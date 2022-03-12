Ukraine-Russia latest news LIVE: Russia closing in on Kyiv with ‘bulk’ of forces near

An explosion is seen in an apartment building after Russian's army tank fires in Mariupol, Ukraine, Friday (AP)

The “bulk” of Russian forces are approaching Kyiv, the UK’s Ministry of Defence has said.

Vladimir Putin’s troops are now 25km (15 miles) away, their latest intelligence showed.

“It could also be an attempt by Russia to reduce its vulnerability to Ukrainian counter-attacks, which have taken a significant toll on Russian forces,” the MoD said.

It comes as humanitarian corridors in Ukraine are expected to open on Saturday, the country’s Deputy Prime Minister said.

Iryna Vereshchuk said safe passage would be available from the besieged southern port city of Mariupol to Zaporizhzhia.

She voiced her hopes Russia will honour its promises for a ceasefire to allow the evacuation of civilians.

Emmanuel Macron lashes UK for not doing enough for Ukraine’s refugees

08:23 , Sami Quadri

The UK Government has been condemned by French President Emmanuel Macron for failing to live up to its "grand statements" on helping Ukrainian refugees.

Speaking at the end of an EU summit in Versailles, Mr Macron reportedly criticised Britain's visa policy which required applicants to make them in person in Brussels or Paris.

According to The Guardian, Mr Macron said this further exacerbated circumstances for those fleeing the war.

He added: "Despite all the grand statements... the British government continued to apply current rules that meant they did not welcome Ukrainian refugees who wanted to reach British soil saying they have to travel hundreds of kilometres in order to apply for a visa.

"I would hope that the Ukrainian men and women who have lived through horror and crossed Europe to reach their families on UK territory will be better treated."

Ukrainian refugees ‘targeted by human traffickers'

08:18 , Sami Quadri

Concerns are growing over how to protect vulnerable Ukrainian refugees from being targeted by human traffickers.

"Obviously all the refugees are women and children," said Joung-ah Ghedini-Williams, the UNHCR’s head of global communications, who has visited borders in Romania, Poland and Moldova.

"You have to worry about any potential risks for trafficking - but also exploitation, and sexual exploitation and abuse. These are the kinds of situations that people like traffickers . look to take advantage of," she said.

The U.N. refugee agency says more than 2.5 million people, including more than a million children, have already fled war-torn Ukraine in what has become an unprecedented humanitarian crisis in Europe and its fastest exodus since World War II.

Russia closing in on Kyiv

08:15 , Sami Quadri

Russian forces appeared to make progress from northeast Ukraine in their slow fight to reach the capital, Kyiv.

Tanks and artillery pounded places already under siege with shelling so heavy it prevented residents of one city from burying the growing number of dead.

In Mariupol, unceasing barrages have thwarted repeated attempts to bring in food and water and to evacuate trapped civilians.

Mariupol's death toll has passed 1,500 in 12 days of attack, the mayor's office said. A strike on a maternity hospital in the city of 446,000 this week that killed three people sparked international outrage and war-crime allegations

Volodymyr Zelensky claims Russian forces have kidnapped mayor of Melitopol

07:43 , Sami Quadri

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has accused Russia of kidnapping the mayor of the southern port city of Melitopol, equating it to the actions of so-called Islamic State "terrorists".

"They have transitioned into a new stage of terror, in which they try to physically liquidate representatives of Ukraine's lawful local authorities," Mr Zelensky said in a video address.

Kirill Timoshenko, the deputy head of Ukraine's presidential office, posted a video on the social media site Telegram which he said showed a group of armed men carrying mayor Ivan Fedorov across a square.

Russian ground forces are 25 kilometres from Kyiv

07:41 , Sami Quadri

Russia ‘has destroyed 3,491 Ukrainian military infrastructure facilities'

07:36 , Sami Quadri

Russian troops have destroyed 3,491 Ukrainian military infrastructure facilities in Ukraine so far, Russian Defence Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov has claimed.

Russian forces "continue the offensive in Ukraine on a broad front", Konashenkov said.