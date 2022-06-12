Russia-Ukraine latest news: Macron, Scholz and Draghi set for crunch meeting in Kyiv

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky during a joint press conference with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in Kyiv - AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will travel to Kyiv with French President Emmanuel Macron and Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi before the G7 summit at the end of June, a German newspaper has reported.

During a visit to Kyiv on Saturday, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the European Union executive's opinion on Ukraine's request to join the EU would be ready by the end of next week.

Volodymr Zelensky, the Ukrainian President, warned it was a "decisive time" for his country and the EU: "Russia wants to ruin European unity, wants to leave Europe divided and wants to leave it weak. The entirety of Europe is a target for Russia. Ukraine is only the first stage in this aggression."

As Russia seeks to consolidate its hold over territory seized in the 108-day war, the US Defence Secretary said Moscow's invasion of Ukraine "is what happens when oppressors trample the rules that protect us all".

"It's what happens when big powers decide that their imperial appetites matter more than the rights of their peaceful neighbours," Lloyd Austin said during a visit to Asia. "And it's a preview of a possible world of chaos and turmoil that none of us would want to live in."

​​Follow the latest updates below.

09:46 AM

Europe must ensure the Kremlin's war in Ukraine fails or worse will follow

Russia’s war in Ukraine will not end overnight, and peace will not break out tomorrow.

Russia is the most direct threat to European security right now. In fact, should it get away with its aggression, it would undermine peace and security around the world. If aggression pays off somewhere, it serves as an invitation to use it elsewhere.

That is the reason we are so committed to helping Ukraine push back Russian aggression. What we are defending is the very idea of freedom, territorial integrity and sovereignty – that is, the right to exist as a country and the right to live free from repression.

Read the full piece from Kaja Kallas, the Prime Minister of Estonia, here

09:30 AM

Friend of Moroccan man sentenced to death alongside Brits urges government to "save" him

A friend of the 21-year-old Moroccan man sentenced to death by a Russian proxy court has urged the government to "save" him.

Zina Kotenko, who first met Saaudun Brahim in a Kyiv nightclub, described him as a "kind", "open-minded" and "cheerful" person.

Asked by Sky News' Sophy Ridge on her message to the government, she said: "Please care about people who care about democracy.

"People are the voice, people are the face of the government, now the face of the government is sitting in prison... please save [him]".

Although the court found the Moroccan guilty of "mercenary activities", Ms Kotenko claimed he had been accepted into the Ukrainian army after several attempts.

09:28 AM

Zelensky warns of food crisis

Volodymyr Zelensky has urged international pressure to end a Russian naval blockade of Black Sea ports that has choked off his country's grain exports, threatening a global food crisis.

"The world will face an acute and severe food crisis and famine, in many countries of Asia and Africa," Zelensky says in a video addressed to the Shangri-La Dialogue security summit in Singapore.

09:02 AM

PM 'fully engaged' in trying to help Britons sentenced to death, says Brandon Lewis

Brandon Lewis said the Prime Minister and Foreign Secretary are "fully engaged" in trying to help two Britons handed the death penalty for fighting Russian forces.

Boris Johnson has ordered ministers to do "everything in their power" to secure the release of Shaun Pinner, 48, and Aiden Aslin, 28, after the pair were condemned to death in what the UK Government has described as a "sham" sentencing.

Asked if there is anything Britain can actually do, the Northern Ireland Secretary told Sky News' Sophy Ridge on Sunday: "It's difficult to go into the details of any particular case. And, obviously, particularly without the consent of the individuals.

"But the Foreign Secretary and the Prime Minister, I know, are fully engaged on this, working with the Ukrainians because they were serving Ukrainian armed forces, and therefore they are protected by the Geneva Convention, something that all governments around the world have respected for decades now.

08:49 AM

At least 22 wounded in Russian strike in western Ukraine

At least 22 people were wounded when Russia struck the Ukrainian town of Chortkiv, the regional governor said today, marking a rare attack in the west of the country.

"Yesterday at 19:46 (1645 GMT) Chortkiv was hit by four missiles, all fired from the Black Sea," Volodymyr Trush said in a Facebook post.

He said all 22 people wounded, who included seven women and a 12-year-old, had been hospitalised.

08:45 AM

Russia alleges it has destroyed large depot with western weapons in Ukraine

Russian forces allegedly fired Kalibr cruise missiles to destroy a large depot with U.S. and European weapons in Ukraine's Ternopil region, Interfax reported today, citing the Russian defence ministry.

Russian forces have also reportedly shot down three Ukrainian SU-25 fighter jets near Donetsk and Kharkiv in eastern Ukraine, the Russian defence ministry has claimed.

08:39 AM

Russia-Ukraine in pictures

A man helps an elderly woman to board a train to Dnipro and Lviv during an evacuation effort from war-affected areas of eastern Ukraine, amid Russia's invasion of the country, - GLEB GARANICH/&nbsp;REUTERS
A man helps an elderly woman to board a train to Dnipro and Lviv during an evacuation effort from war-affected areas of eastern Ukraine, amid Russia's invasion of the country, - GLEB GARANICH/ REUTERS
Ukrainian tank shoots from the greenery on the front line near the small city of Svitlodarsk of Donetsk area - &nbsp;STR/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock/Shutterstock
Ukrainian tank shoots from the greenery on the front line near the small city of Svitlodarsk of Donetsk area - STR/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock/Shutterstock
Local residents walk along an empty street as smoke from shelling rises in the background, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in the town of Lysychansk, Luhansk&nbsp; - &nbsp;STRINGER/REUTERS
Local residents walk along an empty street as smoke from shelling rises in the background, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in the town of Lysychansk, Luhansk - STRINGER/REUTERS

08:19 AM

European Commission to provide 'clear signal' on Ukraine's candidate status bid

The European Commission will provide a clear signal next week on Ukraine's EU candidate status bid, its chief Ursula von der Leyen has said, as fighting rages in the east and south of the country.

