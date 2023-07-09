Ukraine in push to reclaim Bakhmut

A Ukrainian soldier fires a D-30 cannon towards the Russian front line, near Bakhmut, Donetsk region - LIBKOS/AP

Ukrainian forces have pushed back Russian units around Bakhmut less than two months after Wagner mercenaries claimed it as a rare battlefield victory for the Kremlin.

The destroyed town in Ukraine’s eastern Donbas region has once again become the focus of fighting after the Ukrainian counter-offensive met stiff resistance in other sections of the frontline.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskyi, commander of Ukraine’s ground forces, said that his forces around Bakhmut were “making progress”.

“The defence forces continue to advance and the enemy is trapped in places,” he wrote on the Telegram social media messaging system alongside a video of what he said was a sniper shooting at Russian soldiers. “From 1,200m, he kills the enemy with one shot.”

A Ukrainian serviceman Dmytro speaks by radio to his team before firing on Russian positions in Bakhmut - Evgeniy Maloletka/AP

Ukrainian officials have said their counter-offensive has met stiffer-than-expected Russian resistance.

After taking a handful of villages on the border of Zaporzhzhzia and Donetsk regions, Ukraine has reverted to missile strikes to soften up Russia’s supply lines.

Lawrence Freedman, emeritus professor of war studies at King’s College London, said that Ukraine’s lack of superior air power meant that its ground forces had been exposed. Ukraine’s armies were now fighting for control of the strategically important village of Klishchiivka on the southern fringe of Bakhmut, he added.

“If Ukraine can take and hold the high ground overlooking the city the position of the occupiers would become increasingly uncomfortable,” Mr Freedman said.

Bakhmut, a town of 70,000 people, was destroyed during a nine-month siege by Wagner forces.

Ukraine has been using heavy shelling to progress around Bakhmut - Evgeniy Maloletka/AP

Some well-connected Russian military bloggers have said that Russian forces defending the town’s flanks had broken and retreated but others have reported that Russian resistance was holding up and fighting was fierce.

“Over and over again, Ukrainian forces try to attack the village but they have not been able to take the key heights” Rybar told its 1.2 million subscribers of the battle for Klishchiivka.

The British Ministry of Defence said that one reason that fighting was so fierce around Bakhmut was that it was “politically unacceptable” for Russia’s military to retreat from Bakhmut after Wagner’s conquest of it in May.

Even so, it said that Ukraine was taking ground around the town.

“Russian defenders are highly likely struggling with poor morale, a mix of disparate units and a limited ability to find and strike Ukrainian artillery,” said the British Ministry of Defence.