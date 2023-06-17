Ukraine-Russia war – live: Huge missile attack on Kyiv sends African leaders running to bomb shelters

At least two explosions rocked Kyiv and air raid sirens blared on Friday as African leaders visited Ukraine, sending them running to bomb shelters.

The African leaders, including South African president Cyril Ramaphosa and Senegal president Macky Sall, were on a peace mission to Kyiv when mayor Vitali Klitschko reported explosions in the central Podil district and warned that more missiles were headed towards the capital.

Dmytro Kuleba, the Ukrainian foreign affairs minister, said the Russian missiles were “a message to Africa”.

"Russia wants more war, not peace," he said. The African leaders had begun their visit with a trip to a mass grave in Bucha, near Kyiv,

before meeting Volodymr Zelensky. The Ukrainian air force later claimed six hypersonic Russian missiles were shot down over Kyiv.

The Kinzhal missiles were accompanied by six Kalibr cruise missiles and two drones, which the air force said had also been downed.

Kinzhal translates to “dagger” in Russian. One of the latest weapons utilised by Moscow, the Russian military claims that the air-launched ballistic missile has a range of up to 2,000km (approximately 1,250 miles).

Explosions heard in Kyiv as African delegation visits Ukraine

Six hypersonic Russian missiles downed over Kyiv on Friday, Ukrainian air force claims

Ukrainian troops face ‘desperate resistance’ from Russians

Putin’s forces accused of abducting 150 Ukrainian children from Luhansk

First Russian general confirmed killed in Ukraine war this year, says UK MoD

Dead Russian soldiers line road into liberated Ukrainian village

Ukrainian troops face ‘desperate resistance’ from Russians

Friday 16 June 2023 14:50 , Jane Dalton

Advancing Ukrainian troops are facing “desperate resistance” from Russian forces around the eastern city of Bakhmut, a senior Ukrainian commander says.

Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskyi, who is in charge of Ukrainian ground forces, said the situation in the east was tense and Russia was bringing its best divisions into the Bakhmut sector with backup from artillery and aircraft.

“We continue to conduct offensive actions in separate directions, occupying dominant heights, and strips of forest with the aim of forcing the enemy gradually out of the outskirts of Bakhmut. Realising this, the enemy units put up desperate resistance,” Syrskyi said on the Telegram messaging app.

The Ukrainian military said last week it had started to push Russian forces back in and around Bakhmut.

Ukraine’s defence minister thanks Nato after Brussels meet

05:22 , Stuti Mishra

Ukraine’s defense minister Oleksii Reznikov thanked Nato secretary general Jens Stoltenberg and US secretary of defence Lloyd Austin on Twitter following a meeting at Nato headquarters in Brussels, Belgium.

“Secretary Austin, thank you for your leadership in coordinating this exceptional meeting of heads of defence. Secretary General Stoltenberg, thank you for your hospitality at Nato headquarters and for your dedication to making the world safer,” Mr Reznikov wrote on Twitter.

Dear @SecDef and @jensstoltenberg, thank you for a full and productive day in Brussels.



Secretary Austin, thank you for your leadership in coordinating this exceptional meeting of heads of defense.



Secretary General Stoltenberg, thank you for your hospitality at NATO… pic.twitter.com/zXA7W0HAjd — Oleksii Reznikov (@oleksiireznikov) June 16, 2023

The Nato defence ministers discussed additional support for Ukraine as well as the upcoming summit in Lithuania next month.

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky applied for Nato membership in September.

Ukraine advancing in the south, says military chiefs

04:40 , Stuti Mishra

Ukrainian forces are advancing in southern sectors of their counteroffensive against the Russian occupation, Ukrainian military officials said.

Deputy Ukrainian defence minister Hanna Maliar said on the Telegram messaging app that troops were "engaged in active moves to advance in several directions at once.

"Practically in all sectors where our units are attacking in the south, they have registered tactical successes," Ms Maliar said.

"They are gradually moving forward. At the moment, the advance is up to 2 km (1.3 miles) in each direction."

In Ukraine's east, Ms Maliar said Russia forces were trying to dislodge Ukrainian forces from established positions.

ICYMI: On Ukraine-Russia trip, South African leader’s delegation stuck at Polish airport over arms permits

01:45 , Eleanor Noyce

A delegation of security officials, diplomats and journalists accompanying the South African president to Ukraine and Russia was stranded on a separately chartered plane at Warsaw’s airport for more than 24 hours. Polish authorities said on Friday that the problem was over permissions for firearms.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa is among a group of African leaders visiting Kyiv and Moscow on a mission to encourage a resolution to Russia’s war on Ukraine.

According to the Poland Border Guard agency, Ramaphosa’s security detail did not have permission for the weapons they were carrying, which resulted in a standoff. The president’s office described the incident as “very unfortunate and deeply regrettable” but said his security was not compromised.

“Members of the delegation had weapons which they did not have permission to bring, but they could leave the plane themselves,” the Polish agency tweeted Friday.

Mogomotsi Magome reports:

On Ukraine-Russia trip, South African leader's delegation stuck at Polish airport over arms permits

Ukraine’s Zelensky: every recaptured metre of land of utmost importance

Friday 16 June 2023 22:45 , Eleanor Noyce

President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Friday that every metre of Ukrainian territory recaptured from Russian occupying forces was “of the utmost importance” in Ukraine‘s current counter-offensive against Russian forces.

“Our movement forward is the most critical thing,” Zelensky said in his nightly video address after meeting top military commanders.

“Every soldier, every new step we take, every metre of Ukrainian land freed from the enemy is of utmost importance.”

US Energy Dept got two ransom requests from Cl0p in data breach

Friday 16 June 2023 21:10 , Eleanor Noyce

The U.S. Department of Energy got ransom requests from the Russia-linked extortion group Cl0p at both its nuclear waste facility and the scientific education facilities that were recently hit in a global hacking campaign, a spokesperson said on Friday.

The DOE contractor Oak Ridge Associated Universities and the Waste Isolation Pilot Plant, the New Mexico-based facility for disposal of defense-related radioactive nuclear waste, were hit in the attack, which was first reported on Thursday.

NATO chief appears likely to stay on as allies struggle to find a replacement for him

Friday 16 June 2023 19:45 , Eleanor Noyce

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg seems increasingly likely to have his term at the helm of the world’s biggest security organization extended yet again, as members struggle to agree on another candidate to replace him.

Stoltenberg, a former Norwegian prime minister, has been NATO’s top civilian official since 2014. His term was due to expire last year but was extended for a second time to keep a steady hand at the helm after Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

President Joe Biden and his NATO counterparts are due to choose a successor when they meet for a summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, on July 11-12. No candidate has been proposed publicly, and leaders usually decide by consensus on who should be appointed.

Read more:

NATO chief appears likely to stay on as allies struggle to find a replacement for him

Unclear if reservoir water from breached dam can still be pumped to Zaporizhzhia - IAEA

Friday 16 June 2023 19:00 , Eleanor Noyce

It is unclear whether water from the huge reservoir of the Kakhovka dam in Ukraine that burst last week can still be pumped to the nearby Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP) for cooling, the U.N. nuclear watchdog said on Friday.

