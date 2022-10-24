Ukraine news - live: Russian state TV presenter probed over call for drowning of children

A Russian TV presenter has apologised after calling for Ukrainian children to be drowned, as Moscow’s investigative committee said it was investigating his remarks.

In a show last week on state-run broadcasterRT, presenter Anton Krasovsky said Ukrainian children who saw Russians as occupiers under the Soviet Union should have been “thrown straight into a river with a strong current” and drowned.

Ukraine said on Sunday that RT was an inciter of genocide and should be banned worldwide.

Margarita Simonyan, RT editor-in-chief, said she had suspended Krasovsky because of his “disgusting” comments, adding that no one at RT shared his views.

It comes after a top Russian official said that the war in Ukraine was trending towards “uncontrolled escalation” while fuelling an unsubstantiated claim Ukraine was planning to detonate a “dirty bomb”.

Without evidence, Russian defence minister Sergei Shoigu suggested Kyiv was planning to use conventional explosives laced with radioactive material as a means of intensifying the conflict, an accusation dismissed by Kyiv as “absurd” and “dangerous.”

Key Points

Russian TV presenter apologises for saying Ukrainian children should be drowned

Kyiv and west denounce Russia’s ‘dirty bomb’ claim

Russian strikes rain down on Mykolaiv

Russian-installed administration creates local militia in Kherson

Kyiv accuses Russia of blocking full implementation of grain deal

Will Russia’s Iranian drones prompt Israel to arm Ukraine?

France joins Ukraine in condemning ‘dirty bomb’ claim

10:13 , Emily Atkinson

The French government has joined Ukraine in condemning Russia’s accusation that Kyiv was planning to detonate a “dirty bomb” as a disinformation campaign.

Taking to Twitter this morning, Ukrainian foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba said he had spoken with his French counterpart Catherine Colonna to coordinate his next steps in countering Russian “lies” and averting “any false flag operations”.

Ms Colonna called the Russian claim “transparently false.”

Story continues

I spoke to my French counterpart @MinColonna. We both condemned Russia’s ‘dirty bomb’ disinformation campaign. We also coordinated next steps in our work with other countries and within the UN and IAEA to counter these lies and avert any false flag operations by Russia. — Dmytro Kuleba (@DmytroKuleba) October 24, 2022

J'ai également parlé cette nuit au ministre ukraikien des Affaires étrangères des allégations de la Russie, à l'évidence fausses.

Also spoke with @DmytroKuleba last night re.Russia's transparently false allegations. https://t.co/1CcJPdFPLm — Catherine Colonna (@MinColonna) October 24, 2022

Russian TV presenter apologises for saying Ukrainian children should be drowned

09:41 , Emily Atkinson

A Russian TV presenter has apologised for calling for Ukrainian children to be drowned, as Moscow’s investigative committee said it was investigating his remarks.

In a show last week on state-run broadcaster RT, presenter Anton Krasovsky said Ukrainian children who saw Russians as occupiers under the Soviet Union should have been “thrown straight into a river with a strong current” and drowned.

Ukraine said on Sunday that RT was an inciter of genocide and should be banned worldwide.

Margarita Simonyan, RT editor-in-chief, said she had suspended Krasovsky because of his “disgusting” comments, adding that no one at RT shared his views.

Kyiv accuses Russia of blocking full implementation of grain deal

09:15 , Emily Atkinson

Seven vessels carrying grain bound for Asia and Europe sailed off from Ukrainian ports on Sunday, but Kyiv has accused Russia of blocking the full implementation of Black Sea grain deal.

“Russia is deliberately blocking the full realisation of the Grain Initiative. As a result, these (Ukrainian) ports in the last few days are working only at 25-30 percent of their capacity,” Ukraine’s Infrastructure Ministry said in a Telegram statement.

One of the ships had been chartered by the UN World Food Programme, carrying 40,000 tonnes of wheat from Chornomorsk and bound for Yemen.

“It is very important that today the sixth vessel sailed from our port with foodstuffs chartered in the context of the UN’s World Food Programme,” Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address.

“This ship is bound for Yemen with wheat. Ethiopia, Yemen and Afghanistan – these three countries have already received foodstuffs thanks to our exports and the UN’s food programme.”

Russia continuing to use Iranian UAVs, says MoD

08:49 , Emily Atkinson

Russia is continuing to Iranian unscrewed aerial vehicles (UAVs) against targets in Ukrainian territory, the UK Ministry of Defence (MoD) said in its daily intelligence update.

Moscow is likely using the Iranian Shahed-136 UAVs to infiltrate Ukranian air defences and as a substitute for Russian-manufactured long-range precision weapons that are becoming increasingly scarce, its Twitter post reads.

Ukrainian efforts to contain the UAVs have been successful, the MoD said.

Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine - 24 October 2022



Find out more about the UK government's response: https://t.co/jVDRARAQjJ



🇺🇦 #StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/rWoxv4qHni — Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) October 24, 2022

Will Russia’s Iranian drones prompt Israel to arm Ukraine?

08:29 , Emily Atkinson

A direct and public plea for weaponry is pushing Israel’s balancing act to breaking point, writes Bel Trew

Will Russia’s Iranian drones prompt Israel to arm Ukraine?| Bel Trew

Russian-installed administration creates local militia in Kherson

08:12 , Emily Atkinson

Russian-installed officials in the Kherson region of Ukraine have announced the formation of a local militia, saying that all men remaining in the city can join.

Moscow authorities have ordered civilians to evacuate from Kherson, one of four Ukrainian regions Russia said it had annexed last month even as Kyiv’s forces have made significant military gains.

Apartment block destroyed as Russian strikes rain down on Mykolaiv

07:58 , Emily Atkinson

Russia launched a series of missiles and drones into the Ukrainian-held southern town of Mykolaiv on Sunday, which struck and destroyed an apartment block.

The strike on the shipbuilding town about 35 km (22 miles) northwest of the front line in Kherson came as Russia ordered 60,000 people to flee the region “to save your lives” in the face of a Ukrainian counter offensive.

No fatalities have been recorded.

Kyiv and west denounce Russia’s ‘dirty bomb’ claim

07:55 , Emily Atkinson

The war in Ukraine is trending towards “uncontrolled escalation”, a Moscow official has claimed following a series of phone calls to western defence officials.

Without evidence, Russian defence minister Sergei Shoigu also claimed that Ukraine was planning to detonate a “dirty bomb” – conventional explosives laced with radioactive material – as a means of intensifying the conflict.

Ukraine does not possess nuclear weapons, while Russia has said it could protect its territory with its nuclear arsenal.

Mr Shoigu’s claim was denounced by Ukrainian foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba, who referred to the accusation as “absurd” and “dangerous”, adding: “Russians often accuse others of what they plan themselves.”

The west similarly rejected Moscow‘s warning about a “dirty bomb”. In a joint statement, Britain, France and the United States said: “The world would see through any attempt to use this allegation as a pretext for escalation.”