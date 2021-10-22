Ukraine offers to increase gas transit to Europe

Secretary of Ukraine's National Security and Defence Council Danilov gives an interview in Kyiv

KYIV (Reuters) - Ukraine is ready to increase its gas transit to Europe by 55 bcm and is also ready to meet a request to pump more gas to Moldova to plug shortfalls there, Oleksiy Danilov, secretary of the security and defence council, told a briefing on Friday.

Danilov did not clarify how Ukraine might increase its gas transit or where the gas would come from, but said the government had been ordered to prepare such an offer to European countries. Kyiv has bitterly opposed Russia's new Nord Stream 2 pipeline, which bypasses Ukraine as a transit route.

"Today we have a contract with Russia for 40 billion cubic meters of gas, but today we can additionally offer our European friends an additional volume of 55 billion cubic meters of gas. This decision was made today," Danilov said.

