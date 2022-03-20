Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky Combines All National TV Channels To Combat Alleged ‘Misinformation’
In an address to his nation delivered Sunday, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky announced an order “combining all national TV channels, the program content of which consists mainly of information and/or information-analytical programs, [into] a single information platform of strategic communication” to be called “United News.”
The move means the end, at least temporarily, of privately owned Ukranian media outlets in that country. Zelensky claimed the measure is needed to combat allleged Russian misinformation and “tell the truth about the war.”
Along with the media consolidation, he banned “any activity” by 11 political parties
The emergency actions were taken under rules for martial law. Zelensky claimed he was trying to institute a “unified information policy.”