While the reservoir was a main source of water for cooling the six reactors and spent fuel ponds at Europe’s biggest nuclear power plant, the plant can fall back on other sources including a large cooling pond which the International Atomic Energy Agency says has enough water to last for months.

The bursting of the dam has, however, further complicated an already difficult situation in terms of ensuring Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia operates safely, the IAEA says. Shelling has repeatedly downed external power lines that are also vital to ensuring the cooling necessary to prevent a nuclear meltdown.

“There are...indications that some water resources from the reservoir itself currently remain available in areas near the ZNPP,” the IAEA said in a statement.

“But it is unclear if the level is high enough to pump it up for use at the plant. The pumps were last in operation about a week ago.”

An IAEA team including the agency’s Director General Rafael Grossi visited the plant on Thursday, crossing the front line to get there. A small team of IAEA experts based at the plant was also rotated out and replaced.

“The plant informed the Director General that additional cooling water can be pumped from an underground water system and on-site wells. But ... it is not yet known whether these wells can reliably provide all the required water,” the IAEA said.

“New pumps that can potentially continue to access water at lower reservoir levels may also be installed,” it added.

White House denounces nuclear rhetoric from Putin

Friday 16 June 2023 18:50 , Eleanor Noyce

The White House on Friday denounced comments from Russian president Vladimir Putin on the possible use of nuclear weapons, but said the United States had made no adjustments to its nuclear posture in response to the rhetoric.

The White House comments came after Putin said earlier on Friday that Russia could “theoretically” use nuclear weapons if there was a threat to its territorial integrity or existence, but that it did not need to.

Responding to questions aboard Air Force One, White House deputy press secretary Olivia Dalton also reaffirmed the U.S. commitment to NATO’s principle of collective defense.

Rheinmetall to boost propellant powder production by up to 600 tons per year - CEO

Friday 16 June 2023 18:45 , Eleanor Noyce

Rheinmetall will ramp up production of propellant powder for ammunition at its plant in the Bavarian town of Aschau by 500 to 600 metric tons per year, adding some 10% to its current global capacity of more than 6,000 tons, its CEO Armin Papperger said.

Rheinmetall has already kicked off an investment programme with this goal, Papperger told Reuters in an interview late on Thursday.

While this does not mean that earlier plans for a completely new powder plant were off the table, the construction of a new plant with a planned capacity of some 1,500 tons per year would only be commercially viable with state aid or a very large contract, he said.

“You can only do it if you have a very, very large order of, for example, 800,000 artillery shells,” Papperger said. “This is not a situation we find ourselves in, which means we are finding other ways such as expanding our powder plant in Bavaria.”

In January, Papperger told Reuters that Rheinmetall was considering building a new powder plant, possibly in the eastern German state of Saxony, but that the investment of 700-800 million euros would have to be footed by the government in Berlin.

He argued the plant was needed as shortages in the production of special powders could turn out to be a bottleneck, hampering efforts to boost the output of tank and artillery shells.

Global demand for ammunition has soared since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in Feb. 2022, with Rheinmetall benefiting from it as one of the biggest global producers of artillery and tank shells.

Zelensky says he wants to hold Ukraine-Africa summit

Friday 16 June 2023 18:35 , Eleanor Noyce

Ukrainian president Volodymyr President Zelensky said during a visit of African leaders to Kyiv on Friday that he wanted to hold a Ukraine-Africa summit, and for Kyiv to step up its relations with the continent.

Kyiv has been courting the Global South and trying to challenge Russia’s influence in the region. Russia, which launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, plans to hold its second Russia-Africa summit this summer.

Zelensky gestures as he addresses media after talks with African Presidents in Kyiv (AFP via Getty Images)

Ramaphosa: we are here to share the African perspective on finding peace in Ukraine

Friday 16 June 2023 18:25 , Eleanor Noyce

South Africa’s president Cyril Ramaphosa added that African leaders were “here to share the African perspective” on finding peace in Ukraine.

South Africa’s Ramaphosa: important to listen carefully to Russia and Ukraine

Friday 16 June 2023 18:20 , Eleanor Noyce

South Africa’s president Cyril Ramaphosa said on Friday that international investigations on alleged abuses in the Ukrainian city of Bucha should be allowed to go on, and that it was important to listen to what both Russia and Ukraine had to say.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said he did not understand the logic of the decision by African leaders to visit Russia following talks in Kyiv.

“...This is their decision, how logical it is, I don’t really understand,” he told reporters at a joint news conference with the African leaders.

Ukraine invites African leaders to attend global peace summit - Zelensky

Friday 16 June 2023 18:15 , Eleanor Noyce

President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Friday he had invited African leaders to take part in a global peace summit and rejected the idea of peace talks with Moscow now, which he said would simply freeze the war in Ukraine.

Speaking at a news conference with visiting African leaders, Zelensky said Ukraine needed a real peace with the withdrawal of Russian troops from occupied territory.

African countries are prepared to participate further in a peace pact, South Africa’s president Cyril Ramaphosa said after the meeting, during which he called for a free flow of grain.

He added that there must be a de-escalation on both sides of the war in Ukraine, and peace should be achieved through negotiations and diplomatic means.

South African president Cyril Ramaphosa called on Ukraine and Russia to de-escalate their conflict, as he arrived in the war-torn country on a mission to broker peace (AFP via Getty Images)

Blinken says there are no indications that Russia preparing to use nuclear weapons

Friday 16 June 2023 17:49 , Eleanor Noyce

There are no indications that Russia is preparing to use nuclear weapons and the United States sees no reason to adjust its own nuclear posture, Secretary of State Antony Blinken told reporters on Friday.

His comments came after Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that Russia could “theoretically” use nuclear weapons if there was a threat to its territorial integrity or existence, but that it did not need to.

U.N. nuclear chief Grossi to visit Moscow next week: Interfax

Friday 16 June 2023 17:45 , Eleanor Noyce

The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency, Rafael Grossi, is expected to visit Moscow next week, the Interfax news agency reported on Friday, citing the head of Russia’s nuclear state company Rosatom.

Grossi visited the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine on Thursday to assess its condition following last week’s breach in a massive Soviet-era dam downstream whose reservoir has fed the facility’s cooling pond.

Russia, Turkey agree on Putin visit to Turkey ‘soon’ - Ifax cites Kremlin aide

Friday 16 June 2023 17:30 , Eleanor Noyce

Russian president Vladimir Putin and Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan have agreed that the Russian leader will visit Turkey “soon”, Interfax cited a Kremlin aide as saying on Friday.

The visit would be Putin’s first to a NATO country since he ordered tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine on 24 February 2022. Putin has only rarely travelled outside Russia since the beginning of full-scale hostilities.

