Ukraine reports record daily rise in coronavirus cases

KYIV (Reuters) - Ukraine registered a record 2,481 cases of the new coronavirus in the past 24 hours, officials said on Saturday, up from 2,438 in the previous day.

The increase comes after Ukraine this week imposed a temporary ban on most foreigners from entering the country until Sept. 28 and extended lockdown measures until the end of October to contain a recent spike in cases.

The country has so far reported a total of 116,987 infections and 2,492 deaths from the virus.





