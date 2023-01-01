New year in Ukraine: Russia 'deliberately targeting residential areas,' Ukrainian foreign minister says

Jeanine Santucci, USA TODAY
·3 min read

Residents in Kyiv celebrating the new year were interrupted by air raid sirens and a hail of missiles, in what Ukrainian officials are calling targeted attacks on civilians.

Dozens were wounded New Year's Eve and into the early hours of 2023 as rockets hit the capital city and around the country, in the wake of a widespread Russian battering of Ukrainian power and water infrastructure last week. Attacks on infrastructure have increased dire conditions for Ukrainians amid freezing temperatures.

"This time, Russia’s mass missile attack is deliberately targeting residential areas, not even our energy infrastructure," Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said Saturday.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said two schools were damaged in the latest attacks, including a kindergarten.

In Kherson, at least one person was killed amid shelling Saturday night that also blew out the windows in a children's hospital, deputy presidential chief of staff Kyrylo Tymoshenko said. One woman also died in a rocket attack in the eastern town of Khmelnytskyi, the city’s mayor said.

Instead of fireworks, some Ukrainians said they watched sparks light up the sky as Ukrainian forces defended against Russian attacks.

“Of course it was hard to celebrate fully because we understand that our soldiers can’t be with their family,” Kyiv resident Evheniya Shulzhenko said.

'UKRAINE IS A CRIME SCENE': Evidence of Russian crimes mounts as war in Ukraine drags on

KYIV, UKRAINE - JANUARY 01: A member of the security forces stands near a destroyed building that was struck by a Russian missile on New Years Day on January 01, 2023 in Kyiv, Ukraine. As the Russian invasion approaches its one-year anniversary and with little let-up in fighting, the Ukrainian economy continues to suffer. Ukraine's economy is projected to shrink by about 40 percent this year as the country becomes increasingly dependent on Western aid. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 775919620 ORIG FILE ID: 1453620984
KYIV, UKRAINE - JANUARY 01: A member of the security forces stands near a destroyed building that was struck by a Russian missile on New Years Day on January 01, 2023 in Kyiv, Ukraine. As the Russian invasion approaches its one-year anniversary and with little let-up in fighting, the Ukrainian economy continues to suffer. Ukraine's economy is projected to shrink by about 40 percent this year as the country becomes increasingly dependent on Western aid. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 775919620 ORIG FILE ID: 1453620984

Other developments:

►Russia launched 20 cruise missiles over Ukraine on Saturday afternoon, of which Ukrainian forces shot down 12, according to Ukrainian military chief Gen. Valerii Zaluzhnyi.

►At least two people were killed near the northeastern city of Kharkiv, and at least seven were wounded across the country Thursday in an assault on Ukrainian power and water infrastructure, according to preliminary assessments.

Zelenskyy gives New Year's Eve address, says Ukraine will not forgive

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy vowed never to forgive Russia for its onslaught in a speech Saturday, shortly after a barrage of missiles were launched over Ukraine.

Zelenskyy said Russian President Vladimir Putin is “hiding behind the military, behind missiles, behind the walls of his residences and palaces.”

"No one in the world will forgive you for this. Ukraine will not forgive," Zelenskyy said, addressing Russians in their own language.

In his New Year's Eve address, Zelenskyy recapped what he called the "Year of Ukraine," which he said started on Feb. 24, 2022, with the sounds of the first explosions as Russia invaded.

He said his wish for Ukrainians in 2023 is victory, and a "year of return" — to their homes for those who have fled and to normalcy for the country.

MORE: Russians escaping Putin's war on Ukraine find a new home – and a moral dilemma

'Let us not lose hope': Pope Francis calls for peace

Pope Francis, who has repeatedly decried the war in Ukraine and its devastation, recalled those who are victims of war as he presided over a New Year's Day Mass in St. Peter's Basilica, a day after Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI died.

“At the beginning of this year, we need hope, just as the Earth needs rain,” Francis said in his homily.

While addressing the faithful in St. Peter's Square, the pope cited the “intolerable” war in Ukraine, which began more than 10 months ago, and conflicts elsewhere other places in the world.

Yet, Francis said, “let us not lose hope” that peace will prevail.

“In the entire world, in all peoples, a cry is rising, ‘No to war, no to re-armament,’ but (may) the resources go to development, health, food, education, work."