“There is an invitation from the president of Turkey. Putin and Erdogan agreed that the visit will be in the near future, but we have not yet talked about a specific day, specific dates,” Interfax cited Kremlin foreign policy adviser Yury Ushakov as saying.

Erdogan, re-elected last month for another five-year term, has sought to maintain strong ties with both Moscow and Kyiv since the start of the conflict in Ukraine.

Turkey has refused to join its Western allies in imposing economic sanctions on Russia, but has also supplied arms to Ukraine and called for its sovereignty to be respected.

Ankara has also helped to broker prisoner exchanges and, along with the United Nations, negotiated a deal in July 2022 to allow for the safe export of grain from Ukrainian ports via the Black Sea.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov later hailed what he called the “unprecedented cooperation” between Moscow and Ankara, praising Erdogan’s “balanced position” on the Ukraine conflict.

“And so we must do everything to ensure that Turkey is a good neighbour for us,” he added, in comments reported by the TASS news agency.

The International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant for Putin in March over alleged war crimes in Ukraine, meaning he may run the risk of being arrested if he travels abroad. However, Ankara is not a party to the Rome Statute, which created the ICC, and so Putin would run no such risk by visiting Turkey.

Zelensky says peace talks possible only after Russian troops leave

Friday 16 June 2023 17:08 , Eleanor Noyce

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky said after meeting African leaders in Kyiv on Friday that peace talks with Russia would be possible only after Moscow withdraws its forces from occupied territory, the Interfax Ukraine news agency reported.

A delegation of African leaders began a peace mission in Kyiv on Friday, undeterred by what Ukraine said was a volley of Russian missiles intended to greet them in the capital.

Russian officials say Black Sea grain deal can't be extended

Friday 16 June 2023 16:50 , Maryam Zakir-Hussain

Senior Russian officials said on Friday the Black Sea grain deal could not be extended under current circumstances but that Moscow was working to ensure that poorer countries would not suffer food shortages when it ends.

The deal, brokered by the United Nations and Turkey in July 2022, allowed Ukraine to resume sea-borne grain exports to help tackle a global food crisis the U.N. said had been exacerbated by Europe’s deadliest conflict since World War Two.

Last month Moscow reluctantly agreed to extend the deal, known by diplomats as the Black Sea Grain Initiative, until July 17 on condition that it also received help with its own food and fertiliser exports. Russia says this help has not materialised.

“It is impossible to update this deal, and under these conditions, I believe, it is also impossible to extend it because the limit of our patience and desire to implement it has been exhausted,” Interfax news agency cited the speaker of the upper house of parliament, Valentina Matviyenko, as saying.

Matviyenko, speaking on the sidelines of an economic forum in St Petersburg, said Russia would seek “other formats” to ensure that poorer countries did not suffer from the collapse of the grain deal.

“We are open to all reasonable proposals and to any dialogue but not to the detriment of our country’s interests,” she said.

Separately, top Kremlin foreign policy aide Yury Ushakov said on Friday that Russia was unlikely to quit the grain deal before it comes up for renewal on July 17, state media reported.

Putin: There is danger NATO is pulled into Ukraine conflict

Friday 16 June 2023 15:50 , Maryam Zakir-Hussain

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday there was a “serious danger” that the NATO military alliance could be pulled further into the Ukraine conflict.

Putin was speaking at the plenary session of Russia‘s flagship St Petersburg International Economic Forum.

Putin says Ukraine will soon run out of its own military equipment

Friday 16 June 2023 15:29 , Maryam Zakir-Hussain

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that Ukraine would soon run out of its own military equipment, making it totally reliant on hardware supplied by the West.

Putin told an economic forum in St Petersburg that Ukraine had failed to make progress in its counter-offensive and said its army had “no chance” against Russia’s.

(AP)

Putin thanks UAE leader for Ukraine help, hails growing economic ties

Friday 16 June 2023 14:45 , Jane Dalton

Russian President Vladimir Putin has thanked the president of the United Arab Emirates for his efforts in freeing prisoners of war in Ukraine and hailed what he said were expanding economic ties between Moscow and Abu Dhabi.

Putin made the comments during talks with UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan on the sidelines of Russia‘s annual economic forum in St Petersburg, where UAE companies are prominent unlike many Western counterparts who have stayed away because of the Ukraine conflict.

The UAE, like Saudi Arabia, is a member of the OPEC+ oil alliance that includes Russia and it has maintained good ties with Moscow despite Western pressure to help isolate and punish it for sending tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine in February 2022.

The UAE has not joined Western sanctions against Moscow, while Dubai, long popular with Russian tourists, has become a magnet for Russian business people over the past 16 months, with busy direct flights to Moscow and expanding economic ties.

“I know that the Emirates’ economy and the social sphere are developing really actively under your leadership and, in this sense, for us of course the Emirates is a very good and comfortable partner,” Putin told the UAE president.

“Relations between Russia and the Emirates are developing really successfully,” he added.

(SPUTNIK/AFP via Getty Images)

UAE president tells Russia’s Putin: ‘We wish to strengthen relationship’

Friday 16 June 2023 14:40 , Jane Dalton

The president of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), which has not joined Western sanctions against Moscow, told Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday that his nation wished to strengthen ties.

“I am pleased to be here today with you, your Excellency, and we wish to build on this relationship and we put our trust in you to do so,” Sheikh Mohammed told Putin on the sidelines of a forum in St. Petersburg on Friday.

The Middle East economic powerhouse has sought to maintain what it says is a neutral position on the Ukraine war.

“The UAE continues to support all efforts aimed at reaching a political solution through dialogue & diplomacy - towards global peace & stability,” Sheikh Mohammed tweeted after the meeting.

Putin had earlier thanked the president for his efforts on freeing prisoners of war in Ukraine.

(EPA)

We’ll let foreign firms return, Putin says

Friday 16 June 2023 14:00 , Jane Dalton

On foreign businesses leaving Russia, Mr Putin told an audience at the economic forum: “If foreign manufacturers want to return again, come to our market, and we hear such conversations more and more often, we are not closing the doors to anyone.

“Of course, no one is afraid of competition, and, as you know, it is the engine of progress and trade. We will also create the necessary conditions for them to work in Russia.

“You know very well that we have never driven anyone from our market or our economy. On the contrary, we suggested that (foreign businesses) weigh all the pros and cons, think carefully about their Russian partners and the possible consequences of such a step.”

“If at first our entrepreneurs were very worried about the departure of Western companies, now they are occupying vacated production facilities and sites in shopping centres.”

We must protect our sovereignty, claims Putin

Friday 16 June 2023 13:44 , Jane Dalton

On Russian defence spending, President Putin said: “Today, our public finances are generally balanced. There is a small current federal budget deficit... Naturally, additional funds were needed to strengthen defence and security, to purchase weapons.

“We are obliged to do this to protect the sovereignty of our country.”

Putin boasts of growing economy and low unemployment

Friday 16 June 2023 13:38 , Jane Dalton

On the Russian economy, the president said this year, gross domestic product grew by 3.3% in annual terms, and by the end of the year it “will add more than a percent”.

