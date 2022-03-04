Ukraine nuclear plant, Oath Keepers hearing, Beijing Winter Paralympics: 5 things to know Friday

Editors
·4 min read

Russia attacks Ukraine nuclear plant, sparking fears of disaster

Fears of an unprecedented nuclear disaster in Ukraine spread rapidly Friday when part of Europe’s largest nuclear plant caught on fire as Russian forces shelled the area. Ukrainian authorities later said the fire had been extinguished. Amid a stream of confusing, alarming and at times conflicting information about the incident, the International Atomic Energy Agency soon said the "serious situation" had not affected essential equipment at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant and that there had been no change in radiation levels. That didn't stop Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy from giving an emotional plea in a video address. "If there is an explosion – that’s the end for everyone. The end for Europe. The evacuation of Europe," he said. The fire renewed fears of another emergency like the 1986 Chernobyl accident, the world’s worst nuclear disaster, which happened about 110 kilometers north of Kyiv.

Oath Keepers court hearing scheduled after first guilty plea

Another court hearing in the criminal case involving Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes is scheduled to take place on Friday. The hearing comes days after Joshua James, a co-defendant, plead guilty to charges of seditious conspiracy and obstruction related to the U.S. Capitol riot. It marks the first person involved in the violent attack on the U.S. Capitol to be convicted of the rarely used charge. A guilty plea is potentially problematic for the 10 other co-defendants in the high-profile criminal case, who are accused of acting by force to prevent, hinder or delay laws related to the transfer of presidential power. As part of his plea, the 34-year-old James agreed to cooperate with law enforcement and prosecutors, including testifying before a grand jury and sitting for interviews.

Beijing Winter Paralympics kicks off

The 2022 Beijing Winter Paralympics will officially commence on Friday with the opening ceremony at the National Stadium, known as the Bird’s Nest. More than 40 U.S. athletes and two guides are expected to participate in the fanfare of the opening ceremony, which includes the Parade of Nations, where athletes and officials from participating countries march into the Bird's Nest with their country's flag. Coverage starts Friday at 6:30 a.m. ET on USA Network and Peacock TV. The Paralympic Games are set to begin amidst Russia's deadly invasion of Ukraine. The International Paralympic Committee announced the expulsion of Russian and Belarusian athletes on Thursday to "protect the Games from war," walking back a previous ruling that allowed Russian and Belarusians to compete as neutral athletes.

A Chinese booster will crash into far side of moon

A Chinese rocket that's been in space for seven years – not an American SpaceX Falcon 9 stage as previously reported – is expected to smash itself to pieces when it hits the far side of the moon on Friday. The leftover rocket has been tumbling haphazardly through space, experts believe, since China launched it nearly a decade ago. But Chinese officials are dubious it’s theirs. No matter whose it is, scientists expect it to crash at 5,800 mph, delivering a punch that will carve out a crater that could fit several semitractor-trailers. As far as the moon is concerned, there's really nothing to worry about. The booster won't hit any Lunar Heritage Sites where American spacecrafts have landed and it won't endanger orbiting satellites photographing the surface, the Chinese rover rolling through craters, or Laser Ranging Retroreflectors left by Apollo astronauts.

The NFL Scouting Combine continues 🏈

The second day of on-field drills at the NFL scouting combine begins Friday, with running backs, offensive linemen and special teams players showing off their skills in Indianapolis. NFL Network will televise six hours of live coverage beginning at 4 p.m. EST. Thursday brought the normal fare for the combine: Explosive performances, breakout players, and discussion of a quarterback's hand size (it happens every year, it seems).

Contributing: Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Ukraine, NFL Combine, Zaporizhzhia, Paralympics: 5 things to know Friday

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Ukraine conflict: Shares fall after nuclear plant attack

    Russia's invasion of Ukraine has sent shockwaves through the global financial and energy markets.

  • U.S. takes aim at Russian oligarchs in fresh sanctions

    The United States on Thursday imposed sanctions against Russian oligarchs as it targeted Russia's super-rich and others close to President Vladimir Putin, further ratcheting up financial pressure over Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine. The United States imposed full blocking sanctions on eight oligarchs and officials, including Russian tycoon Alisher Usmanov, taking aim at those who have amassed fortunes and political influence through their connections to Putin. "We want (Putin) to feel the squeeze, we want the people around him to feel the squeeze," White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki told reporters on Thursday.

