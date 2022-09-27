Ukraine-Russia war latest: Relentless fighting as annexation vote enters final day

Ukrainian soldiers using a drone in Bakhmut, Donetsk region - AFP

Heavy fighting between Russian and Ukrainian forces battered various parts of Ukraine on Tuesday as referendums in four regions Moscow hopes to annex were due to close.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said the Donetsk region in the east remained both Ukraine's and Russia's key strategic priority, with fighting engulfing several towns as Russian troops try to advance to the south and west.

Moscow is vying to annex the provinces of Kherson, Luhansk, Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia, in the east and south, which make up about 15 per cent of Ukraine.

Referendums on whether to join Russia began on Friday in the regions and voting is due to end on Tuesday, with the Russian parliament possibly approving the annexation within days.

Clashes are also wreaking havoc in the Kharkiv region in the northeast, which has been a focus of a Ukrainian counter-offensive this month.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces southern command said on Tuesday that its counter offensive in Kherson had resulted in enemy losses of 77 servicemen, six tanks, five howitzers, three anti-aircraft installations and 14 armoured vehicles.

03:57 AM

Russians blocked from fleeing country by border guards

Russian border guards on Monday started blocking military-aged men from leaving the country as tens of thousands joined long queues to flee, writes Nataliya Vasilyeva.

The Kremlin insisted it had no plans to close the border despite reports in local media that an order could follow the ongoing sham referendums in occupied Ukraine.

Around 300,000 men have reportedly fled the country already, the same number as Sergei Shoigu, the defence minister, said would be called up from military reservists to fight in Ukraine.

Satellite images released by Maxar showed a traffic jam stretching 10 miles from the border with Georgia.

Drone footage shows long queues of vehicles on the way to exit Russia on its border with Georgia, in Verkhny Lars, Russia - Reuters

03:47 AM

Russia detains Japanese diplomat ‘caught red-handed’ spying

Russia has announced that it has detained a Japanese diplomat the Kremlin claims had been caught “red-handed" spying.

The diplomat was named by Moscow as Motoki Tatsunori, Tokyo's consul in the eastern city of Vladivostok.

He was accused of trying to buy classified information about another country cooperating with Russia.

In a statement, Russia's FSB security service said the Japanese diplomat accused of spying had been ordered to leave the country within 48 hours.

It claimed: "A Japanese diplomat was detained red-handed while receiving classified information, in exchange for money, about Russia's cooperation with another country in the Asia-Pacific region."

03:32 AM

