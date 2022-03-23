Ukraine orphans en route to Scotland after arriving in UK

Katharine Hay, PA Scotland reporter
·1 min read

A group of 52 children from orphanages in Dnipro, Ukraine, have arrived safely in London before heading to their temporary home in Scotland.

The children, aged between one and 18, and their carers were supposed to leave Poland on Monday but were held up after key paperwork was not provided in time.

The flight finally touched down in Heathrow on Wednesday evening and the group are en route to Callander in Stirling, where accommodation has been arranged for them.

The charity Dnipro Kids, formed by supporters of Edinburgh’s Hibernian FC, enabled many of the children to flee Ukraine for Poland.

Robert Brown from the charity said it and Stirling Council were “committed to giving the children a wonderful time so that they can escape the trauma of what they’ve been through, and we can turn their experience into an adventure they’ll remember for the rest of their lives”.

The youngsters are expected to spend a number of weeks in the Callander area before moving to Edinburgh.

SNP MP Ian Blackford said: “The flight from Warsaw to London, before onward transfer to Scotland, with the 52 orphans from Dnipro, is in the air.

“Well done to Dnipro Kids and all those who have made this happen.”