  • Indonesian woman devotes her life to endangered gibbons

    STORY: Location: SUKABUMI, INDONESIAThis woman devotes her life to protecting endangered gibbonsTini Kasmawati has spent nearly eight years caring for the primatesShe is blind in one eye, and blurry in the other So instead of using her sight she relies on her other senseswalking through the forest listening for the animals' distinct songs(SOUNDBITE) (Bahasa Indonesia) CONSERVATIONIST AND SHOP OWNER, TINI KASMAWATI, SAYING:“It’s an honor that I’m able to do this. Not many people out there want to, nor can they do this. The people who are not blind might think this is not important, but I really hope that the gibbons will still be here, and the researchers are still able to study them and educate younger generations."Source: Conservation InternationalOnly about 4,000 silvery gibbons remain in the wildAbout 24 live in this area, according to a local conservation group(SOUNDBITE) (Bahasa Indonesia) CONSERVATIONIST AND SHOP OWNER, TINI KASMAWATI, SAYING:“God willing, as long as I can still walk, I will not stop until I have achieved what I have been dreaming of. Hopefully there will be others who can help me to continue my mission to take care of the gibbons. Or I can buy this land. That’s my dream, we can have dreams right? My dream is, at the very least, to be able to buy this land.”

  • Ukraine: Zelensky issues warning over nuclear plant

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has warned it will be the “end for Europe” if an explosion occurs due to Russian forces shelling the continent’s largest nuclear power plant.

  • Jason Momoa and Zoë Kravitz's Photos Together Through the Years

    Momoa entered Kravitz's life after dating and later marrying her mom, Lisa Bonet; though the couple recently split, Momoa still remains close to Kravitz, as well as her dad, musician Lenny Kravitz. "Family comes before anything for him," the source added to PEOPLE.

  • China urges all sides to ensure safety of Ukraine nuclear facilities

    BEIJING (Reuters) -China's foreign ministry on Friday urged all sides to ensure the safety of nuclear facilities in Ukraine, after a fire broke out in a building adjacent to a nuclear plant that was later seized by Russian forces, according to Ukraine. "We will monitor the situation and call on all sides to exercise restraint, avoid escalation and ensure the safety of relevant nuclear facilities," foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told a daily briefing.

  • Ukraine ask for World Cup play-off against Scotland to be postponed

    The two nations were due to meet in Glasgow on March 24.

  • What the War in Ukraine Looks Like on Russian State Media

    Media coverage of Russian troops invading Ukraine is unfolding differently in Russia than in the U.S. Using maps and disinformation, many television programs are shaping public opinion by justifying Moscow’s decision to attack its neighbor. Photo composite: Sharon Shi

  • Sen. Lindsey Graham calls for Russians to carry out a Julius Caesar-style assassination of Vladimir Putin: 'Is there a Brutus in Russia?'

    Graham echoed the sentiments of Fox News host Sean Hannity, who on March 2 also called for Putin to be assassinated.

  • New U.S. sanctions target Russian oligarchs

    STORY: The United States and its allies ratcheted up sanctions against Russian oligarchs on Thursday, aimed at those who amassed fortunes and political influence through their connections to President Vladimir Putin. Full blocking sanctions were imposed on eight people, including billionaires as well as current and former government officials. On the list is Alisher Usmanov, whom the White House described as one of Russia's wealthiest individuals and a close ally of Putin. The sanctions on Usmanov block his property from use in the United States and by U.S. persons, including his luxury super-yacht, which the White House said was seized by Germany. Western governments are intensifying financial pressure on Putin and his allies over Russia's invasion of Ukraine.Moscow calls the assault a 'special operation'. White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki announced the moves on Thursday."We want him to feel the squeeze. We want the people around him to feel the squeeze."Among the others sanctioned are Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, whom the White House accused of being what they called 'a top purveyor of Putin's propaganda', and the family and real estate companies of Nikolay Tokarev, Chief Executive of energy giant Transneft. Sanctions also landed on individuals and entities accused of spreading disinformation aimed at destabilizing the Ukrainian government.The White House also said it was planning to slap visa restrictions on more families and associates of Russian oligarchs.