Von der Leyen said talks she held with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Saturday "will enable us to finalise our assessment by the end of next week" - the first time the bloc has publicly given a sense of timing.

Zelensky has pressed for rapid admission to the European Union, but officials and leaders in the bloc caution that, even with candidacy status, membership could take years or even decades.

Despite reservations among some member states, EU leaders are expected to approve Ukraine's candidate status, though with strict conditions attached.

"Russia wants to ruin European unity, wants to leave Europe divided and wants to leave it weak. The entirety of Europe is a target for Russia.

08:07 AM

Sri Lanka 'open to buying Russian oil'

Sri Lanka may be compelled to buy more oil from Russia as the nation faces shortages amid an unprecedented economic crisis, its prime minister told the Associated Press.

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, in an interview with the news agency yesterday, said he would first look to other sources, but would be open to buying more crude from Moscow.

The country is in the midst of its worst financial crisis in seven decades and severely strapped for dollars to pay for critical imports including food, fuel and medicine.

Long lines, sometimes kilometers long, are a common sight near petrol stations across the country, which has also been hit by rolling power cuts.

07:45 AM

McDonald's in Russia reopens under new ownership, renamed 'Vkusno & tochka'

The first 15 restaurants of former McDonald's Corp will reopen in Moscow today under new ownership and a new name, "Vkusno & tochka", which means "Tasty & that's it", the company said.

Another 50 restaurants will be open on Monday, Vkusno & tochka said.

Sunday marks a new dawn for Russia's fast-food lovers as restaurants formerly run by the hugely popular Western fast-food chain reopen under new branding and with renamed burgers, more than three decades after McDonald's first opened in Moscow.

07:44 AM

New 'sanction-proof' Russian car panned as Soviet-era throwback

Russia’s much anticipated new 'sanction-proof' Lada has been derided as a flashback to the USSR without any airbags, an anti-lock braking system, modern seat belts or satellite navigation.

The Lada Granta Classic 2022 was designed to use components only from Russia and its allies, but it also means it has no anti-emissions kit, with Russian car journalists reporting that the new car will only meet European pollution standards imposed in 1996.

Online, reaction from Russian car-watchers has been mixed. Some stoic Russians said that the launch of the new Lada was an important step to breaking the West’s economic grip over Russia. Others cut a more downbeat note.

Read more from James Kilner here

07:42 AM

The West must put itself on a ‘war-footing’ and support Ukraine for ‘as long as it takes’

The West must adopt a “war-footing” and arm Ukraine properly to defeat Russia, Latvia said on Saturday as Ukrainian officials warned that Vladimir Putin’s army could still win his war.

In separate interviews with The Telegraph, Edgars Rinkēvičs, Latvia’s foreign minister, warned that the West needed to support Ukraine “for as long as it takes” and Mykhailo Podolyak, a Ukrainian presidential adviser, said that the army needed more heavy weapons.

Mr Rinkēvičs said that Eastern European countries had now largely run out of Soviet-era tanks and weapons to send to Kyiv and that Western Europe needed to step up production to meet the threat from Russia.

Read more from James Crisp, Nicola Smith, and James Kilner here

07:39 AM

Pictured: A 67-year-old Ukrainian citizen is seen among ruins of her completely demolished house

67-year-old Ukrainian citizen Ludymila Volkvinanivna is seen among ruins of her completely demolished house after shellings as Russia - Ukraine war continues in Zahaltsi village of Borodianka, Ukraine on June 05, 2022. Volkvinanivna is living in the basement of her house for about 2 weeks to be protected from attacks and also she expects to return normal life in peaceful environment - Anadolu Agency/Anadolu Agency
67-year-old Ukrainian citizen Ludymila Volkvinanivna is seen among ruins of her completely demolished house after shellings as Russia - Ukraine war continues in Zahaltsi village of Borodianka, Ukraine on June 05, 2022. Volkvinanivna is living in the basement of her house for about 2 weeks to be protected from attacks and also she expects to return normal life in peaceful environment - Anadolu Agency/Anadolu Agency

07:34 AM

Ukraine remains in control of Severodonetsk plant

Ukraine remains in control of the Azot chemical plant in Severodonetsk, the region's governor said today.

"Azot is not blocked, fighting is going on in the streets next to the plant," Serhiy Gaidai said on Ukrainian television.

He added that he expects Russian forces to use all their efforts to try to capture the city either on Sunday or on Monday.

07:33 AM

Gazprom's gas exports to Europe via Ukraine 'unchanged'

Gazprom, the Russian gas producer, said its supply of gas to Europe through Ukraine via the Sudzha entry point was seen at 41.9 million cubic metres (mcm) on Sunday, unchanged from Saturday.

An application to supply gas via another major entry point, Sokhranovka, was rejected by Ukraine, Gazprom said.

