilnius.

Ukraine is hoping for positive steps towards Nato membership, which it has aggressively sought after Russia’s full-scale invasion, and expects a clear signal in Vilnius tomorrow.

The White House said that Joe Biden and his counterparts in the alliance will discuss the steps that still need to be completed by Ukraine.

04:30 , Arpan Rai

Good morning, welcome to our coverage of the Ukraine war on Monday, 10 July.