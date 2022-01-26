US responds to Russian demands as Ukraine talks held in Paris

Photograph: Sergei Bobylev/Tass

The US has presented its written response to Russian demands on Ukraine, as Moscow threatened “retaliatory measures” if it was not satisfied with Washington’s position.

The reply was delivered to the Russian foreign ministry by the US ambassador in Moscow, John Sullivan, as Ukrainian and Russian representatives were meeting in Paris, together with French and German officials, in the latest diplomatic effort to slow the momentum towards a new war in Europe.

The talks, involving the Kremlin’s top official on Ukraine, Dmitry Kozak, and Andriy Yermak, the chief of staff to Ukraine’s president, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, got under way against a backdrop of bellicose rhetoric and wide differences between Washington and Moscow on fundamental issues. US officials made clear the US written response would not close the gap and would largely repeat the position the Biden administration has taken in public.

Earlier in the day, Russia’s foreign minister, Sergei Lavrov, said Moscow was willing to take unspecified “retaliatory measures” if its security demands were not met.

Russia wants assurances that Ukraine and Georgia will never be allowed to join Nato and has called for a pullout of Nato forces from eastern Europe, including Romania and Bulgaria, and a return to 1997 levels of deployment.

Joe Biden’s US administration has dismissed the demands, which would amount to a cold war-style zone of influence for Russia, as a non-starter.

Ned Price, a state department spokesperson, made clear that the written response would not address Ukraine’s prospects as a Nato member. “It is a US response, so it is not for the United States to speak to Nato’s posture in any written response that we put forward,” Price said. “So I think for a couple reasons that is not the kind of thing I would expect to see in any written response from the United States.”

US officials believe Moscow could use Washington’s formal reply as a pretext to step up final military preparations.

Lavrov told the Duma, Russia’s parliament, that he and other top officials would brief Vladimir Putin on the next steps after receiving the US document.

“If the west continues its aggressive course, Moscow will take the necessary retaliatory measures,” Lavrov said. “We won’t allow our proposals to be drowned in endless discussions.”

The US deputy security of state, Wendy Sherman, repeated a US warning that a Russian assault could start in the next few weeks but said Putin might wait until after his attendance at the Winter Olympics in China.

“I have no idea whether he’s made the ultimate decision but we certainly see every indication that he is going to use military force some time [between] now and middle of February,” Sherman said in an online discussion with the former Estonian president Kersti Kaljulaid.

“We all are aware that the Beijing Olympics are beginning on February 4th, the opening ceremony, and President Putin expects to be there. I think that probably President Xi Jinping would not be ecstatic if Putin chose that moment to invade Ukraine. So that may affect his timing and his thinking.”

The White House has placed 8,500 troops on heightened alert to deploy to Nato countries in eastern Europe if necessary, and has stepped up arms supplies to Ukraine, alongside the UK and Baltic nations.

On Tuesday Joe Biden said he would consider personal sanctions against Vladimir Putin if Russia further invaded Ukraine, as well as “enormous consequences” that would damage the Russian economy.

The four-nation talks in Paris are being held under the Normandy format, a forum set up after Russia kickstarted a separatist conflict in Ukraine’s eastern Donbas region. Previous rounds of Normandy format talks have made little progress. Moscow was not ready to include the EU and OSCE in negotiations, Lavrov said on Wednesday.

On Tuesday the French president, Emmanuel Macron, and Olaf Scholz, the new German chancellor, met in Berlin to coordinate their stances after reports of rifts among the allies.

Macron said he was due to speak by phone with Putin on Friday to “clarify” the Russian position. He said France and Germany would never abandon dialogue with Russia, but added: “If there is aggression, there will be retaliation and the cost will be very high.”

Ben Wallace, the UK defence secretary, said he wanted Germany to go further on potential sanctions against Russia, as he travelled to Berlin for a bilateral this afternoon with Christine Lambrecht. “What we want from Germany, as the biggest economy in Europe, is a stronger signal on sanctions.” The UK is also sharing intelligence with the Netherlands and Germany on the Russian force buildup and plots to unseat the government in Kyiv.

Since the autumn Russia has assembled a potential invasion force of more than 100,000 troops on the Ukraine border. It held military drills on Wednesday and moved soldiers and fighter jets to Belarus before exercises next month, within striking distance of Kyiv.

Interfax news agency quoted the Russian defence ministry as saying it had deployed a paratrooper unit to Belarus as well as Su-35 fighter jets as part of the Allied Resolve exercises.

Separately, Russian artillery forces in their country’s southern Rostov region, which borders Ukraine, were to practise firing later on Wednesday as part of a combat readiness inspection of the southern military district, the defence ministry said.

In the far north, Russian warships entered the Barents Sea to practice protecting a major shipping lane in the Arctic, the Northern Fleet said. Moscow announced sweeping naval exercises last week.

Talks earlier this month between Russia and the US, Nato and OSCE ended without significant agreement. Moscow has threatened “military-technical” measures if the west fails to make concessions.

On Wednesday, the head of Russia’s ruling United Russia party in the Duma said that lawmakers would appeal to the Kremlin to send arms to the Russian-backed separatists in east Ukraine in a gesture that appeared designed to mirror western support for Kyiv.

Moscow is widely understood to have already armed, financed, and provided direct military support to the separatist forces for the last eight years but has officially denied any role in the conflict.

It was not clear what weapons could be delivered to east Ukraine or whether the Kremlin would accept the proposal.

Ukrainian leaders have called for calm, with the defence minister, Oleksii Reznikov, telling parliament on Tuesday that an invasion was not imminent. He said the Russians had yet to form a combat battle group of the sort it would need, and “as of today, there are no grounds to believe” Russia would invade imminently.

“Don’t worry, sleep well,” he said. “No need to have your bags packed.”

In a video address Ukraine’s foreign minister, Dmytro Kuleba, said Russia was trying to sow panic in Ukraine. Echoing Reznikov, he said it had not massed enough troops for a large-scale offensive but made clear that did not mean it could not do so later.

“The number of Russian troops gathered along the Ukrainian border and in the occupied territories of Ukraine is large. It poses a direct threat to Ukraine. However, this number is currently insufficient for a full-scale offensive against Ukraine along the entire Ukrainian border,” Kuleba said.

Ukraine’s foreign ministry has expressed irritation with the US and UK decision this week to withdraw non-essential staff from their embassies in Kyiv. The move was “over-cautious and premature”, officials said.

Additional reporting by Dan Sabbagh and Andrew Roth