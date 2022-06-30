Russia-Ukraine latest news: Russia's deadly attack on Mariupol theatre 'a clear war crime', says Amnesty

Hundreds of people sheltering inside the Mariupol drama theatre died in the March attack - Shutterstock

Russia's deadly airstrikes on a theatre being used as a shelter for civilians in the besieged city of Mariupol was a "clear war crime", an investigation by Amnesty International has claimed.

According to the human rights group, there was no evidence that the Donetsk Academic Regional Drama Theatre - where up to 1,300 civilians were hiding in a basement - was a base of operations for Ukrainian soldiers.

The report found there was every indication the theatre was serving as a safe haven for civilians seeking protection from weeks of relentless Russian shelling and airstrikes.

As many as 600 people are believed to have died in the March 16 attack, both inside and outside the building.

Amnesty's crisis response team interviewed several survivors and collected evidence, concluding the airstrike was likely carried out by Russian fighter aircraft, which dropped two 500kg bombs that struck close to each other and detonated simultaneously.

“After months of rigorous investigation, analysis of satellite imagery and interviews with dozens of witnesses, we concluded that the strike was a clear war crime committed by Russian forces,” Agnès Callamard, Amnesty International’s secretary general, said.

“Many people were injured and killed in this merciless attack. Their deaths were likely caused by Russian forces deliberately targeting Ukrainian civilians.

“The International Criminal Court, and all others with jurisdiction over crimes committed during this conflict, must investigate this attack as a war crime."

03:40 AM

Volodymyr Zelensky meets Sir Richard Branson in Kyiv

British billionaire Sir Richard Branson has travelled to Ukraine to meet with President Volodymyr Zelensky and witnessed some of the devastation caused by Russia's "appalling invasion" first-hand.

The entrepreneur and founder of Virgin Group met with Mr Zelensky, foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba and a group of Ukrainian business leaders on Wednesday.

Sir Richard said the meeting's aim was to "learn what business, in partnership with civil society and governments, can do to support Ukraine most effectively".

He visited a residential area with a destroyed kindergarten and travelled to Gostomel Airport to see the remains of Antonov AN-225, the world's largest transport plane.

"It is clear these kinds of attacks are not unintended and arbitrary," Sir Richard said.

"They are part of a deliberate strategy to spread fear and terror among Ukraine's civilian population.

"I hope the Russian perpetrators of these shocking acts will be held to account."

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during his meeting with Sir Richard Branson in Kyiv - PA

02:41 AM

In pictures: Mariupol theatre after being hit by twin airstrikes in March

Emergency management specialists and volunteers remove debris from the theatre building - Reuters

Aerial view of the destroyed theatre in Mariupol - Reuters

02:30 AM

'The war is not over': Ukrainian Parliament

A 2 y.o. kid in Mayaki town near #Odesa looking at what used to be her house. Luckily, the family survived. russians claimed they've "destroyed a @NATO weapon storage".

The war is not over. #russiaisaterrorisstate #StopPutin #StopRussia pic.twitter.com/qPbAAOERcG — Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine - Ukrainian Parliament (@ua_parliament) June 29, 2022

01:28 AM

Nato rapid response plan in disarray as it struggles to muster firepower

Jens Stoltenberg’s pledge of a 300,000-strong Nato rapid response force has been thrown into disarray, as alliance members refused to commit their troops.

Nato officials were forced to concede that the project - announced on Monday - was instead a work in progress, as they tried to muster enough firepower to make it a reality.

Speaking at the end of the second day of a Nato summit in Madrid, the alliance’s secretary-general acknowledged his plan required allies to “contribute the forces they have promised to contribute”.

Jens Stoltenberg said the proposed new rapid response force requires allies to 'contribute the forces they have promised to contribute' - Reuters

01:20 AM