He added: “We have maintained a responsible, balanced budgetary and monetary policy. Their effective combination made it possible to reach the minimum levels of unemployment, as well as inflation, which is now lower in Russia than in many Western countries, both in the eurozone and in other regions, (and) is close to a historical minimum of 2.9%. Unemployment 3.3%. It has never been so low in our history.”

(AP)

Russia ‘will help ensure food security'

Friday 16 June 2023 13:32 , Jane Dalton

Russia will play an active part in ensuring world food security, Vladimir Putin has claimed at an economic forum in St Petersburg..

Trade export reached record highs last year, the Russian president insisted.

“Supplies of our agro-industrial sector have reached new highs,” he told the audience, saying Russia was the world’s biggest wheat exporter.

He pledged to invest 11 billion roubles into expanding hotels, and claimed Russia had increased trade with “responsible” Eurasian partners.

We’ll expand infrastructure, vows Putin

Friday 16 June 2023 13:25 , Jane Dalton

Russia will expand its infrastructure, including tripling exports, Vladimir Putin has vowed, as he addressed his country’s flagship economic forum in St Petersburg.

The Russian president vaunted ambitious plans to an audience of businesspeople.

Infrastructure was needed for entertainment and an expansion of tourism, he said.

The forum was originally designed to attract foreign direct investment, discuss economic policy and project a global image that Russia was open for business after the end of the Soviet Union. It has often been described as the “Russian Davos”.

Russia accuses Australia of 'Russophobic hysteria’

Friday 16 June 2023 12:55 , Maryam Zakir-Hussain

Russia accused Australia of “Russophobic hysteria” for canceling the lease on the land where Moscow wanted to build its new embassy, which the Australian government judged to be a security risk because it was too close to Parliament House.

Parliament passed emergency legislation blocking the lease Thursday after Russia won a Federal Court appeal last month against local Canberra authorities’ decision to do the same.

The Russian Embassy responded on Friday by posting on social media a Russian news agency TASS report of Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov’s condemnation of Australia’s actions.

“Australia, having canceled the lease agreement for the site for the construction of the new Russian Embassy building, diligently continues to move forward in the main stream of the authors of the Russophobic hysteria and tries to distinguish itself on this path,” Peskov is quoted as saying.

“Another unfriendly display from Australia. We will take this into account and if there are issues on the agenda that require the principle of reciprocity, we will act accordingly,” Preskov said.

The Russian Embassy is quoted as describing the lease termination as “another step by (Prime Minister) Anthony Albanese towards a deliberate and systematic destruction of relations with Moscow.”

The law ending the lease took effect late Thursday when it was rubber-stamped by Governor-General David Hurley, representing Australia’s head of state, King Charles III.

Albanese explained the urgency as a need to prevent the site becoming a “formal diplomatic presence.”

Lawmakers cited threats of espionage and political interference if Russia’s second embassy was built in the Yarralumla diplomatic precinct so close to Parliament House.

Russia currently occupies the former USSR embassy in the suburb of Griffith, farther from Parliament House than the new site.

The Yarralumla site would have provided Russia with a second cluster of diplomatic buildings in the national capital Canberra.

Australian intelligence agencies now rate espionage and foreign interference as the nation’s greatest security challenges.

'Impossible' to extend grain deal under current conditions - speaker of Russia's upper house

Friday 16 June 2023 11:47 , Maryam Zakir-Hussain

It is “impossible” to extend the Black Sea grain deal under current circumstances, the speaker of Russia‘s upper house of parliament, Valentina Matviyenko, said on Friday, according to Interfax news agency.

Matiyenko, speaking on the sidelines of an economic forum in St Petersburg, said “the limits of our patience... have been exhausted”, echoing comments made earlier this week by President Vladimir Putin and other senior Russian officials.

However she also said it would be important to avoid exacerbating a food crisis for poorer countries. The Black Sea deal allows for the safe export of grain and other products from Ukraine‘s ports.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

How significant is the reported recapture of the first Ukrainian villages from Russia?

Friday 16 June 2023 10:55 , Maryam Zakir-Hussain

Ukraine has celebrated the first territorial gains of its long-trailed counteroffensive against the invading Russian forces.

Unverified photographs and video appearing on Sunday and on Monday morning showed Ukrainian soldiers holding their country’s blue and yellow flag aloft in triumph in the eastern villages of Storozheve, Blahodatne, Neskuchne and Makarivka in Donetsk, suggesting they had been recaptured from occupying enemy troops.

Ukraine’s deputy defence minister Hanna Maliar posted one of the photos from Storozheve and thanked the 35th Separate Brigade of Marines for liberating it.

She has since said that Ukraine has won back three more villages in Zaporizhzhia – Lobkove, Levadne and Novodarivk – and advanced 250 metres near Bakhmut, 200 metres on the Toretsk front in east Ukraine and at least 500 metres closer to the port city of Berdyansk.

How significant is the reported recapture of the first Ukrainian villages?

Putin’s forces accused of abducting 150 Ukrainian children from Luhansk

Friday 16 June 2023 10:27 , Maryam Zakir-Hussain

Russia has been accused of abducting 150 children from the occupied Luhansk region.

The National Resistance Centre of Ukraine said the children were taken from the Luhansk’s Starobilsk district on 8 June to two centres in the Prikuban district of Russia’s Karachay-Cherkess republic.

According to a Ukrainian national database, over 19,000 children have been illegally taken to Russia from occupied territories.

Explosions heard in Kyiv as African delegation visits Ukraine

Friday 16 June 2023 10:02 , Maryam Zakir-Hussain

Explosions were heard in central Kyiv on Friday as an African delegation visited Ukraine on a peace mission, Reuters witnesses and the Kyiv mayor reported.

Zambia's President Hakainde Hichilema, Senegal's President Macky Sall, President of the Union of Comoros Azali Assoumani, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and Egypt's Prime Minister Mustafa Madbuly visited a site of a mass grave, in the town of Bucha.

Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported explosions in the central Podil district and warned that more missiles were headed towards the capital. Another Reuters correspondent in Kyiv saw the smoke trail of two missiles in the air.

It was not clear if those missiles were fired by Russia or by Ukrainian air defences.

(REUTERS)

Kremlin says Putin open to any contacts on 'Ukrainian problem'

Friday 16 June 2023 09:40 , Maryam Zakir-Hussain

The Kremlin said on Friday that Russian President Vladimir Putin is still open to any contacts to discuss a resolution of the Ukraine conflict, Russian news agencies reported.

The comments came on the eve of a visit by African leaders to present a new peace initiative to Putin, nearly 16 months after he launched Russia‘s invasion of Ukraine.

“President Putin was and is open to any contacts to discuss possible scenarios for solving the Ukrainian problem,” Interfax quoted Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov as saying.

Russia has long said it is open to negotiations, but says Ukraine must recognise the “new realities” on the ground, where its forces control some 18% of Ukrainian territory.

Moscow claimed last autumn to have annexed four regions in eastern and southern Ukraine as well as the Crimea peninsula, which it seized in 2014.

