Russia-Ukraine war latest: 'Heavy fighting' rages in Donetsk region

Intense fighting between Russian and Ukrainian forces is raging around two cities in the Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine, Bakhmut and Soledar, Volodymyr Zelensky said.

Battles in the key Donetsk and Luhansk regions, which make up the larger industrial Donbas, were particularly intense at the weekend.

The city of Bakhmut has become a key Russian target after Moscow captured the industrial towns of Lysychansk and Severodonetsk in June and July. Soledar is located around 10 miles north of Bakhmut.

"The key hot spots in Donbas are Soledar and Bakhmut," Mr Zelensky said in his nightly video address on Sunday.

"Very heavy fighting is going on there."

According to Ukrainian military analyst Oleh Zhdanov, the heaviest fighting was occuring north of Bakhmut, asserting that Ukrainian forces had repelled Russian advances on the towns of Torske and Sprine in the past 24 hours.

"(The Russians) have decided to move through Torske and Sprine," Mr Zhdanov posted online. "Positions in those places are changing hands regularly. Our command is diverting reinforcements there, men and artillery to counter the Russian superiority in those areas."

05:02 AM

Just in: Explosions sound in Kyiv

Ukraine's capital of Kyiv has awoken to the sound of explosions this morning, according to reports.

There is little detail at this stage, but it is understood two explosions were heard in the city.

04:55 AM

Mobilised Russians marry in 'speed-wedding' at registry office

03:53 AM

Russia launches criminal investigation after gunmen kills 11 people

Two disgruntled soldiers shot dead at least 11 other conscripts at a training camp in Belgorod, southern Russia, the worst violence in the Kremlin's chaotic three-week mobilisation.

Photos allegedly from the shoot-out showed dead Russian soldiers lying across what appears to be a military shooting range. In one photo, paramedics treat a man with a serious gunshot injury.

Pro-war Russian officials had blamed the shooting on Ukrainian special forces but later reports said that two Tajiks mobilised into the army opened fire on other recruits.

Oleksiy Arestovych, an adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, said on YouTube the gunmen opened fire after an argument over religion.

Read the full story by James Kilner here

03:02 AM

UN: War pushes millions of children into poverty

Four million children have been thrown into poverty across eastern Europe and Central Asia due to Russia's war on Ukraine and the consequential economic fallout, the UN children's agency said.

"Children are bearing the heaviest burden of the economic crisis caused by the war in Ukraine," UNICEF said on Monday.

"(The conflict) and rising inflation have driven an additional four million children across eastern Europe and Central Asia into poverty, a 19 per cent increase since 2021."

UNICEF drew its conclusions from a study of data from 22 countries. Russian and Ukrainian children have been most affected since Russia's invasion began in February.

Children from an orphanage in the Donetsk region, eat a meal at a camp in Zolotaya Kosa on Friday, July 8 - AP

02:41 AM

Russia sends 9,000 troops to Belarus border

Russia will deploy 9,000 soldiers to Belarus, the Belarusian ministry of defence has said, as Kremlin allies began to close embassies in Kyiv because of the risk of a ground assault.

Although Alexander Lukashenko, the Belarusian president, has insisted that Russian and Belarusian forces are deploying in his country on a purely defensive operation, Western analysts have said that may be a ruse to prepare for an attack on the Ukrainian capital.

Others speculated that the movements could be a feint to distract Ukrainian troops from the active front lines in the east and south.

"It's difficult to know if this is just an 'army in being' to tie up Ukrainian defenders that could be used in the south and east or something more serious," a Kyiv-based security source told the Telegraph. "Lots of embassies are leaving."

Read the full story by James Kilner here

02:21 AM