Contributing: The Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Russia launches rockets on New Year's: Ukraine officials

Latest Stories

  • Ukraine faces grim start to 2023 after fresh Russian attacks

    Ukrainians woke up to a grim 2023 Sunday, reeling from more sirens and fresh missile attacks as the death toll from Russia’s massive New Year's Eve assault across the country climbed to at least three. Shortly after midnight, air raid alerts had sounded in the capital, followed by a barrage of missiles that interrupted Ukrainians' small celebrations at home. Ukrainian officials say Russia is now deliberately targeting civilians, seeking to create a climate of fear and destroy morale.

  • Germany's finance minister sees 2023 inflation at 7%

    Germany's finance minister expects inflation in Europe's biggest economy to drop to 7% this year and to continue falling in 2024 and beyond, but believes high energy prices will become the new normal. Pushed by spiking energy prices following Russia's invasion of Ukraine and falling Russian energy exports, Germany's year-on-year inflation has slowed slightly in November to 11.3% from a high of 11.6% the month prior. Lindner said Germany needs an "unbiased" energy policy in order to keep industry ticking, adding that domestic gas and oil fracking and nuclear energy should be considered in the energy sources mix along with renewables.

  • Croatia becomes a fully integrated member of the EU

    Croatia becomes a fully integrated member of the EU

  • Santa Cruz County Issues Evacuation Orders as San Lorenzo River Floods

    Evacuation orders were in place in areas of Santa Cruz County, California, on December 31 as rising levels of the San Lorenzo River prompted a flood warning.Hundreds of residents in Felton Grove and Paradise Park were asked to move to higher ground by local officials.By Saturday evening, Santa Cruz County officials stated that the San Lorenzo River had “crested,” with the flooding “receding,” though the evacuation order remained in place until further notice.Santa Cruz photojournalist Alekz Londos captured footage on December 31 along a flooded Felton Grove street. Credit: Alekz Londos via Storyful

  • Some QAnon believers are enraged by Trump's 2024 announcement and have started ignoring 'Q drops.' But experts say the movement is as fervent as ever.

    QAnon was split by Trump's 2024 announcement, with many followers believing it betrayed their deeply-held, baseless fantasies about election fraud.

  • Trump's returns show he paid little in taxes while president

    Former President Donald Trump's tax returns are now public and show years of business losses.

  • Packers WR Allen Lazard fined $10K after counting to 3 for each Miami defender he toppled with one block

    The NFL, where taunting does not come cheap.

  • Irving and Durant lead Nets past Hornets for 11th win a row

    CHARLOTTE. N.C. (AP) — Kyrie Irving scored 18 of his 28 points in the first half, Kevin Durant added 23 points and the Brooklyn Nets ran their winning streak to 11, beating the Charlotte Hornets 123-106 on Saturday night. Brooklyn never trailed and led by 10 points in the first quarter, 15 in the second, 18 in the third and 22 in the fourth to improve to 24-12. Royce O’Neale and Nic Claxton added 14 points apiece for Brooklyn, Yuta Watanabe had 11 and T.J. Warren 10. LaMelo Bal had 23 points, se

  • Splitting up Matthews and Marner has worked a treat for Maple Leafs

    Pairing Auston Matthews with William Nylander and putting them on a line with Michael Bunting has created an offensive juggernaut for the Leafs, something that would have been unimaginable when Matthews was producing magic alongside Mitch Marner.

  • Montreal-area teen punches her way to boxing success

    Two years ago, Talia Birch hadn't set foot in a boxing ring. She decided to lace up the gloves as a way to stay in shape during the pandemic. Now, she has collected a series of accolades, is undefeated after five fights, and is on her way to the Canada Games in Prince Edward Island in February. The 17-year-old said she wants to ride her boxing success as far as it will take her. "I know it's just the beginning," she said during an interview on Friday at her home boxing gym, Club de Boxe G1, in V

  • Weegar gives Flames big lift in 3-2 win over Canucks

    CALGARY — Defenceman Mackenzie Weegar notched his first goal as a Flame and added an assist Saturday night to lead Calgary to a 3-2 win over the Vancouver Canucks. Elias Lindholm and Blake Coleman also scored for Calgary (18-13-7), which has points in 12 of its last 15 (8-3-4) games. Sheldon Dries and Elias Pettersson replied for Vancouver (16-17-3), which has dropped two straight on the road after winning seven in a row in opposition rinks. Getting the start for the Flames, Jacob Markstrom made

  • Questions for Maple Leafs as Morgan Rielly returns to lineup

    Morgan Rielly is moving closer to returning to the ice for the first time since injuring his knee in a game against the New York Islanders on Nov. 21 but Sheldon Keefe must decide how to deploy his first choice defenceman on the power play and the penalty kill.

