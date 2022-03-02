Ukraine Receives Over $7M in Crypto Donations After Airdrop Announcement

Ukraine received over $7 million in crypto donations after the country announced that an airdrop is inbound, according to on-chain data.

Ukraine received $1.1 million in ether, $6 million in DOT, and other cryptos, after the announcement on Wednesday. This would take the country's total crypto donations to over $40 million.

Before the airdrop over $33 million in crypto had been donated to Ukraine’s war efforts.

An airdrop involves sending free tokens as an incentive for an action. Usually project creators airdrop tokens as a way of building adoption.

It’s not yet known what Ukraine's airdrop would entail. Ukraine has said that any Russian soldier that surrenders would get a payment of approximately $48,000, and crypto could play a role in this.

Tax authorities in Ukraine have said that captured Russian equipment such as tanks do not need to be declared as taxable income as “combat trophies…were acquired not as a result of the conclusion of any type of transaction.”