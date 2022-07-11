Putin expands fast-track Russian citizenship to all Ukraine

·4 min read

KHARKIV, Ukraine (AP) — As Russian missiles struck a key Ukrainian city, Russian President Vladimir Putin expanded a fast-track procedure for obtaining Russian citizenship to all Ukrainians on Monday, another effort to strengthen Moscow's influence over war-torn Ukraine.

Until recently, only residents of Ukraine's separatist eastern Donetsk and Luhansk regions, as well as residents of the southern Zaporizhzhia and the Kherson regions, large parts of which are now under Russian control, were eligible to apply for the simplified passport procedure.

Ukrainian officials haven’t yet reacted to Putin’s announcement that he had signed a passport decree, which also applies for any stateless residents currently in Ukraine.

Between 2019, when the procedure was introduced for the residents of Donetsk and Luhansk, and this year, more than 720,000 people living in the rebel-held areas in the two regions — about 18% of the population – have received Russian passports.

In late May, three months after Russia invaded Ukraine, the fast-track procedure was also offered to residents of the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions.

The Russian passport move appears to be part of Putin’s political influence strategy, which has also involved introduction of the Russian ruble in occupied territory in Ukraine and could eventually result in the annexation of more Ukrainian territory into the Russian Federation. Russia already annexed Ukraine's Crimean Peninsula on the Black Sea in 2014.

The Russian president set the stage for such moves even before Russia's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine, writing an essay last summer claiming that Russians and Ukrainians are one people and attempting to diminish the legitimacy of Ukraine as an independent nation. Reports have surfaced of Russian authorities confiscating Ukrainian passports from some citizens.

The passport announcement came hours after Russian shelling of Ukraine's second-largest city on Monday killed at least six people and injured 31, prosecutors and local officials said. Russian troops launched three missile strikes on Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, in an attack one official described as “absolute terrorism.”

Russia's Defense Ministry said the attacks struck at the points of deployment for Ukraine's “nationalist battalions." Kharkiv regional Gov. Oleh Syniehubov said on Telegram that the shelling came from multiple rocket launchers, and those wounded and hospitalized included children aged 4 and 16.

“Only civilian structures — a shopping center and houses of peaceful Kharkiv residents — came under the fire of the Russians. Several shells hit the yards of private houses. Garages and cars were also destroyed. Several fires broke out,” Syniehubov wrote.

Earlier, he said one missile destroyed a school, another hit a residential building, while the third landed near warehouse facilities.

“All (three were launched) exclusively on civilian objects. This is absolute terrorism!” Syniehubov said.

Kharkiv resident Alexander Peresolin said the attacks came without warning, with a blast so fierce he lost consciousness. Neighbors carried him to the basement, where he regained consciousness.

“I was sitting and talking to my wife,” he said. “I didn’t understand what happened."

The strikes came two days after a Russian rocket attack struck apartment buildings in eastern Ukraine. The death toll in that attack on the town of Chasiv Yar rose to 30 on Monday. Nine people have been rescued from the rubble but more are still believed trapped, emergency officials said.

The attack late Saturday destroyed three buildings in a residential quarter used mostly by people who work in factories. Russia's Defense Ministry insisted Monday that the Chasiv Yar target “was a Ukrainian territorial defense brigade, and that “more than 300 nationalists" were killed. The town is also the hometown of Ukraine's president.

Russian attacks continued in eastern Ukraine, with Luhansk regional Gov. Serhiy Haidai saying Monday that Russian forces carried out five missile strikes and four rounds of shelling, hitting settlements on the border with the Donetsk region.

The Luhansk and Donetsk regions make up Ukraine’s eastern industrial heartland known as the Donbas, where separatist rebels have fought Ukrainian forces since 2014. Earlier this month, Russia captured the last major stronghold of Ukrainian resistance in Luhansk, the city of Lysychansk.

Also Monday:

__ The main Russian natural gas pipeline to Germany began a 10-day closure for maintenance, heightening European fears that Moscow may not turn the flow back on after its completion. The Nord Stream 1 pipeline runs under the Baltic Sea from Russia to Germany and is the latter’s main source of Russian gas. Gas is usually sent onward to other countries as well. It is scheduled to be out of action until July 21. German officials are suspicious about Russia’s intentions, particularly after Russia’s giant energy firm Gazprom last month reduced the gas flow through Nord Stream 1 by 60%.

