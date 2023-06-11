Ukraine claims first counter-offensive gains

Ukraine - ANATOLII STEPANOV/AFP/Getty Images

Ukraine says it captured two villages from the Russians on Sunday, in the first reported gains of its counter-offensive.

“In the south, there is an advance in two directions from 300 to 1500 meters. The settlements of Blahodatne and Makarivka were deoccupied,” said Hanna Malyar, Ukraine’s deputy defence minister.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

She added that gains had also been made in the eastern Donbas region.

Russian military bloggers confirmed the Ukrainian advance and said the Russian army’s attempts to counter-attack had failed.

“On the Donetsk section of the frontline, Russia’s military with artillery support conducted assault operations in Marinka and also tried to counterattack towards the north,” said the WarGonzo Telegram channel. “No success.”

Ukrainian soldiers during an operation that claims to have liberated Blahodatne, in the Donetsk Region, on June 11 - 68TH SEPARATE HUNTING BRIGADE 'OLEKSY DOVBUSHA'/Reuters

The villages lie directly south of Velyka Novosilka, where the Ukrainians launched the first attacks of their counter-offensives a week ago.

They are also attacking in at least two other sectors of the southern front in an apparent bid to cut the land bridge between Russia and Crimea.

Progress has been difficult to report, partly because the Ukrainian military is refusing to offer updates citing operational security.

Russian military bloggers confirmed on Sunday that Russian soldiers had “retreated to previously prepared positions” around the front line villages mentioned by Ms Malyar.

There were also reports of Ukrainian partisans disabling railway lines used by the Russian army to move equipment and supplies.

Near simultaneous explosions were reported on railway lines in Crimea’s Kirovsky district and at Yakymivka in Zaporizhzhia region on Sunday.

Ukrainian commanders had been forced to wait for improved weather before they could order their counter-offensive and deploy their large Western tanks.

Russian officials had gleefully reported on Sunday morning that rain had turned the ground in southern Ukraine into mud.

“It’s been pouring for three hours now,” said Vladimir Rogoz, a pro-Kremlin official in occupied Meltipol.

“Even with a little rain the Zaporizhzhiya black earth and rugged terrain turn not just to slush and mud but into an insurmountable natural barrier.”

Rob Lee, a defence analyst at the US-based Foreign Policy Research Institute, said that fighting was continuing along the front line despite the rain and that Russian forces were retreating.

Russian news agencies also reported further alleged Ukrainian drone attacks inside Russia.

The Russian defence ministry said that its Priazovye reconnaissance ship had been forced to fight off a swarm of boat drones 200 miles south-east of its base in Crimea on the southern fringe of the Black Sea.

“There were no casualties. The ship received no damage,” it said.

A Russian convoy was targeted by Ukrainian artillery in the Zaporizhzhia region, according to a video posted on June 10

Ukraine has stepped up maritime and aerial drone attacks this year as its reach and confidence have grown.

Although it has rarely claimed responsibility for such attacks, suspected Ukrainian drones have hit Moscow over the past month and have peppered oil infrastructure in central Russia.

Pro-Ukrianian Russians also attacked a town in southern Russia last week.

Reports from the Russian town of Shebekino have said that almost all of its 45,000 residents have fled.

Most are living in temporary accommodation in the city of Belgorod, but they have complained of poor conditions and official incompetence for failing to organise an effective evacuation.

Story continues

Meanwhile, a fresh row appeared to break out on Sunday between the Russian military and the Wagner mercenary unit.

Yevgeny Prigozhin, the Wagner chief, accused the defence ministry of trying to subvert it by ordering all “volunteer units” fighting for Russia to come under its command.

“The Wagner PMC will not sign any contracts with Shoigu,” he said, referring to Sergei Shoigu, the Russian defence minister.

Most of Wagner’s mercenaries have withdrawn from battlefields in Ukraine’s eastern Donbas region since Mr Prigozhin claimed victory in May after an eight-month siege of Bakhmut.

He has regularly accused the Russian military of trying to undermine Wagner.

Russia and Ukraine separately announced a prisoner swap involving nearly 100 prisoners from each side.

The Kremlin’s defence ministry said 94 Russians in Ukrainian captivity had been released after negotiations and would be taken to a medical institution to be examined.

Andriy Yermak, the head of Ukraine’s presidential administration, said 95 Ukrainian service members had been returned, including some wounded.