Ukraine says its own peace plan, which envisages the withdrawal of Russian troops from all Ukrainian land, must be the basis for any settlement of the war.

The African delegation was due to hold talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday before meeting Putin in St Petersburg on Saturday.

(Sputnik)

Air alert issued in Kyiv as African leaders visit Ukraine on peace mission

Friday 16 June 2023 09:22 , Maryam Zakir-Hussain

An air raid alert was issued in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv and the Kyiv region on Friday as African leaders visited on a peace mission.

Kyiv authorities issued the alert after the Ukrainian air force said several Russian Kalibr missiles had been launched from the Black Sea and were “heading north” towards Kyiv.

The African delegation was expected to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Kyiv later on Friday.

Kremlin says Putin open to any contacts on Ukraine conflict resolution - RIA

Friday 16 June 2023 08:50 , Maryam Zakir-Hussain

The Kremlin on Friday said that Russian President Vladimir Putin is still open to any contacts to discuss the resolution of the Ukraine conflict, Russian state news agency RIA reported.

(AP)

U.S. lawmakers hope Ukraine can fight Russia with Russian assets

Friday 16 June 2023 08:30 , Maryam Zakir-Hussain

Republican and Democratic members of the U.S. Congress introduced legislation on Thursday that would make it easier for Ukraine to fund its fight against Russian invaders by using seized and frozen Russian assets.

The U.S. Congress has approved more than $100 billion in military, humanitarian and economic aid for Ukraine since Russia invaded in February 2022.

While leaders of both parties insist U.S. support for the Kyiv government remains strong, some members of Congress have questioned how long that level of aid can continue amid calls to clamp down on government spending.

The bill’s sponsors said their intention is to ensure Moscow pays for damage caused by the invasion, not U.S. taxpayers.

“Over a year into Russia’s full-scale war against Ukraine, more than $300 billion in Russian sovereign assets remain frozen globally,” said Senator Jim Risch, the top Republican on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee and a sponsor of the bill.

“Given Russia’s brutality and continued war crimes against the Ukrainian people, it is only right that Russian government funds in the United States be seized and repurposed to help Ukraine rebuild its country,” he said.

Among other things, the Rebuilding Economic Prosperity and Opportunity (REPO) for Ukrainians Act introduced in the Senate and House of Representatives would give the U.S. president the authority to confiscate Russian assets frozen in the United States and transfer them to help Ukraine.

It also would bar the release of funds to sanctioned Russian entities until Russia withdraws from Ukraine and agrees to provide compensation for harm caused by the war.

The bill’s other Republican sponsors include Representative Michael McCaul, chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee and Representatives Joe Wilson, Thomas Kean and Brian Fitzpatrick.

Democratic sponsors include Senator Sheldon Whitehouse and Representative Marcy Kaptur, a co-chair of the Congressional Ukraine Caucus, as well as Representatives Steve Cohen and Mike Quigley.

South African president arrives in Ukraine on peace mission

Friday 16 June 2023 08:10 , Maryam Zakir-Hussain

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa arrived in Ukraine on Friday as part of an African peace mission, the South African presidency said on Twitter.

Ramaphosa is expected to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday and then travel to Russia for talks with President Vladimir Putin in St Petersburg on Saturday.

(AP)

Russian troops to get bonuses for destroying western tanks

Friday 16 June 2023 07:50 , Maryam Zakir-Hussain

Russian troops who have destroyed German-made Leopard tanks and U.S.-supplied armoured vehicles being used by Ukraine will receive bonus payments, the Defence Ministry said on Friday.

The ministry said this was part of a wider reward scheme under which more than 10,000 Russian servicemen had received individual bonuses since the start of the war nearly 16 months ago.

On the basis of reports from Russian field commanders, “payments are currently being made to servicemen of the Russian Federation Armed Forces who in the course of military operations destroyed Leopard tanks, as well as armoured fighting vehicles made in the USA and other NATO countries”, the ministry said.

Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu on Sunday awarded the “Hero of Russia gold star” medal to soldiers who Moscow said had destroyed Leopard tanks and U.S.-made Bradley fighting vehicles being used by Ukraine, which has launched a long-anticipated counteroffensive.

The ministry said that up to May 31, a total of 10,257 servicemen had been rewarded for destroying 16,001 items of Ukrainian and Western military equipment.

An enemy armoured vehicle was worth 50,000 roubles ($596) and a tank 100,000 roubles, it said.

Military pilots and air defence operators received 300,000 roubles for every destroyed Ukrainian plane or helicopter. Hits on Tochka-U and U.S.-supplied HIMARS rocket launch systems were rewarded by the same amount.

(Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

First Russian general confirmed killed in Ukraine war this year, says UK MoD

Friday 16 June 2023 06:55 , Arpan Rai

The British Ministry of Defence (MoD) has said that Russian general-major Sergei Goryachev was almost certainly killed in a strike on a command post on or around 12 June 2023, in southern Ukraine.

The top Russian general Goryachev was the chief of staff of 35th Combined Arms Army (35 CAA).

“With 35 CAA’s nominated commander, General-Lieutenant Alexandr Sanchik, reported to be filling a gap in a higher HQ, there is a realistic possibility that Goryachev was the acting army commander at the time of his death,” the ministry said today.

Goryachev is the first Russian general confirmed killed in Ukraine since the start of 2023, the MoD said.

“It continues a war record which has been both difficult and controversial for 35th CAA: in March 2022 elements of the army were present during the massacre of civilians in Bucha, and in June 2022 the force was largely wiped out near Izium,” the ministry added.

Russia bringing reserve troops for heavy fighting in east from other directions, says minister

Friday 16 June 2023 05:42 , Arpan Rai

Russia is bringing in reserves to eastern sector of heavy fighting in the war from other parts of Ukraine, said Ukrainian deputy defence minister Hanna Malyar said.

“As of now, offensive and defensive operations are ongoing in various directions. In the east, the enemy continues to concentrate a significant amount of forces and resources and pulls up reserves from other directions,” she said on Telegram in the early hours today.

She added that the “enemy is trying with all his might to stop the advance of our troops”.

Spain to send four Leopard tanks to Ukraine

Friday 16 June 2023 05:08 , Arpan Rai

Spain is set to aid Ukraine in the continuing war by giving four Leopard 2A4 tanks, the country’s defence minister Margarita Robles has announced.

The European nation will also send 20 armoured personal carriers.

Chechen fighters sent to Russian border with Ukraine, leader Kadyrov says

Friday 16 June 2023 04:10 , Arpan Rai

Chechen fighters have been deployed in Russia’s Belgorod region bordering Ukraine to prevent attacks from “Ukrainian sabotage groups”, Chechnya ruler Ramzan Kadyrov has said.

“Residents of the territories adjacent to the border with Ukraine can rest easy ... Whoever encroaches on our borders will receive a lightning response,” Kadyrov said in a post on Telegram.