  • Exclusive-Chelsea FC's banker says Abramovich's exit will not be rushed

    Roman Abramovich will not rush his divestment of English football team Chelsea FC, an adviser on the sale process told Reuters, even as Britain is considering sanctions against the Russian billionaire. Chelsea FC tapped Joe Ravitch, the co-founder of investment bank Raine Group LLC, to find a buyer after Abramovich decided this week to put the football club he has owned for 19 years up for sale. The move follows Russia's invasion of Ukraine that has triggered an international backlash against businessmen with close ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

  • Airbnb is suspending operations in Russia and Belarus

    Airbnb is suspending operations in Russia and Belarus

  • Lindsey Graham Calls for the Assassination of Vladimir Putin

    Anna MoneymakerA sitting United States senator thought it was a good idea on Thursday night to explicitly call for the assassination of Russian President Vladimir Putin.During an appearance on Fox News host Sean Hannity’s primetime program, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) declared that the only way to end the escalating crisis caused by Russia’s violent invasion of Ukraine is if Putin's political allies killed the Russian dictator.“What happens is that Putin looks at Biden, he sized him up, he thinks

  • Mariupol: Ukrainian father weeps for his dead teenage son as Russian forces bombard port city

    The human cost of Russia's deadly assault on Ukraine has been laid bare in a series of graphic pictures from the city of Mariupol. One of them shows a father named Serhii weeping over the lifeless body of his teenage son, Iliya. The tragic scene was captured at a maternity hospital that has been converted into a medical ward in the southern Ukrainian city on Wednesday.

  • Former Fox News Director Jack Hanick Indicted for Helping Russia

    Screenshot/Right Wing WatchAs the United States increasingly goes after some of the Kremlin’s business tentacles, the latest person arrested for violating U.S. sanctions against Russia is a former Fox News director who left to launch a Russian propaganda network.The Department of Justice on Thursday revealed that Jack Hanick was quietly arrested in London on Feb. 3 for dodging U.S. sanctions by helping a sanctioned Russian oligarch, Konstantin Malofeyev, start his right-wing Tsargrad TV.The DOJ

  • Charter plane carrying 2 Russian nationals grounded in Yellowknife

    A plane carrying Russian civilians en route to the High Arctic was grounded in Yellowknife on Tuesday, according to the N.W.T.'s minister of infrastructure. "It appears that the plane and its passengers were on their way to Resolute, Nunavut, with the intention of taking a planned Arctic overland expedition in a large all-terrain utility vehicle," Diane Archie told the House on Wednesday. Transport Canada is now working with Canadian Border Services to assess the matter, Archie said. In an email

  • UPDATE 1-U.S. imposing additional sanctions on Russia, Belarus

    The United States is imposing additional sanctions on Russia and also targeting Belarus in response to Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine, the White House said on Wednesday. "The United States will take actions to hold Belarus accountable for enabling Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, weaken the Russian defense sector and its military power for years to come, target Russia’s most important sources of wealth, and ban Russian airlines from U.S. airspace," the White House said.

  • Is it fair to criticize Alexander Ovechkin for Putin ties?

    Alexander Ovechkin is under the microscope for far different reasons after Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Is it OK for him to sit on the fence?

  • Nick Nurse on Yuta Watanabe’s dunk: ‘They’ll be playing that one in Japan’

    Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse spoke after Monday’s blowout victory over the Brooklyn Nets. He praised Scottie Barnes for his excellent game, and gave credit to Malachi Flynn for showing good basketball IQ and mental toughness. He also commented on Yuta Watanabe’s poster dunk. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • NHL draft-eligible Russian players in difficult position

    After the International Ice Hockey Federation suspended Russian and Belarusian teams from its competitions until further notice, and revoked Russia's 2023 World Junior Championship hosting rights, the Zone Time crew discuss what the sporting fallout from the war on Ukraine means for Russian playing in the NHL and those hoping to enter the league.