— Western nations pledged more support and military supplies to Ukraine. In Kyiv, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that his country would supply shells and self-propelled howitzers. Rutte also pledged financial support for Ukrainian teachers, doctors and retirees. Zelenskyy said he spoke with Rutte about the Netherlands’ potential role in the reconstruction of Ukraine.

___

Jovana Gec in Belgrade, Serbia, contributed to this report.

___

Follow the AP’s coverage of the war at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Mstyslav Chernov, The Associated Press

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Paul Ryan compared Trump's DC hotel during his time in the White House to 'the Star Wars bar scene'

    The Trump Organization recently sold its rights to the building that used to house the Trump International Hotel.

  • Monty Norman, composer of the James Bond theme, dies at 94

    LONDON (AP) — Monty Norman, a British composer who wrote the theme tune for the James Bond films, has died. He was 94. A statement posted Monday on Norman’s official website said: “It is with sadness we share the news that Monty Norman died on 11th July 2022 after a short illness.” Born Monty Noserovitch to Jewish parents in the East End of London in 1928, Norman got his first guitar when he was 16. He performed with big bands and in a variety double act with comedian Benny Hill before writing s

  • OECD sees global corporate tax overhaul on course for 2024

    The biggest overhaul of cross-border tax rules in a generation is now on course to take effect in 2024, the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development said on Monday in an update on the project for G20 finance ministers. The shake-up, which has been shepherded by the OECD and which nearly 140 countries agreed to last year, aims to take better account of the emergence of big digital companies, such as Apple and Amazon that can book profits in low-tax countries. Both pillars were originally due to be implemented next year, although that was always seen as highly ambitious given the difficulty of agreeing complex changes to many countries' tax laws.

  • Ukrainian artillery outnumbered eight to one by Russia- foreign legion

    Ukraine's heavy artillery is outnumbered roughly eight to one by Russian guns, putting Ukraine at a significant disadvantage, a spokesman for Ukraine's International Legion said on Monday. Damien Magrou, spokesman for the unit comprising foreign nationals, told a briefing in Kyiv that more arms from Ukraine's Western partners were needed to close the gap. "We're entering a phase of the war where our disadvantage to the Russian forces in terms of heavy weaponry and artillery is very much being felt," Magrou said.

  • UK PM Hopefuls Tout Billions in Tax Cuts: Who’s Promising What?

    (Bloomberg) -- Candidates to succeed Boris Johnson as UK prime minister are lining up billions of pounds of tax cuts to lure support from Conservative Party members who will select the winner in the coming weeks.Most Read from BloombergElon’s OutTrump Lashes Out at Elon Musk and ‘Rotten’ Twitter DealPutin’s New Weapon of Mass Disruption: Kazakh OilTwitter Assembles Legal Team to Sue Musk Over Dropped TakeoverWho Shot Shinzo Abe and Why? Everything We Know So FarAfter Johnson lifted the overall t

  • Latvia president calls for defence spending boost, compulsory military service for all

    Latvia may have to increase it defence spending and introduce compulsory military service for its citizens regardless of their gender to contain any possible security risks arising from Russia, President Egils Levits told Reuters. NATO and European Union member Latvia plans to gradually raise its defence budget to 2.5% of gross domestic product by 2025 from around 2% now, as it boosts security after its neighbour Russia sent troops into Ukraine in late February. Levits, 67, said on Monday that the existing spending plans covered the building of more military bases to accommodate more troops from NATO allies - an increase agreed at the NATO summit in Madrid last month - but that Latvia, a former Soviet nation like Ukraine, may need to spend more.

  • Putin extends fast-track Russian citizenship to all Ukraine as attacks hit Kharkiv

    Russian assaults on Ukraine's second-largest city, Kharkiv, kill at least three people and injure scores more, including children, official says.

  • Brazil says it is close to a deal to buy cheap Russian fuel as the Ukraine war sends energy prices spiraling worldwide

    As the EU and US blocked Russian oil imports, countries like China and India have been snapping up cheap Russian energy.