Kadyrov, a Putin ally who leads the Russian region of Chechnya, said that fighters from the “Zapad-Akhmat” battalion had been deployed near the border village of Nekhoteevka and a checkpoint in Graivoron district, the site of a cross-border attack in May.

Belgorod region has in the past month reported a series of cross-border incursions from pro-Ukraine Russian partisan groups calling themselves opponents of President Vladimir Putin.

Ukraine denies involvement in the cross-border attacks, casting them as a direct consequence of Russia’s February 2022 invasion.

Drone footage shows scale of destruction in Odesa after Russian strike

Thursday 15 June 2023 20:12 , Joe Middleton

Pictured: UN nuclear chief inspects Zaporizhzhia plant

Thursday 15 June 2023 17:28 , Andy Gregory

The UN’s nuclear energy chief has visited the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia plant – and warned it was unrealistic to expect Moscow and Kyiv to sign a document on the site’s security while fighting raged nearby.

Rafael Grossi, chief of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), was inspecting the state of the plant following last week’s devastating breach in the Kakhovka dam downstream on the Dnipro River.

The plant uses a cooling pond to keep its six reactors from potentially disastrous overheating. While the Kakhovka reservoir was normally used to refill the pond but cannot do so now because of its falling water level following the breach, officials say. Instead, the pond, which is separated from the reservoir, can be replenished using deep underground wells, they say.

Mr Grossi, who was delayed by a day over safety fears and had to pass through a Russian checkpoint to reach the plant, which is located near the military frontline, was quoted by Russian news agencies as saying the situation at the site was “serious” but that the level of cooling water was sufficient.

He also said that IAEA inspectors would remain at the site.

“We have a political agreement which was formulated at the [UN] Security Council. Reaching a written agreement would be unrealistic at this stage because, as we know, there are no peace or ceasefire negotiations between the parties,” TASS news agency quoted him as saying.

Rafael Grossi (pictured) visited the Zaporizhzhia plant and its surrounding area (International Atomic Energy Agency/Handout via REUTERS)

(via REUTERS)

Russian anti-war activist dies in detention centre, lawyer says

Thursday 15 June 2023 17:02 , Andy Gregory

A Russian anti-war activist has died in a detention centre after he alleged being tortured with beatings and electric shocks there, his lawyer said.

Irina Gak, a lawyer for 40-year-old Anatoly Berezikov, said the dead body of her client, who had been due to be released from the facility in Rostov-on-Don on Thursday, had been taken to a morgue the previous day.

In a video, filmed on Wednesday and showing Ms Gak standing outside the detention centre where Berezikov had been held as an ambulance that she said was there to collect his body drove in, she said that Berezikov had complained of beatings and of being given electric shocks and had told her he feared for his life.

OVD-Info, a human rights monitoring group, cited an unnamed official in the detention centre as telling it that Berezikov had killed himself in his cell.

According to Gak, Berezikov was arrested after he posted leaflets around the city advertising a Ukrainian government project called “I Want to Live,” which helps Russian soldiers voluntarily surrender.

‘Very difficult’ counteroffensive will inflict ‘high cost’ on Ukraine, warns top US general

Thursday 15 June 2023 16:31 , Andy Gregory

Ukraine is making steady progress in the early day of its counteroffensive against Vladimir Putin’s forces, but the cost is likely to be high in what is proving to be a difficult, bloody battle, Washington’s top general has warned.

“Ukraine has begun their attack and they are making steady progress. This is a very difficult fight. It’s a very violent fight, and it will likely take a considerable amount of time at a high cost,” General Mark Milley, chair of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, told reporters at Nato’s Brussels headquarters.

Mr Milley praised the leadership, skill and morale of Ukrainian forces, and contrasted that with Russia, saying: “Their leadership is not necessarily coherent, their troops’ morale is not high, and they’re sitting in defensive positions and many of them don’t even know why they’re there.”

(Simon Wohlfahrt/AFP via Getty Images)

‘Relations are on the verge of being severed’: Moscow hits out at Canada over plane seizure

Thursday 15 June 2023 16:17 , Andy Gregory

Moscow has warned that Russian-Canadian relations are on the “verge of being severed”, as its foreign ministry summoned a Canadian diplomat in protest over the confiscation of an Antonov plane in Toronto.

Last weekend, as premier Justin Trudeau visited Kyiv and announced a huge new military aid package for Ukraine, Canada ordered the seizure of the Russian-registered cargo plane at Toronto’s airport, its first such asset seizure aimed at putting pressure on Moscow over the Ukraine invasion.

Russia told the deputy head of Canada’s embassy in Moscow that it viewed the plane seizure as “cynical theft”, according to a foreign ministry statement.

The statement went on to claim that Ottawa’s “Russophobic policy will entail the most serious repercussions for Russian-Canadian relations, which are on the verge of being severed through the fault of the Trudeau administration”.

Canada’s foreign ministry did not immediately comment.

Zelensky urges Swiss parliament to allow re-export of weapons to Ukraine

Thursday 15 June 2023 15:25 , Andy Gregory

In a historic address to Switzerland’s parliament, Volodymyr Zelensky has once again urged the nation to allow the re-export of weapons to Ukraine – insisting that the move would be vital in defeating Russia’s invasion.

Neutral Switzerland has a long-standing policy of barring any country that buys its arms from re-exporting them to parties in a conflict, and imposed an embargo on Swiss munitions being sent to either Russia or Ukraine last November.

“I know there is a discussion in Switzerland about the exportation of war materiel to protect and defend Ukraine. That would be vital,” the Ukrainian president said in a video address to both houses of the Swiss parliament. “We need weapons so we can restore peace in Ukraine.”

Wearing a plain black T-shirt with the word “Ukraine” printed across his chest, Mr Zelensky thanked Switzerland for adopting EU sanctions over the invasion, but warned that they must go further.

“It is very important to show solidarity because these sanctions will help us to end aggression,” he said, adding: “We have to strengthen the sanctions.”

(EPA/Peter Klaunzer)

Ukraine to get 14 more Leopard 2 tanks, report claims

Thursday 15 June 2023 14:55 , Andy Gregory

Ukraine will get a further 14 Leopard-2 battle tanks worth a total of more than €100m from Western partners, financed by Denmark and the Netherlands, German media has reported, citing Nato sources.

The vehicles will be supplied and refurbished by the Rheinmetall group, according the business daily Handelsblatt.

Contracts for the new delivery have already been signed and the German government was involved as it has to agree to the export of vehicles, it added.

Delivery of the battle tanks is to take place by the end of January, it reported.

(AP)

Nato chief says Russia’s nuclear rhetoric is ‘reckless and dangerous'

Thursday 15 June 2023 14:41 , Andy Gregory

Nato sees no sign that Russia has changed its nuclear posture, the head of the military alliance has said, after Belarus president Alexander Lukashenko claimed his country had already received tactical nuclear weapons from Moscow.

“We are, of course, closely monitoring what Russia is doing. So far, we haven’t seen any changes in the nuclear posture that requires any changes in our posture,” Nato chief Jens Stoltenberg told reporters ahead of a meeting of Nato defence ministers in Brussels.

