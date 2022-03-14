Ukraine-Russia latest LIVE: Peace talks to resume as Kyiv residential building struck

Rescuers help a local resident to be evacuated from a building damaged by shelling in Kyiv (via REUTERS)

A fourth round of talks between Russia and Ukraine are due to start on Monday morning, with hopes of diplomatic progress raised.

Ukranian negotiator Mykhailo Podolyak said weekend negotiations were “constructive” in one of the most upbeat assessments to date.

“Russia is already beginning to talk constructively,” Mr Podolyak said in a video. “I think that we will achieve some results literally in a matter of days.”

A Russian delegate, Leonid Slutsky, was quoted by the RIA news agency saying significant progress had been made and it was possible the delegations could soon reach draft agreements.

Separate talks between the US and China will also be held on Monday, as concerns grow over reports Russia has asked Beijing to send military aid.

It comes as President Volodymyr Zelensky urged Ukraine to “hold on” as Russia was said to have blockaded Ukraine’s Black Sea coast and renewed attacks hit Kyiv.

Kyiv aircraft plant targeted by Russian forces

07:28 , Bill Mcloughlin

The Antonov aircraft plant in Kyiv has been shelled by Russian forces, the Kyiv’s city administration has said.

The Antonov aircraft manufacturing facility is located at Sviatoshyn Airfield, about 10km from Kyiv city centre.

Sajid Javid: Attacking hospitals ‘a war crime’

07:16 , Bill Mcloughlin

Health Secretary Sajid Javid said attacking hospitals is a “war crime” in an interview on Sky News.

His comments come after a woman pictured being carried away on a stretcher last week, has died. Her baby also passed away, doctors confirmed.

He said: “These are war crimes, and the Justice Secretary will be in the Hague to offer the UK’s help in putting forward a prosecution against Putin.”

Kviv residential building attacked - pictures

07:11 , Bill Mcloughlin

Pictures have emerged following a missile attack on a residential building in the capital.

As of 07:40, the bodies of 2 people were found in a nine-storey residential building, 3 people were hospitalized, 9 people were treated on the spot. (DSNS.GOV.UA)

A fire broke out in the Obolonskyi district of Kyiv (DSNS.GOV.UA)

Two bodies have been discovered (via REUTERS)

Two killed after Kyiv shelling

07:04 , Bill Mcloughlin

Two people have been killed and three injured after a shell hit a residential building in the capital on Monday morning, Ukraine’s state emergency service said.

They said: “As of 07:40, the bodies of two people were found in a nine-story residential building, three people were hospitalised, nine people were treated on the spot.”

A further 15 people were rescued from the blaze which sparked at 7.30am local time.