  • Stocks get back to falling on Wall Street ahead of busy week

    NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street is back to falling on Monday, ahead of a busy week with updates scheduled for how bad inflation is and how corporate profits are handling it. The S&P 500 was 0.7% lower in the first trading following a rare winning week for the index. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 18 points, or 0.1%, at 31,320, as of 1:10 p.m. Eastern time, and the Nasdaq composite was 1.6% lower. Stocks of smaller companies were slumping more than the rest of the market, with the Russell

  • Russia may be building a giant laser to shoot down satellites, report says

    Project ‘Kalina’ is built for ‘electro-optical warfare’ and could fire laser beams at satellites

  • More than strong words for Rogers needed from Feds, says competition expert

    TORONTO — A competition expert says Science, Innovation and Industry Minister François-Philippe Champagne has to do more than offer strong words to Rogers Communications Inc.'s chief executive when they meet today following last week's massive network outage. University of Ottawa professor Jennifer Quaid says punishing the telecom giant isn't necessarily the right approach, but that the suggestion of more government and regulatory oversight and intervention might make Rogers "sit up straight." S

  • Canadian payments system Interac says adding backup network supplier after Rogers outage

    Canadian online payments service Interac said on Monday it was adding another network provider to its system after an outage at Rogers Communications last week left millions of Canadians locked out of online payments. "We are adding a supplier (besides Rogers) to strengthen our existing network redundancy so Canadians can continue to rely on Interac daily," Interac told Reuters in a statement. Interac, which operates an email money transfer service used by several Canadian banks, did not say which network provider it was going to use as a back-up to Rogers.

  • UN: Russia and Ukraine are to blame for nursing home attack

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Two weeks after Russia invaded Ukraine in February, Russian forces assaulted a nursing home in the eastern region of Luhansk. Dozens of elderly and disabled patients, many of them bedridden, were trapped inside without water or electricity. The March 11 assault set off a fire that spread throughout the facility, suffocating people who couldn’t move. A small number of patients and staff escaped and fled into a nearby forest, finally getting assistance after walking for 5 kilomet

  • Some French companies, including one of the world's largest tire manufacturers, are converting their gas boilers to run on oil in case Russia cuts off their supply

    A French minister said on Sunday that Putin is "likely" to end the supply of natural gas to Europe entirely.

  • US Special Operations Command's biggest exercise ever in Europe sends 'a strategic message' amid rising tension with Russia

    More than 3,300 special operators from 30 countries took part in Trojan Footprint 22 in May, double the amount in last year's version of the exercise.

  • Former New Mexico Gov. Bill Richardson Going to Russia to Help Effort to Free Brittney Griner: Report

    The former governor reportedly plans to travel to Moscow "in the next couple of weeks"

  • 12-year-old accidentally shot by teen brother in Detroit; 2nd shooting involving kids on Sunday

    Detroit police say a 12-year-old was accidentally shot by his brother in the second shooting involving a child on Sunday afternoon. According to police, two brothers –&nbsp;ages 12 and 14 –&nbsp;were pushing a go-kart down the sidewalk and there was an Uzi-style gun inside of the go-kart.

  • Cruises cut prices, Prince George appears at Wimbledon, Starbucks pulls chicken sandwich

    Yahoo Finance anchors discuss three other notable news stories.

  • No fries till autumn at some of McDonald's Russian successor restaurants

    Excitement was on the menu when former McDonald's restaurants reopened in Russia last month under new management and branding, but the successor to the golden-arched throne has a problem: a shortage of French fries. McDonald's quit Russia after a Western backlash against Moscow's military campaign in Ukraine, which included a barrage of economic sanctions, and sold all the restaurants it owned to a local licensee in May. The new ownership, however, now faces problems securing supplies of potatoes, blaming a poor harvest in Russia and difficulty in importing potatoes due to supply chain disruptions.

  • Here’s How Putin Is Squeezing Europe by the Balls

    Contributor#8523328The spigot on Europe’s largest gas pipeline funneling Russian gas into the bloc closed at 6 a.m. Monday for a ten-day maintenance, and almost no one believes it will be turned back on as scheduled.Repairs on the Nord Stream 1 pipeline—which carries 55 billion cubic meters of gas each year from Russia across the Baltic Sea into Germany—are expected to give the Kremlin an opportunity to show just how reliant Europe is on Russian gas. An extended closure will undoubtedly also und