Nato’s secretive nuclear defence planning group is set to meet on Friday. The meeting has long been planned and is not a reaction to recent developments, but the alliance is concerned about Vladimir Putin’s threats and his decisions to pull Russia out of important arms limitation treaties.

“Russia’s nuclear rhetoric and messaging is reckless and dangerous,” Mr Stoltenberg said. “Russia must know that a nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought.”

He noted that “Russia has invested heavily in new modern nuclear capabilities and also deployed more nuclear capabilities, including close to Nato borders, for instance, in the high north”.

Ukraine has recaptured 100 sq km in counteroffensive, general claims

Thursday 15 June 2023 14:12 , Andy Gregory

Ukraine has retaken more than 100 square kilometres (38 square miles) of territory in its counteroffensive against Russia, a senior Ukrainian military commander has claimed.

“We are ready to continue fighting to liberate our territory even with our bare hands,” Brigadier-General Oleksii Hromov told reporters.

He confirmed that in the early stages of the offensive, which Ukraine said had begun last week, seven settlements had been liberated in the eastern region of Donetsk and in the southern region of Zaporizhzhia.

The army has advanced by 1.8 miles near the village of Mala Tokmachka in the Zaporizhzhia region and by up to 4.3 miles near a village south of Velyka Novosilka in the Donetsk region, military officials claimed.

The village of Storozheve is among several liberated in the past week (REUTERS/Oleksandr Ratushniak)

Russia claims to hit drone production facilities in Ukraine

Thursday 15 June 2023 13:44 , Andy Gregory

Russian forces hit drone production facilities in Ukraine using high-precision, long-range weapons, Russia's defence ministry has claimed.

The ministry also claimed that Russian air defences had intercepted five Himars-launched missiles – built in the US –and shot down 25 drones, the Tass news agency reported.

The claims could not be immediately verified.

Russia ‘sets dates’ for regional elections in four Ukrainian regions

Thursday 15 June 2023 13:12 , Andy Gregory

As Ukraine’s counteroffensive to regain its territory from Russia gathers steam, Moscow’s central electoral commission has set a date for regional elections in four Ukrainian provinces it claims to have annexed, according to state media.

Despite not fully controlling the regions as things stand, the commission has set elections in Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson for 10 September, coinciding with votes in other Russian regions, state news agency RIA reported.

TASS, another state news agency, cited election chief Ella Pamfilova as saying that Russia’s defence ministry and Federal Security Service (FSB) considered it possible to hold the votes in September.

UN nuclear chief ‘arrives at Zaporzhzia’ plant after delay

Thursday 15 June 2023 12:41 , Andy Gregory

UN nuclear chief Rafael Grossi has arrived at the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine, according to Reuters reporters in the area.

Mr Grossi is expected to inspect the plant after last week’s breach of the massive Kakhovka Dam, but his arrival was delayed by a day over concerns for his safety, with the plant located close to areas where Ukraine’s counteroffensive is taking place.

Drone footage shows scale of destruction in Odesa after Russian strike

Thursday 15 June 2023 12:07 , Andy Gregory

Russia ‘intends to press’ UN for international probe into Nord Stream blasts

Thursday 15 June 2023 11:43 , Andy Gregory

Russia has said it intends to press the UN Security Council once again for an international investigation into the sabotage of the Nord Stream gas pipelines last September.

“We will now bring the UN Security Council back to an examination of this issue,” foreign ministry spokespeson Maria Zakharova told reporters during a regular briefing on Thursday.

Ms Zakharova accused the three Western permanent members of the Security Council – the United States, UK and France – of having previously blocked Russia’s efforts to secure a “transparent” investigation of what happened to the pipelines. Russia and China are also permanent members of the council.

Russia believes it can hold elections in four Ukrainian regions in September, electoral chief claims

Thursday 15 June 2023 11:21 , Andy Gregory

Russia’s defence ministry and Federal Security Service (FSB) consider it possible to hold elections in September in the four Ukrainian regions that Russia claimes to have annexed, state news agency Tass reports the head of Russia’s electoral commission as saying.

Russia does not fully control the Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions, and fighting is ongoing in all four regions – but according to Moscow’s plans they regions are scheduled to elect local governors in September.

Russia declared the regions part of its own territory after hastily conducting what it called referendums in occupied areas of Ukraine last September that Kyiv and the West denounced as illegal and coercive.

Russia accuses Bryansk resident of gathering data on security forces near Ukraine

Thursday 15 June 2023 10:44 , Andy Gregory

Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) has detained a resident of the southern Bryansk region who it claimed had been gathering data on security forces in areas bordering Ukraine, state news outlets report.

Separately, the same news agency Tass also reported that the FSB had detained two men in the southern Stavropol region on suspicion of planning to blow up the interior ministry headquarters in the city of Pyatigorsk.

The two men were believed to be Isis supporters, the RIA news agency claimed.

Belarus ‘shoots down Ukrainian drone'

Thursday 15 June 2023 09:36 , Andy Gregory

Belarusian border guards have shot down a Ukrainian drone, Russian state news has claimed.

The object was brought down over the Gomel region, which borders Ukraine, the Tass news agency reported.

Nato ministers meet to discuss future relations with Ukraine

Thursday 15 June 2023 08:59 , Andy Gregory

Nato defence ministers have gathered today to discuss future relations with Ukraine, which has intensified its push to join the military alliance since Russia’s invasion.

The ministers were also due to take part in a separate meeting at Nato’s headquarters of the US-led Ukraine Contact Group — the forum Ukraine’s supporters routinely join to try to drum up weapons and ammunition to help Kyiv fight the Russian invasion.

The alliance agreed in 2008 that Ukraine would join one day, but did not set a date for it to start membership talks. After Vladimir Putin’s invasion sparked further talk of Kyiv’s membership, Ukraine applied for “accelerated accession” to the mililtary bloc last September.

However, Nato chief Jens Stoltenberg has said there is no consensus for the country to join while it is at war with Russia.

Speaking ahead of the meeting, he said: “We agree that the most urgent task now is to ensure that Ukraine prevails as a sovereign independent nation because unless Ukraine prevails and can continue as a democratic state in Europe, there is no membership issue to be discussed at all.”

Stoltenberg said that he expects the 31-nation alliance to “agree [to] a multi-year program where we help to move Ukraine to transition from old standards, equipment, procedures, doctrines to Nato standards and become fully interoperable with Nato.”

Ukraine’s defence minister Oleksii Reznikov arrives for the Nato meeting in Brussels (EPA/OLIVIER MATTHYS)

Too soon to assess agriculture losses from Ukraine dam breach in Russian-controlled areas - Russian deputy PM

Thursday 15 June 2023 08:21 , Maryam Zakir-Hussain

A senior Russian official said on Thursday it was too soon to assess agricultural losses in Russian-controlled areas from the breaching of Ukraine‘s Kakhovka dam, state news agency TASS said.

