Ukraine President Zelenskiy congratulates Turkey's Erdogan on election win

May 29 (Reuters) - Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy congratulated on Sunday Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on winning a presidential election runoff and said he counted on firming "the strategic partnership" between the two countries.

"We count on the further strengthening of the strategic partnership for the benefit of our countries, as well as the strengthening of cooperation for the security and stability of Europe," Zelenskiy said on his Twitter account.

(Reporting by Lidia Kelly and Ron Popeski; Writing by Lidia Kelly in Melbourne; editing by Deepa Babington)