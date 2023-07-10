Ukraine not ready for Nato membership, says Joe Biden

Joe Biden arrived at Stansted Airport in London on Sunday night - Reuters

Ukraine is not ready for Nato membership, Joe Biden has warned.

Speaking before departing for the UK ahead of a Nato summit in Lithuania this week, the US president said Russia’s war needed to end before the alliance could consider adding Kyiv to its ranks.

“I don’t think it’s ready for membership in Nato,” he said in an interview with CNN. “I don’t think there is unanimity in Nato about whether or not to bring Ukraine into the Nato family now, at this moment, in the middle of a war.

“I think it’s premature to say... to call for a vote – there’s other qualifications that need to be met, including democratisation and some of those issues.”

Jane Hartley, US Ambassador to the UK, greeted President Joe Biden at Stansted Airport - Reuters

Mr Biden said he had spoken to Volodymr Zelensky, the Ukrainian president, at length about the issue and pledged the US would keep providing security and weaponry yo Ukraine, as it did for Israel, while the process plays out.

“I think we have to lay out a rational path for Ukraine to be able to qualify to be able to get into Nato,” he added.

He said Ukraine would join the alliance in the long term, adding: “Nato is an open door policy – we are not going to shut anybody out.”

Ukraine’s membership of Nato is expected to feature in talks between Mr Biden and Rishi Sunak, as well as at the summit.

Nato has been committed to Ukraine’s membership since 2008, but disagreements remain over how quickly that can be achieved. Germany, as well as Mr Biden, has reservations about fast-tracking any membership, while Britain has been pushing for early membership.

Mr Zelensky has said he does not expect Ukraine to actually join Nato until after the war but he hopes the summit will give a “clear signal” on the intention to bring Ukraine into the alliance.

Joe Biden to visit King Charles

The US president landed at Stansted Airport where he was greeted by Jane Hartley, the US Ambassador to the UK, on Sunday night. The pair then travelled to the ambassador’s residence, Winfield House in Regent’s Park.

After spending the night in London, he will meet Mr Sunak at Number 10 on Monday and then travel to Windsor Castle for a visit to King Charles. Talks with the monarch are expected to include climate initiatives.

Mr Biden and Ms Hartley at Winfield House - Reuters

Mr Biden will travel to Vilnius, Lithuania, on Monday night to hold talks with Nato leaders on Tuesday and Wednesday.

He will deliver a speech at Vilnius University on Wednesday night. Jake Sullivan, the White House national security adviser, told reporters the speech will cover Mr Biden’s vision of “a strong, confident America flanked by strong, confident allies and partners taking on the significant challenges of our time, from Russia’s aggression in Ukraine to the climate crisis”.

One of Mr Biden’s objectives on the trip is to show Americans the importance of continuing support for Ukraine as he faces re-election. Some of his Republican rivals have voiced doubts about his strategy.

Solid majorities of Americans support providing weaponry to Ukraine and believe such aid demonstrates to China and other US rivals a will to protect American interests and allies, according to a Reuters/Ipsos survey late last month.

The president’s last stop will be in Helsinki for talks with the leaders of Finland, the newest Nato member, and to attend a summit of US and Nordic leaders.