Ukraine-Russia latest LIVE: Russian airstrike hits Lviv military base near Polish border

A deadly Russian airstrike attacked a Ukrainian military base Yavoriv near the Polish border, local officials said.

Nine people were killed and 57 were wounded, Governor of Ukraine’s Lviv region said.

Eight Russian missiles were fired at the military training base, Ukraine’s military said.

“The occupiers launched an air strike on the International Center for Peacekeeping and Security. According to preliminary data, they fired eight missiles,” the Lviv regional military administration said in a statement.

The military training facility, the biggest in the western part of the country and traditionally the site of joint drills with NATO, which is located less than 25 km (15 miles) from the Polish border.

War entered its 18th day as the UK’s Ministry of Defence said Russia was advancing but at the cost of suffering heavy losses.

A bus carrying around 50 Ukrainians swerved off the road in Italy, leaving one dead and several injured.

The accident occurred on the highway, between Cesena and Rimini, on the north eastern coast.

Pictures posted by the fire fighters on Twitter show the bus had overturned.

Rescue operations are still underway.

9 killed and 57 wounded in air strike on military facility

The governor of Ukraine’s Lviv region says nine people were killed and 57 wounded following an airstrike on a Ukrainian military base near the Polish border,

19 ambulances with sirens on seen on road from Ukraine’s Yavoriv military centre, says witness

19 ambulances with sirens blaring were seen driving from the direction of Ukraine's Yavoriv military base near the Polish border on Friday, a Reuters witness said, after local officials said the facility was hit by a Russian air strike.

A further seven ambulances were seen driving towards the facility after what appeared to be the westernmost attack of the war.

Russian forces attempt to surround Ukrainian forces in east

Russian forces are attempting to surround Ukrainian forces in the east of the country as they advance from the direction of Kharkiv in the north and Mariupol in the south, Britain's defence ministry said on Sunday.

"Russian forces advancing from Crimea are attempting to circumvent Mykolaiv as they look to drive west towards Odesa," the ministry said in an intelligence update posted on Twitter.

Russia has destroyed 3,687 Ukrainian military facilities

Russian troops have destroyed 3,687 Ukrainian military infrastructure facilities so far, Russian Defence Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov was quoted by Russian news agencies as saying on Sunday.

It was not possible to independently verify his statement.