  • CF Montreal signs defender George Campbell to three-year contract

    MONTREAL — CF Montreal signed defender George Campbell to a three-year contract on Friday. The deal includes an option year for the 2026 season, the Major League Soccer club said in a release. The 21-year-old centre back was acquired by CF Montreal on Dec. 13 from Atlanta United FC. Campbell played in 36 regular-season games over three seasons with Atlanta. He has also made two appearances for the American U20 national team. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 30, 2022. Th

  • Ovechkin nets hat trick, Capitals crush Canadiens 9-2

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin scored almost at will against the Montreal Canadiens and moved a few steps closer to Wayne Gretzky's NHL goal record. Ovechkin recorded his 30th career hat trick to speed up his pursuit of Gretkzy's mark, Charlie Lindgren made 31 saves against his first NHL team and the Washington Capitals skated circles around Montreal on the way to a 9-2 rout Saturday. Asked if he enjoys facing the Canadiens after reaching 37 goals in 53 games against them, Ovechkin replied, "No

  • Connor McDavid shines as Oilers pound Kraken 7-2

    SEATTLE (AP) — Connor McDavid had a goal and four assists, and the Edmonton Oilers beat the Seattle Kraken 7-2 on Friday night. Zach Hyman and Klim Kostin each scored twice as Edmonton won for the third time in four games. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins had four assists, and Darnell Nurse finished with a goal and an assist. McDavid extended his point streak to 17 games, matching his career best. He has 16 goals and 21 assists during the stretch. Brandon Tanev and Daniel Sprong scored for Seattle in its thi

  • Rangers relegate No. 1 pick Alexis Lafrenière to the press box

    The Rangers are benching the first overall pick in 2020 for a crucial game against the Lightning as Lafrenière's NHL struggles trudge on.

  • Filip Forsberg racks up 3 points, Predators rout Ducks 6-1

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Filip Forsberg had a goal and two assists in his 600th career game, and Colton Sissons added a goal and an assist in the Nashville Predators' 6-1 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Friday. Yakov Trenin, Thomas Novak, Roman Josi and Nino Niederreiter also scored in the Predators' third win in 11 games. Juuse Saros made 26 saves as Nashville opened a quick two-game West Coast road trip by snapping a two-game skid. “We're almost halfway through the season, and I don't think we

  • Nyquist scores twice, Columbus beats Chicago to snap skid

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Gustav Nyquist scored two short-handed goals, Joonas Korpisalo made 26 saves and the Columbus Blue Jackets ended a seven-game losing streak with a 4-1 win over the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday. Emil Bemstrom and Kirill Marchenko scored for the Blue Jackets. Johnny Gaudreau had two assists for his 13th assist in December, tying a franchise record set by Artemi Panarin in 2017. Andreas Athanasiou scored and Alex Stalock made 34 saves for the Blackhawks, who have one win in

  • Hellebuyck props up Jets in 2-1 win over Oilers

    EDMONTON — Neal Pionk and Kyle Connor each had a goal and an assist as the Winnipeg Jets pushed past the Edmonton Oilers 2-1 on Saturday night. Connor Hellebuyck had 31 saves for the Jets (23-13-1) who have won two in a row. Klim Kostin replied for the Oilers (20-16-2) who had a two-game winning streak halted and have lost four straight at home. Edmonton controlled most of the early action, but it was Winnipeg that struck first with a power-play goal with 4:16 remaining in the opening period as

  • Ovechkin nets hat trick, Capitals crush Canadiens 9-2

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin scored almost at will against the Montreal Canadiens and moved a few steps closer to Wayne Gretzky's NHL goal record. Ovechkin recorded his 30th career hat trick to speed up his pursuit of Gretkzy's mark, Charlie Lindgren made 31 saves against his first NHL team and the Washington Capitals skated circles around Montreal on the way to a 9-2 rout Saturday. Asked if he enjoys facing the Canadiens after reaching 37 goals in 53 games against them, Ovechkin replied, "No