Russia-Ukraine war latest: Ukraine restricts power usage as attacks destroy energy plants

Ukraine is restricting electricity usage across the country for the first time on Thursday after a barrage of Russian missile and drone attacks destroyed some power plants ahead of winter.

Government officials and grid operator Ukrenergo said power supply would be restricted between 7am and 11pm today. While limited to Thursday, the grid operator admitted restrictions may be necessary in future as the colder months set in.

"We do not exclude that with the onset of cold weather we will be asking for your help even more frequently," Ukrenergo said.

A presidential aide on Telegram warned if people did not minimise their electricity usage, there would be temporary blackouts. Street lighting in cities will also be limited.

Russia has ramped up its missile and drone attacks on Ukraine's power and water infrastructure in recent days.

"There is new damage to critical infrastructure. Three energy facilities were destroyed by the enemy today," President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his nightly video address on Wednesday.

"We are preparing for all kinds of scenarios in view of the winter season. We assume that Russian terror will be directed at energy facilities until, with the help of partners, we are able to shoot down 100 per cent of enemy missiles and drones."

Mr Zelensky earlier in the week said a third of Ukraine's power stations had been hit by Russian air strikes.

U.N. Security Council meeting discusses Iranian drone transfer 'concerns'

The United States, Britain and France expressed concern over Iran's alleged transfer of drones to Russia at a meeting of the U.N. Security Council on Wednesday, US State Department spokesperson Ned Price said.

"We expressed our grave concerns about Russia’s acquisition of these UAVs from Iran," Mr Price said in a statement.

"We now have abundant evidence that these UAVs are being used to strike Ukrainian civilians and critical civilian infrastructure."

"We will not hesitate to use our sanctions and other appropriate tools on all involved in these transfers."

More than 200 Russian drones shot down by Ukraine

Ukraine has so far shot down a total of 233 Iranian-made drones used by Russia, including 21 on Wednesday, Volodymyr Zelensky said.

"We are working to guarantee the complete safety of the Ukrainian sky," Mr Zelensky said in his Wednesday night video address.

"We already have significant results: 233 Shahed UAVs and dozens of missiles were shot down during the month. Ten Iranian drones were destroyed today and this is only in the Kyiv direction. Another 11 Shahed UAVs were shot down thanks to the soldiers of the Pivden air command."

According to Reuters, eyewitnesses said five drones hit the southern Ukrainian city of Mykolaiv early on Thursday, but it was unclear where they had exploded or how much damage had been done.

A drone is seen in the sky seconds before it fired on buildings in Kyiv - AP