The dam burst flooded huge areas of Kherson region, one of four that Russia claimed last year as its own territory after launching its full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

“Unfortunately, we cannot yet estimate the total amount of losses for agriculture. We need all the water to drain. And then we will be able to understand which farmers have suffered this damage and to what extent,” TASS quoted Deputy Prime Minister Victoria Abramchenko as saying.

Russian forces control about 18% of the territory of Ukraine, one of the world’s leading grain producers. A majority of countries at the United Nations General Assembly have rejected the annexations as illegal.

TASS quoted Abramchenko as saying the flood would not affect Russia‘s crop forecasts overall.

Ukraine and Russia have accused each other of blowing up the dam in the early hours of June 6.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Kakhovka dam breach will not affect Russian crop forecasts -TASS

Thursday 15 June 2023 07:46 , Maryam Zakir-Hussain

The breach of the Kakhovka dam will not affect Russia‘s crop forecasts, state-owned news agency TASS cited Russian Deputy Prime Minister Viktoria Abramchenko as saying on Thursday.

Belarus receives nuclear bombs ‘three times size of Hiroshima bomb’ from Russia

Thursday 15 June 2023 07:39 , Maryam Zakir-Hussain

Belarus has started taking the delivery of Russian tactical nuclear weapons, president Alexander Lukashenko announced, claiming that some of these were three times more powerful than the atomic bombs dropped on Hiroshima and Nagasaki in 1945.

Mr Lukashenko said that “the bombs are three times more powerful than those (dropped on) Hiroshima and Nagasaki”, adding to his previous statement that he didn’t simply ask Mr Putin for the weapons, but “demanded” them.

The Vladimir Putin ally was speaking to the Russian state TV channel Rossiya-1 on a road in a forest clearing with military vehicles and a storage facility visible in the background seen around him.

Belarus receives nuclear bombs ‘three times size of Hiroshima bomb’ from Russia

Norway, Denmark to donate 9,000 rounds of artillery to Ukraine

Thursday 15 June 2023 07:15 , Arpan Rai

Norway and Denmark have agreed to donate an additional 9,000 rounds of artillery to Ukraine, the Norwegian Ministry of Defence (MoD) said in a statement today.

Norway will provide the shells, while Denmark will donate fuses and propellant charges, the Norwegian ministry said.

Wagner chief’s rhetoric amid contract feud ‘evolving into defiance’

Thursday 15 June 2023 07:07 , Arpan Rai

The Russian mercenary Wagner group chief’s rhetoric is “evolving into defiance” as he continues to lock horns with the Kremlin over the contract signing controversy, the British Ministry of Defence (MoD) said.

Earlier this month, the Russian defence ministry demanded that members of “volunteers formations” such as Wagner Group sign contracts directly with the MoD. The move was explicitly endorsed by president Vladimir Putin on television on Tuesday this week.

“For several months, Wagner owner Yevgeny Prigozhin has been aiming vitriolic criticism at the MoD hierarchy but deferred to Putin’s authority,” the British ministry said in its intelligence update today.

It added that despite Putin’s comments, a day later Prigozhin said that, “none of Wagner’s fighters are ready to go down the path of shame again. That’s why they will not sign the contracts”.

“Prigozhin’s rhetoric is evolving into defiance of broader sections of the Russian establishment. 01 July 2023, the deadline for the volunteers to sign contracts, is likely to be a key way-point in the feud,” the British MoD said.

Japan in talks to provide artillery shells to help Ukraine via US – report

Thursday 15 June 2023 06:37 , Arpan Rai

Japan is in talks to provide artillery shells to the United States to bolster stocks for Ukraine’s counteroffensive against Russia, the Wall Street Journal reported today.

It added that the Asian ally is considering supplying 155-mm artillery shells under a 2016 agreement to share ammunition as part of its long-standing security alliance with the US, the paper added, citing people familiar with the matter.

Dead Russian soldiers line road into liberated Ukrainian village

Thursday 15 June 2023 05:50 , Arpan Rai

The road into the liberated Ukrainian village of Storozheve, recaptured from Russian forces last week, is lined with the corpses of Russian soldiers and burnt-out armoured vehicles, reported Reuters.

Some corpses of the dead Russian soldiers remain on the dusty ground beside the husks of their vehicles when Reuters journalists reached the village yesterday. Others were found dumped crumpled in the grass and fields nearby where they died.

“Three days ago we liberated the village of Storozheve. You can see for yourselves how it was achieved. You can see the destroyed hardware. Glory to Ukraine,” a Ukrainian soldier who gave his name only as Artem told Reuters in Storozheve.

The grim landscape bears witness to the ferocity of fighting as Ukrainian troops recaptured Storozheve – which had been held by Russia since March last year – and several other villages in the past few days as part of a counteroffensive in southern and eastern Ukraine.

Russia losing nine times more troops in Bakhmut, says Ukraine

Thursday 15 June 2023 04:42 , Arpan Rai

Russian forces are losing almost nine times more soldiers than Ukraine, the war-hit country’s deputy defence minister said on Telegram, adding that during the offensive, the Ukrainian army has suffered many times less losses compared to the “invaders”.

In Khortytsia, the Bakhmut direction, “the enemy has 8.73 times more dead, almost nine times five times”, she said on Telegram last night, sharing the data for the past week.

On the other heavy fighting axis in the war along "Tavriya" towards Zaporizhia and Berdyansk directions, Russia’s casualties were “5.3 times more than ours”, the deputy defence minister said.

“I want to remind you that during a war, neither side publishes accurate data on their losses, because this can be used by the enemy to predict the enemy’s future actions on the battlefield,” Ms Malyar said.

Chechen leader says top commander Adam Delimkhanov ‘alive and well’

Thursday 15 June 2023 03:56 , Arpan Rai

Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov denied reports of the killing of one of his senior commanders in fighting in Ukraine, who he said was found alive and well.

Delimkhanov was “alive and well and not even wounded”, Kadyrov said on Telegram. He has led Chechnya since 2007 and is a close ally of Vladimir Putin.

Initial reports by Russia’s Zvezda television channel cited the parliamentary press service as saying Delimkhanov had been wounded in Ukraine. It followed rumours on Ukrainian social media channels that the Chechen commander had been killed in an artillery strike in southern Ukraine.

The commander, Adam Delimkhanov, heads the Chechen division of the Russian national guard and is also a member of Russia’s parliament. He is widely seen as the Caucasian region’s second most senior official after Kadyrov himself.

Kadyrov added that he had known Delimkhanov was uninjured from the start of what he called “a fake information attack”, but had remained silent in order to embarrass Ukrainian media outlets that reported on the commander’s alleged injury.

In a later posting on Telegram, Kadyrov mocked the Ukrainian media reports about Delimkhanov for “brazen lies about his elimination”.

Kadyrov said he had been “temporarily” unable to communicate with Delimkhanov while he was in Ukraine.Delimkhanov, who has an active social media presence with over half a million followers on Telegram, has not commented so far.

