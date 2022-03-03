Ukraine has persevered through Hitler and Stalin. It will prevail over Putin, too

Putin will not defeat Ukraine





In the early 1900s, my grandparents, Ukrainian Jews, left their homes to travel to America. My grandmother was 15; my grandfather was 21. Their families had survived decades of Cossack and czarist attacks on their tiny villages. In 1940, the Nazis murdered their families and razed their villages.

Stalin starved the Ukraine people into submission. At long last, in 1991 came independence. Russian President Vladimir Putin later succeeded in installing a Russia-friendly government, but the people of Ukraine rioted and threw it out, electing a Ukrainian nationalist.

Putin and his cohorts are now trying to destroy the will of the Ukrainian people. They might succeed in the short run, but the determination of those like my grandparents will ultimately win out. Putin is destroying the Russian people’s desire for peace and prosperity. They will also win out one day.

- Rick Weintraub, Mansfield

US military must take to the air

President Joe Biden has said there will be no ground troops in the Ukraine conflict. Excellent idea. How about an air squadron to eliminate the 3-mile-long Russian convoys entering Ukraine? Are we supposed to sit by and do nothing as NATO, the United Nations and Ukraine’s other allies have done?

- Jim Sanderson, Fort Worth

Just so unfair to Donald Trump

Will our mainstream media ever grow weary of editorializing simple historical events? The Feb. 27 “On This Date” feature from The Associated Press says that five years ago, “President Donald Trump proposed a huge $54 billion surge in U.S. military spending for new aircraft, ships and fighters in his first federal budget while slashing big chunks from domestic programs and foreign aid to make the government ‘do more with less.’”

This reads like a hit piece against Trump from a political opponent or an angry enemy. This style of writing about “history” lacks any resemblance to objectivity.

- George Sullivan, North Richland Hills

Put MLB folly into perspective

Ukraine is facing an existential crisis, while Major League Baseball players and owners cannot reach an agreement on money, and opening day is canceled. (March 2, 1B, “MLB cancels opening day, sides fail to reach lockout deal”)

Oh, please!

- Bill Hodges, Colleyville

Bias delivered with a smile





Nicole Russell used her Feb. 27 column “Paxton, Abbott overreach on trans kids, health. But here’s why the underlying concern is real” (5C) to chastise Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and Gov. Greg Abbott for making the rest of the LGBT-haters look bad.

She wants to treat trans kids like they don’t exist, but she wants to look benevolent while she’s doing it.

- Dennis Novak, Fort Worth

She gets right to the point

Kudos to the Star-Telegram for giving Nicole Russell space for her common sense, straight-to-the-point and explicit writing. Her Saturday article pulled no punches when pointing out problems with the way the Fort Worth school board handles concerns from parents. (6A, “Parents wait until midnight to lambaste Fort Worth ISD board on critical race theory”) It is refreshing to read a local viewpoint rather than drivel from The Washington Post. I appreciate that Russell did not shy away from directly quoting lawyer Warren Norred. I watch for her bylines and have yet to be disappointed.

- Daniel V. Lee, Aledo